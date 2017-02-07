Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow (8756 Views)

10 Things To Note Before You Protest With 2face Idibia / Gabriel Afolayan Supports 2Face Idibia Led Protest With A Hilarious Photo / Burna Boy To Marry Edith Williams Someday (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The singer made this announcement on his social media accounts today.



He wrote "My People, In furtherance to the #IStandWithNigeria Protest that took place nationwide on Monday, I will be collaborating with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest tomorrow, Thursday by 9:00am at NLC office in Yaba, Lagos. E go nice if una show. This is a protest for all Nigerians and must be owned by the masses. We will troop out en-masse to protest the state of the nation, demanding for effective and efficient anti-corruption fight and good governance. #OurMumuDonDo"





https://www.instagram.com/p/BQP-qW9A8Wz/?hl=en



Source: Charly Boy has announced his plans to stage another protest with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Lagos tomorrow.The singer made this announcement on his social media accounts today.He wrote "My People, In furtherance to the #IStandWithNigeria Protest that took place nationwide on Monday, I will be collaborating with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest tomorrow, Thursday by 9:00am at NLC office in Yaba, Lagos. E go nice if una show. This is a protest for all Nigerians and must be owned by the masses. We will troop out en-masse to protest the state of the nation, demanding for effective and efficient anti-corruption fight and good governance. #OurMumuDonDo"Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/charly-boy-to-hold-another-nationwide.html 5 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Area father.. I believe you pass my babe..



You get mouth..



Buhari, I just dey look you like person when I like strangle sha.. 30 Likes



Better late than never. They all had to wait for tufaceBetter late than never. 4 Likes

Smellymouth:

Area father.. I believe you pass my babe..



You get mouth..



Buhari, I just dey look you like person when I like strangle sha.. Matter don critical na 7 Likes

Correct man



Den Go hear am. This present administration is nothing but frustration. I think is beta we frustrate them before they frustrate us.



But wait ooo. If the first protest did not come up so NLC and TUC won't know there is need for them to fight for the people?



This so called unions has failed us since the time of subsidy and till now they are still sleeping. They can't even wake up by them seleves to fight for what they believe.



I think the best way is to first fight for our self cos those we trust to fight are powerless and vision less. Since there picket are full they see nothing wrong in the administration



COMMODITIES AS INCREASED YET WAGES ARE THE SAME AND STILL NOT PAID AT THE RIGHT TIME



INVESTORS LEAVING NIGERIA BECAUSE OF UNFAVORABLE GOVT DECISION YET NO MORE JOB CREATION



1DOLLAR TO NAIRA NOW 500. I BEG CONSIDER POOR MAN





OUR MUMU DON DO TRUE TRUE



#Istandwithnigeria#

#istandwithareafather# 9 Likes

Iyen na 9ce

why him nor start am, was he waiting for tuface? area fadda indeed 1 Like 1 Share

Revolution loading.......



That's good!





Indeed, our mumu don do!



We need to let those in power know that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall!



Enough is enough! 21 Likes

Booked

plsssss....m beggin...sumone help me with 2k plsss

..plssss....anybody....wanna buy drugs plsss

No, their mumu never do...You people call this protests? Take a cue from MLK...Till People die and there's widespread Deaths and clashes with the authority, Your "Mumu" never do. 3 Likes

Nonsense.

What was achieved from the last one.

marshalcarter:

plsssss....m beggin...sumone help me with 2k plsss



..plssss....anybody....wanna buy drugs plsss

Drugs for? Drugs for? 2 Likes

good

Thewrath:

I see

Hashtags everywhere. Lmao



Our modern tines are so ridiculous. We've seen #BringBackOurGirls #BlackLivesMatter #NotMyPresident #IStandWith(insert literally anyone/thing here) etc and none of them have achieved anything. As far as I'm concerned, all these 'protests' and 'hashtags' are a waste of time

Some people are still mumus in Bauchi o. 4 Likes

Charly boy or charly daddy 1 Like

I will never protest with the NLC even if petrol is sold for 400 naira per litre never!...... these guys are only merchants who abandon at the prompting of the highest bidder... ejoor mi oraye iranu... I will never protest with the NLC even if petrol is sold for 400 naira per litre never!...... these guys are only merchants who abandon at the prompting of the highest bidder... ejoor mi oraye iranu... 2 Likes 1 Share

If you feel say OUR MUMU DON DO click like 27 Likes

i love this man 2 Likes

Oshey! I used to be a Mumu. I walked, bathed, spoke, and behaved like a Mumu. I almost drowned in mumuness but thank God for saving me through those whose eyes became open before mine.



I see the government organising a counter protest tagged: "We will determine when your Mumu will do" but ko le werk. 2 Likes 2 Shares

2 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmC6OtHxHDc 6 Likes 2 Shares

Adaowerri111:

why him nor start am, was he waiting for tuface? area fadda indeed such sentiments are unnecessary. it doesn't matter who started it. 5 Likes

how ah wish ah cud participate 2 Likes

1 Like

Let's pray this government listens 1 Like