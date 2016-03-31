₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:37pm
Rosaline Meurer had her formative years in Gambia where she did her educational studies. The family were sojourned there almost all their growing up years before relocating to Nigeria
• Rosaline Meurer is a bi-racial lady from Delta state. She also has Dutch blood coursing her vains. Her father is from Natherland while her mother is from Delta state, if you call her an halfcast you might not be far from the truth.
• Rosaline Meurer is a fast rising actress who has featured in some good numbers of home videos. Some of which are Red Card, The Getaway, Broken Bond, In the Cupboard, Vendetta, Open Marriage, Spellboard etc including Oasis that brought her to limelight as lead actress
• Rosaline Meurer Is one of the top brand ambassadors of Ebony hair of Multisheet company for over two years now. She has featured on their several adverts and souvenirs.
• Rosaline Meurer Bagged her first movie award last year as the Next Rated Nollywood star at The Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award 2016 held in Sheraton Hotels Abuja
• Rosaline Meurer's name has become controversial in a short time haven been linked to a romantic relationship with nollywood colleague Chinedu Ikedieze in the past which he discarded and recently with Tonto Dikeh's Husband which she went all out to debunk. She cleared the air and stressed that they have been family friends from her growing up days.
• Rosaline Meurer is resident in Lagos with her mother and younger brother and sister. Though she travels to Abuja, Asaba etc especially for movie shoots and NGO projects
• Rosaline Meurer has been one of the notable Ambassadors of Big Church Foundation, a charity NGO owned by Tonto Dikeh Husband - Olakunle Churchill. Other Ambassadors are Amb. John Fashanu, Amb. Rachel Bakam, Praiz and three serving youth Corps members.
• Rosaline Meurer's strongest advantage in movie shoot is that she is creative, can interpret scripts at will and possess high degree of oral proficiency in spoken English. On the positive sides she speaks over 5 languages including Dutch, Gambian Dielect, Delta language and a bit of hausa.
•Rosaline Meurer is also a movie producer, though not sent anyone out to the commercial market but at advanced stage of launching out productions. She was motivated by producers and directors like Emem Isong, Zik Zulu Okafor, Chico Ejiro.
Follow her @rosymeurer
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/must-read-10-top-facts-you-must-know.html?m=0
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by midehi2(f): 7:41pm
hmmm! she try
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Theyveedo(m): 10:02pm
Ehen?
1 Like
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by ejosh4(m): 10:03pm
.
1 Like
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Purpletee(f): 10:03pm
ok
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Subtlelad(m): 10:03pm
So...on top say she be one pa now.... fact don dey show up.. . .
Oooookay bruh
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by omofunaab(m): 10:04pm
Alex reports, Biko when will you stop all these publicity stunts for this girl?
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by kings09(m): 10:04pm
Who again?
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by apesinola001(m): 10:04pm
Rosaline !
Rosaline !!
Rosaline !!!
How many times did i call you?
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by SillyeRabbit: 10:04pm
State of mind right now
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by princeakins(m): 10:04pm
. If Tonto hussy cheat now, Who cause am?
Rosaline or Tonto
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by shamecurls(m): 10:04pm
How does this prove that Banga soup is sweeter than Okro soup?
#TeamOkroSoup
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by prettyboi1989(m): 10:05pm
so what should we do nw?
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Rells(m): 10:05pm
Haba. ..whats this now?
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Ovialekhe(f): 10:05pm
Pretty lady.
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by sample042(m): 10:06pm
She's pretty
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Phi001(m): 10:07pm
I can't claim to know her...
I'm sorry, who is she?
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by princeakins(m): 10:09pm
Ovialekhe:
U myt b more pretty than her tho.
Unfortunately, u no get dp
Oya do something real fast
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by VeniJu: 10:10pm
shamecurls:Okra... Not Okro.
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by ednut1(m): 10:11pm
half caste is a derogatory term. its mixed race
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Antoeni(m): 10:11pm
Abeg When is BUHARI's burial?, dats if he is dead? Or is he coming back? Thats If he is alive and well
1 Like
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by GiaGunn(f): 10:12pm
This op is jobless
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Ermacc: 10:14pm
I'm angry
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by yedidiah(m): 10:14pm
Very sure she is from Umunede
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by shamecurls(m): 10:15pm
VeniJu:
Hello! Am quite aware. Just trying to make my communication socially valid!
Anyway, thanks.
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by lilybonny(f): 10:17pm
She looks sweet, buh OP how does this info help our Economy
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by LaRochelle(f): 10:26pm
When I first saw "10 Facts About Controversial Actress, Rosaline Meurer", I started calculating (based on her surname) which country is from, 'cause I've never heard the name, not to talk of knowing she's an actress.
I opened the thread only to find out it is Churchill's infamous PA that is allegedly having romantic affairs with him. So, just like that, she don become celebrity? Is that how life is? Puhleaze, don't argue she was a celebrity before now. The argument doesn't hold water.
Ngwanu, as always, NL would be turned to a gossip site to discuss her affairs.
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by manitobor(m): 10:29pm
Another fact is that she loves to ride Tonto Dike's husband reverse cowgirl.
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Vanessa88(f): 10:33pm
The husle is real.. Kontinue Rosaline
|Re: 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Actress & PA To Tonto Dikeh's Husband by Radiohead6(m): 10:34pm
ednut1:or coloured. sadly they make you of the word half caste every time
