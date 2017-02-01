Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) (23432 Views)

Woman Gives Birth To 'frog' Baby In Zimbabwe (photos) / Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) / Woman Gives Birth To Baby With Two Heads In Lagos (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





This was shared by a Facebook User Simeon Chukwu







http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/02/woman-gives-birth-to-goat-in-port.html?m=1



See photos below



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1840636549526298&id=100007399124732 A middle aged woman gave birth to a goat in port harcourt after being pregnant for Two Years.This was shared by a Facebook User Simeon ChukwuSee photos below 1 Share





This world is a wicked place. U mean for 2 years? and yet she gave birth to a goat.



Evang Tar? JesuuuThis world is a wicked place. U mean for 2 years?and yet she gave birth to a goat.Evang Tar?

Jesu... Apostle must hear of this



Lalasticlala oh

Seun oh

Ah 1 Like

This one na film trick

Did she mate with a goat? This is really serious.Gosh 5 Likes 1 Share

Strange things keeps happening daily.Signs of end time.Prepare!!! 4 Likes

Aye le 1 Like

Chai!!!, her village people at work. 17 Likes 1 Share

This is a mystery! Tope Alabi's Aye song on my mind. 1 Like

Op op, this pic is like over 3 years old if I'm not mistaken







So the goat should be within three - five age range





Check the birth certificate of the goat to be certain 17 Likes

Big lie! 2 Likes

In this recession time 1 Like

RIP fine bby

1 Like 1 Share

Disgusting

Ewwwwwwww so she carried a goat in her womb for 9 months





Baba kamoru has been playing with her life

And sombody will say powers don't exist, please i would like them to explain this ! 3 Likes

How was that possible?



As much as I don't believe the crap, I give them kudos for "thinking" in that direction. Now gentlemen, let's wait for the Pastor that will claim the miracle

One thing you all must know is that even the God of creation made it impossible for human sperm to fertilize a goat egg. This one is strange.As much as I don't believe the crap, I give them kudos for "thinking" in that direction. Now gentlemen, let's wait for the Pastor that will claim the miracleOne thing you all must know is that even the God of creation made it impossible for human sperm to fertilize a goat egg. 8 Likes

5 Likes 1 Share

YEPA

Beats my imagination, this is not possible in any way....... How nah 3 Likes

Christmass meat

how people believe this poo is beyond me 6 Likes

video of the birth session.....or adonbilivit!!! 1 Like

this is graphic and absolutely disgusting

End time delivery

Seun what's the scientific explanation for this? Oh I know, it's a scam.

As you can see that medical outreach program was organised by a so called evangelist so I can bet he had a hand in this slieght of hand trick meant to hoodwink gullible Nigerians into flooding his church ..Check that goats DNA and you will see its a pure goat with no trace of human DNA ..Evangelist weldone oooo 3 Likes