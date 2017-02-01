Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / RMD Celebrates His Daughter's 30th Birthday (Photo) (10486 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQOH37hlHaL/?taken-by=mofedamijo



Happy Birthday daughter dearest, @msyembra it's been too long ago I was 30 and right now have no clues about being 30 but I am proud of the woman you have become and I am very thankful that you have it all together and can handle anything life throws your way. You already know how much I love you and how I'll do anything to ensure you're alright but like the typical Urhobo man that your daddy is, I can't wait to meet that special someone, shake hands, size him up and see if he deserves my baby girl but hey, no pressure...(subtle pressure). God bless and keep you today and always my Onome, keep shining and soaring baby girl.



See her photo below







Actor, politician and lawyer, Richard Mofe Damijo, took to his IG account to wish his daughter a happy birthday. She pretty lady turned 30 today and he celebrated her with these sweets words;

see photo of RMD with her 2 pretty daughters



amaka nwanyi

hbd nwa rmd 1 Like 1 Share

amebo101:

pretty



Abeg make we dey talk truth some times na! That girl is ugly. Very very ugly! Abeg make we dey talk truth some times na! That girl is ugly. Very very ugly! 51 Likes 1 Share

nice. HBD.





so at 30years she never GH, abi her mavro never green? so at 30years she never GH, abi her mavro never green? 24 Likes 2 Shares

Happy birthday dear

BEENUEL:

very confuse right now



But baba celebrated 16th wedding Anniversary with his boo? So what's the 30th child birthday about.....maybe adopted sha



Size him up kwa? Size him up kwa? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Hbd, but......

30years of age!!



Wow!



She should also celebrate 15years of dickkk. 2 Likes

She no fine like him papa

nice advert concept 1 Like

onexile:





Abeg make we dey talk truth some times na! That girl is ugly. Very very ugly!

My nigga My nigga 1 Like

Until today.



i always thought Richard Mofe Damijo was Itsekiri. 3 Likes

nawaa.. All I understood from the write up is "go and marry" 1 Like

RMD sha 1 Like 1 Share

very confuse right now



But baba celebrated 16th wedding Anniversary with his boo? So what's the 30th child birthday about.....maybe adopted sha

Happy birthday to her.

amebo101:

pretty

Na so. Na so.

hummmm...atutupopoyo ..woowoolism at its peak

Choi, this man is wicked oo, of all her pics, you took the ugliest to social media, haba! do the advert well na

THIS ONE SKIN THICK OOO....

I will marry her only if she's still a Virgin 2 Likes

amebo101:

pretty



Bros abeg from d pic I can see there, that girl is not preety at all Bros abeg from d pic I can see there, that girl is not preety at all

She wowo in a way o. Hbd sha

So he had her when he was 25?



So my crush has a daughter this grown!

Even older than me... Chai!



I repent.

Let me go and look for my mates

Happy birthday Onome, keep doing your Dada proud as we wait for the special someone





From ...

Your daddy's sugar girl Boy!So my crush has a daughter this grown!Even older than me... Chai!I repent.Let me go and look for my matesHappy birthday Onome, keep doing your Dada proud as we wait for the special someone 1 Like