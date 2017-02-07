₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by GistHubNg(f): 10:03pm On Feb 07
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by kaycexx(m): 10:22pm On Feb 07
change
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by donolatunji(m): 10:43pm On Feb 07
Every Single Law KOLEWERK
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by dotuna3(m): 10:48pm On Feb 07
Correct
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by dyze: 7:12am
good for decent ones, bad for the ones wey just want go do oloshocology
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by yeyeboi(m): 7:12am
Ok
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Ellixlimswag: 7:13am
bad market
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Haute: 7:13am
Ouch!
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Silentscreamer(f): 7:13am
Unilag oloshos right now
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by shine69: 7:13am
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by slyd90(m): 7:13am
Berra
.........
Meanwhile who stole my first to comment post
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by martineverest(m): 7:13am
some people will come and start complaining that unilag is now a glorified secondary school
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by HateU2(f): 7:14am
IS THAT ALL
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by olusledge: 7:14am
No be unilag ni ...brothers and sisters kole werk
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Ngasky(m): 7:14am
great. our society nowadays baffles me, the craze of nudity. is it because girls no longer have the brains to excel academically or what? that they resort to nudity. and to the semi or full nymphs why can't one dress fully Unclad since dresses are heavy, anyway animals roam the streets Unclad that would be a good emulation.
one wonders one dress like semi-animal and expect human being to respect them?
parenting is the number one cause for the lack of manners nowadays. parents should up their responsibility and teach their wards the right morals and values
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by firstolalekan(m): 7:15am
Unilag
Home of professional oloshos
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by chuksjuve(m): 7:15am
Hope it works..
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Tazmode(m): 7:15am
Well, there should be a measure of decency in a school environment.
Some teenagers and youths nowadays have completely lost it went it comes to dressing
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Lexusgs430: 7:15am
Haba? What are we to do with our imagination outside moremi?
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by zest17: 7:15am
Change is here...
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by kings09(m): 7:15am
Nice one but being the HQ of tertiary social life, dis might not work.
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Dindondin(m): 7:15am
Who's not comfortable with this new development?
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Sanuzi(m): 7:16am
ok
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by thornapple(f): 7:16am
.
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by shamecurls(m): 7:16am
Bad market for Olosho`s and vaseline crew!
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by Raiders: 7:16am
Foolish VC should focus on improving education on campus and not on what students wear as clothes
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by iomoge2(f): 7:16am
With the dress code 4 Unilag.
Other schools go sew uniform for them undergraduates.
Kikikikjkjkjkjkkikikiki
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by denkyw(m): 7:16am
chai, i better go remove unilag from my jamb form, this is bad market
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by MutantMetahuman: 7:16am
Out if all the problems in the school, dress code is their major problem abi?
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by lielbree: 7:16am
Will this improve the standard of education which should be the primary focus?
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by passyhansome(m): 7:17am
Another Misplaced Priority, Nonsense
|Re: UNILAG Issues New Dress Code, Bans Mini Skirt And Tight Outfits by theway83: 7:17am
may God enter they are mind to do so
