|RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by amebo101: 8:58am
Actor, politician and lawyer, Richard Mofe Damijo, took to his IG account to wish his daughter a happy birthday. She pretty lady turned 30 today and he celebrated her with these sweets words;
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQOH37hlHaL/?taken-by=mofedamijo
Happy Birthday daughter dearest, @msyembra it's been too long ago I was 30 and right now have no clues about being 30 but I am proud of the woman you have become and I am very thankful that you have it all together and can handle anything life throws your way. You already know how much I love you and how I'll do anything to ensure you're alright but like the typical Urhobo man that your daddy is, I can't wait to meet that special someone, shake hands, size him up and see if he deserves my baby girl but hey, no pressure...(subtle pressure). God bless and keep you today and always my Onome, keep shining and soaring baby girl.
See her photo below
Source:http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/rmd-celebrates-his-daughter-as-she.html
3 Likes
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by amebo101: 8:58am
see photo of RMD with her 2 pretty daughters
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/rmd-celebrates-his-daughter-as-she.html
amaka nwanyi
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by NegeduGrace(f): 9:15am
hbd nwa rmd
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by onexile: 9:29am
amebo101:
Abeg make we dey talk truth some times na! That girl is ugly. Very very ugly!
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by Babacele: 9:42am
nice. HBD.
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by MxtaMichealz(m): 9:44am
Lol
RECESSION: NIGERIAN POLICEMAN PICTURED ROASTING PLAINTAIN >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/recession-nigerian-policeman-pictured.html
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by GreenMavro: 10:03am
so at 30years she never GH, abi her mavro never green?
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 10:03am
Happy birthday dear
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by Josephamstrong1(m): 10:04am
BEENUEL:
Size him up kwa?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by olive2000: 10:04am
Hbd, but......
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 10:04am
30years of age!!
Wow!
She should also celebrate 15years of dickkk.
2 Likes
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by Generalkorex(m): 10:04am
She no fine like him papa
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by seyigiggle: 10:04am
nice advert concept
1 Like
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by iyobs7(m): 10:04am
onexile:
My nigga
1 Like
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by HungerBAD: 10:05am
Until today.
i always thought Richard Mofe Damijo was Itsekiri.
3 Likes
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by AtlanticBreeze: 10:05am
nawaa.. All I understood from the write up is "go and marry"
1 Like
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by ItsawrapOutfit: 10:05am
RMD sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by BEENUEL: 10:05am
very confuse right now
But baba celebrated 16th wedding Anniversary with his boo? So what's the 30th child birthday about.....maybe adopted sha
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by amdoyin82(m): 10:05am
Happy birthday to her.
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by kennygee(f): 10:05am
amebo101:
Na so.
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by amadice(m): 10:05am
hummmm...atutupopoyo ..woowoolism at its peak
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by midehi2(f): 10:05am
Choi, this man is wicked oo, of all her pics, you took the ugliest to social media, haba! do the advert well na
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by KingAfo(m): 10:05am
THIS ONE SKIN THICK OOO....
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by sweetkev(m): 10:06am
I will marry her only if she's still a Virgin
2 Likes
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by swagdopey: 10:06am
amebo101:
Bros abeg from d pic I can see there, that girl is not preety at all
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by 12345baba: 10:06am
She wowo in a way o. Hbd sha
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by SWG25: 10:06am
So he had her when he was 25?
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by amicable09(f): 10:06am
Boy!
So my crush has a daughter this grown!
Even older than me... Chai!
I repent.
Let me go and look for my mates
Happy birthday Onome, keep doing your Dada proud as we wait for the special someone
From ...
Your daddy's sugar girl
1 Like
|Re: RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) by BlackNigerian: 10:06am
But this girl no fine sha...
