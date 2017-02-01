₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,909 members, 3,352,390 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 11:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) (23432 Views)
Woman Gives Birth To 'frog' Baby In Zimbabwe (photos) / Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) / Woman Gives Birth To Baby With Two Heads In Lagos (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by CallMeNJay: 8:23pm
A middle aged woman gave birth to a goat in port harcourt after being pregnant for Two Years.
This was shared by a Facebook User Simeon Chukwu
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/02/woman-gives-birth-to-goat-in-port.html?m=1
See photos below
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1840636549526298&id=100007399124732
1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by dotuna3(m): 8:24pm
Jesuuu
This world is a wicked place. U mean for 2 years? and yet she gave birth to a goat.
Evang Tar?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 8:25pm
Jesu... Apostle must hear of this
Lalasticlala oh
Seun oh
Ah
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Baawaa(m): 8:26pm
This one na film trick
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by ybalogs(m): 8:27pm
Did she mate with a goat? This is really serious.Gosh
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by ybalogs(m): 8:29pm
Strange things keeps happening daily.Signs of end time.Prepare!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:47pm
Aye le
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Benita27(f): 9:10pm
Chai!!!, her village people at work.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by placeofallure(f): 9:14pm
This is a mystery! Tope Alabi's Aye song on my mind.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Tazmode(m): 9:38pm
Op op, this pic is like over 3 years old if I'm not mistaken
So the goat should be within three - five age range
Check the birth certificate of the goat to be certain
17 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by shamecurls(m): 9:38pm
Big lie!
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by kingjabz(m): 9:38pm
In this recession time
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Arry110: 9:38pm
RIP fine bby
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Lasskeey: 9:39pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Mrsujacso: 9:39pm
Disgusting
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by hakeem4(m): 9:39pm
Ewwwwwwww so she carried a goat in her womb for 9 months
Baba kamoru has been playing with her life
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by ANIEXTY(m): 9:39pm
And sombody will say powers don't exist, please i would like them to explain this !
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:39pm
How was that possible?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by VcStunner(m): 9:39pm
This one is strange.
As much as I don't believe the crap, I give them kudos for "thinking" in that direction. Now gentlemen, let's wait for the Pastor that will claim the miracle
One thing you all must know is that even the God of creation made it impossible for human sperm to fertilize a goat egg.
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Lasskeey: 9:40pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by josephine123: 9:40pm
YEPA
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by deedeemob(m): 9:40pm
Beats my imagination, this is not possible in any way....... How nah
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Yungwizzzy(m): 9:40pm
Christmass meat
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by glyph(m): 9:40pm
how people believe this poo is beyond me
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 9:40pm
video of the birth session.....or adonbilivit!!!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Ermacc: 9:40pm
this is graphic and absolutely disgusting
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by simplemach(m): 9:41pm
End time delivery
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by SalomonKane: 9:41pm
Seun what's the scientific explanation for this? Oh I know, it's a scam.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by Lasskeey: 9:42pm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:42pm
As you can see that medical outreach program was organised by a so called evangelist so I can bet he had a hand in this slieght of hand trick meant to hoodwink gullible Nigerians into flooding his church ..Check that goats DNA and you will see its a pure goat with no trace of human DNA ..Evangelist weldone oooo
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) by holamiday(m): 9:43pm
1. Who saw the woman being delivered of the goat?
2. Has it been confirmed it's a goat? Has the cellular and DNA structure of the peculiar child been studied to certify it's a goat?
Any which way, the last thing I'd do is believe this.
2 Likes
Some Causes And Preventions Of Cancer / Treat Root Cause Of Weak Organ,Watery Sperm, Low Sperm Count & Quick Release. / Suspected Zaria Ebola Case Tests Negative, Confirmed To Have Leukaemia.
Viewing this topic: brummell, omonighoblessing(f), yjgm(m), richybanky(m), KiloD, trent101(m), okeyfrank, ijefine04, Daniel058(m), phoniex888(m), fortuneobi(m), purplelips(f), cleph, Malocity(m), Aooux(m), walygy(m), harry2ve(m), konkonbilo(m), computerizeniaja(m), fashrola(m), buskeske, james3xp(m), ventilation, Charliiee(m), haske7(f), beautycrush24(f), Olumideta(m), pharmzy(m), baggylips(m), delight71, skillzlujan, Obaiyski(m), maximum007(m), candidbabe(f) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17