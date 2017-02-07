Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits (3739 Views)

In an attempt to curb the ‘indecent’ fashion demeanour of its students on campus, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has issued a new dress code notice.



In a circular issued to students – most especially the undergraduates – the university management said, “indecent modes of exposure do not reflect the seriousness, dignity and character-moulding nature of the institution.”



In the circular, the management also cautioned the undergraduates to desist from wearing tight outfits and those that expose sensitive parts of the body.



THE CIRCULAR READS IN PART: “IT HAS BEEN OBSERVED THAT SOME MALE AND FEMALE STUDENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS DRESS INDECENTLY ON CAMPUS, EVEN TO LECTURES. INDECENT DRESSES ARE EITHER TOO TIGHT, TOO SHORT OR EXPOSE SENSITIVE PARTS OF THE BODY.



“STUDENTS SHOULD MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND WELL-CARED FOR APPEARANCE IN ALL SETTINGS ON CAMPUS. WEARING OF TIGHT, STRAPLESS AND REVEALING CLOTHES WHOSE LENGTH ARE ABOVE THE KNEES ARE INAPPROPRIATE.”



HENCEFORTH, MALE AND FEMALE UNILAG STUDENTS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO WEAR THE FOLLOWING:



I. ALL TIGHT-FITTING CLOTHES INCLUDING SKIRTS, TROUSERS AND BLOUSES



II. ALL CLOTHES, WHICH REVEAL SENSITIVE PARTS OF THE BODY SUCH AS THE BUST, CHEST, BELLY, UPPER ARMS AND THE BUTTOCKS. EXAMPLE OF SUCH DRESSES ARE TRANSPARENT CLOTHING, SPAGHETTI TOPS, TUBES AND. SKIRTS AND DRESSES WITH SLITS ABOVE THE KNEES FALL IN THIS CATEGORY.



III. OUTFITS SUCH AS KNICKERS AND MINI-SKIRTS, DRESSES, WHICH ARE NOT AT LEAST, KNEE LENGTH.



IV. INAPPROPRIATE OUTFITS E.G PARTY-WEAR, BEACH WEAR AND BATHROOM SLIPPERS SHOULD NOT BE WORN TO LECTURES.



V. OUTFITS SUCH AS T-SHIRTS, SKIRTS AND JEANS, WHICH CARRY OBSCENE AND SUBLIMINAL MESSAGES.



VI. TROUSERS SUCH AS HIP-RIDERS AND LOW WAIST JEANS.



The management also mandated students to wear academic gowns on a black or grey suit during matriculation and graduation ceremonies.



In the circular, lecturers and administrators were also empowered to exclude students from academic activities if they are not properly dressed.



http://gisthub.com.ng/2017/02/07/unilag-issuse-new-dress-code-bans-mini-skirt-tight-outfits/



Every Single Law KOLEWERK 1 Like

Correct

good for decent ones, bad for the ones wey just want go do oloshocology good for decent ones, bad for the ones wey just want go do oloshocology 3 Likes

Ok

bad market

Ouch!

Unilag oloshos right now 8 Likes 3 Shares

Meanwhile who stole my first to comment post Berra.........Meanwhile who stole my first to comment post

some people will come and start complaining that unilag is now a glorified secondary school 2 Likes 1 Share

IS THAT ALL

No be unilag ni ...brothers and sisters kole werk

great. our society nowadays baffles me, the craze of nudity. is it because girls no longer have the brains to excel academically or what? that they resort to nudity. and to the semi or full nymphs why can't one dress fully Unclad since dresses are heavy, anyway animals roam the streets Unclad that would be a good emulation.

one wonders one dress like semi-animal and expect human being to respect them?

parenting is the number one cause for the lack of manners nowadays. parents should up their responsibility and teach their wards the right morals and values

Unilag





Home of professional oloshos 1 Like

Hope it works..

Greatest alokites



Well, there should be a measure of decency in a school environment.



Some teenagers and youths nowadays have completely lost it went it comes to dressing

Haba? What are we to do with our imagination outside moremi?

Change is here...

Nice one but being the HQ of tertiary social life, dis might not work.

Who's not comfortable with this new development?

Bad market for Olosho`s and vaseline crew!

Foolish VC should focus on improving education on campus and not on what students wear as clothes

With the dress code 4 Unilag.



Other schools go sew uniform for them undergraduates.



chai, i better go remove unilag from my jamb form, this is bad market

Out if all the problems in the school, dress code is their major problem abi?

Will this improve the standard of education which should be the primary focus? 1 Like

Another Misplaced Priority, Nonsense 1 Like