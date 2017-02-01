₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by PapiNigga: 7:32pm
Chop the life of your head Girl!!! Lol
that man's face tho...
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by PapiNigga: 7:33pm
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by dhardline(m): 8:07pm
The man be like... Who born this one?
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by julioralph(m): 8:07pm
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by opethom(m): 8:07pm
Awon eyan sango olukoso
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by casttlebarbz(m): 8:08pm
dragon style...
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by steppin: 8:08pm
Wasted life.
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by ThugCheetah(m): 8:08pm
Wow! Very useful thread
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by crownfierce: 8:08pm
lol
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by LastSurvivor11: 8:08pm
The man be like "na person daughter be this "
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:08pm
Sa de man belike ibu
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:08pm
Ok
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by TINALETC3(f): 8:08pm
and d moral of dis is
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by ybalogs(m): 8:08pm
What's happening here? How's this on FP?
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by dorofresh: 8:08pm
'Shild' of the world....
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 8:09pm
Stupid gal
Endtime Shisha
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by Otapipia: 8:09pm
Na person piking be this?
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by Aregs(m): 8:09pm
Very good
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by first001: 8:09pm
D
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by bbbabes: 8:09pm
Ritababe
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by ejosh4(m): 8:09pm
This girl in d nearest future will bcum a burden to her husband as a result of kidney related diseases.... YOU CAN TRAVEL TO THE FUTURE BY YOUR ACTION TODAY...
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by dayleke(m): 8:09pm
Lol
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by horllyma(m): 8:09pm
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by Gotee11(m): 8:09pm
no small pekin again
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by Aregs(m): 8:09pm
Dat lady fit be nairalander so o
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by Rells(m): 8:10pm
YOLO na
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by Bash10(m): 8:10pm
the man be like...omo wobe, kontinu
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 8:10pm
Omo ina fun Ara e.The man nah learner.
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by 7Alexander(m): 8:11pm
Disgraceful
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by kanicorp9(m): 8:11pm
Check what UK doctors said about buhari health.
https://www.wikinaija.net/2017/02/osinbajo/
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by oshe11(m): 8:11pm
if it aint abt Buhari it aint funi
#ISTANDWITHMYSELF #IDONOTSLEEPWITHBUHARI
|Re: When You're Truly A Descendant Of Sango Olukoso (Pics) by slawomir: 8:11pm
the girl have joined badt gang
