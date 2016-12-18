Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Loved Up Photos Of Alex Iwobi And His Pretty Model Girlfriend. PICS (4620 Views)

Alex Iwobi And His Pretty Girlfriend Join Arsenal Stars For Event In London.PICS / Childhood Pictures Of Iwobi And Akpom At Arsenal In 2003. / Alex Iwobi And His Girlfriend, Clarisse Ejuliette (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The 19 model captioned the photo; loooool "alexxxx leave my hair alone!!!"literally us in a picture...



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/leave-my-hair-alone-between-alex-iwobi.html Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi who has been dating his pretty girlfriend, Clarisse Juliette, for over a year now -has continued to show that he's really into her. The Nigerian international was pictured in a loved up mood with his model girlfriend in a recent photo shared on Instagram.The 19 model captioned the photo;

drunk in love 1 Like

CastedDude:

cc; lalasticlala



Why are you calling him.. Is this news? Why are you calling him.. Is this news? 6 Likes

4

fourth

4th

IV 1 Like

Alex leave woman n starting about how the SE will defeat Cameroon 1 Like

hmmmm

That person calling lala. Is like brain is paining u

still looking 4 where they held each others hair in this picture. 12 Likes

Donexy16:









Why are you calling him.. Is this news? bro you supos knw say nairaland Na instagram na, it's not a news it's a picture bro you supos knw say nairaland Na instagram na, it's not a news it's a picture

Not as Pretty as my Baby Girl

Ok

Rubbish

Oga ooo

Different strokes for different folks

beware of woman alex,ur form lately is suspicious no wonder

that photographer look so much like future

Donexy16:









Why are you calling him.. Is this news? please ask d mumu. But not to worry d dummy lalastic brought it to front page as usual. please ask d mumu. But not to worry d dummy lalastic brought it to front page as usual. 1 Like

See how i come waste my mb

Chopping money



Meanwhile thing don cheap small now that buhari is sick

meanwhile my sig

CastedDude:

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi who has been dating his pretty girlfriend, Clarisse Juliette, for over a year now -has continued to show that he's really into her. The Nigerian international was pictured in a loved up mood with his model girlfriend in a recent photo shared on Instagram.



The 19 model captioned the photo; loooool "alexxxx leave my hair alone!!!"literally us in a picture...



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/leave-my-hair-alone-between-alex-iwobi.html Her hair abi another person hair wey she borrow Her hair abi another person hair wey she borrow

All the best to them.

Noted..

I will hate to see this guy move to china

She fine... But y she com use style resemble Mercy aigbe 4 d pix..

De model of a girl go dey feel like Victoria bechkam, for her mind now she dey date futbullar.





http://aksmedia.com.ng/unilag/ Sex Video Of Final year student of Unilag got leaked (watch and download) link below

Abeg who is Alex Iwobi?

MakCoby:

Not as Pretty as my Baby Girl