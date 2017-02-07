₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,345 members, 3,353,611 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow (8756 Views)
10 Things To Note Before You Protest With 2face Idibia / Gabriel Afolayan Supports 2Face Idibia Led Protest With A Hilarious Photo / Burna Boy To Marry Edith Williams Someday (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Cambells: 2:14pm
Charly Boy has announced his plans to stage another protest with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Lagos tomorrow.
The singer made this announcement on his social media accounts today.
He wrote "My People, In furtherance to the #IStandWithNigeria Protest that took place nationwide on Monday, I will be collaborating with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest tomorrow, Thursday by 9:00am at NLC office in Yaba, Lagos. E go nice if una show. This is a protest for all Nigerians and must be owned by the masses. We will troop out en-masse to protest the state of the nation, demanding for effective and efficient anti-corruption fight and good governance. #OurMumuDonDo"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQP-qW9A8Wz/?hl=en
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/charly-boy-to-hold-another-nationwide.html
5 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Cambells: 2:14pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Smellymouth: 2:14pm
Area father.. I believe you pass my babe..
You get mouth..
Buhari, I just dey look you like person when I like strangle sha..
30 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Thewrath(m): 2:18pm
They all had to wait for tuface
Better late than never.
4 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Cambells: 2:31pm
Matter don critical na
Smellymouth:
7 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by dotuna3(m): 2:36pm
Correct man
Den Go hear am. This present administration is nothing but frustration. I think is beta we frustrate them before they frustrate us.
But wait ooo. If the first protest did not come up so NLC and TUC won't know there is need for them to fight for the people?
This so called unions has failed us since the time of subsidy and till now they are still sleeping. They can't even wake up by them seleves to fight for what they believe.
I think the best way is to first fight for our self cos those we trust to fight are powerless and vision less. Since there picket are full they see nothing wrong in the administration
COMMODITIES AS INCREASED YET WAGES ARE THE SAME AND STILL NOT PAID AT THE RIGHT TIME
INVESTORS LEAVING NIGERIA BECAUSE OF UNFAVORABLE GOVT DECISION YET NO MORE JOB CREATION
1DOLLAR TO NAIRA NOW 500. I BEG CONSIDER POOR MAN
OUR MUMU DON DO TRUE TRUE
#Istandwithnigeria#
#istandwithareafather#
9 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by mamatayour(f): 2:40pm
Iyen na 9ce
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Adaowerri111: 2:41pm
why him nor start am, was he waiting for tuface? area fadda indeed
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by greatgod2012(f): 2:44pm
Revolution loading.......
That's good!
Indeed, our mumu don do!
We need to let those in power know that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall!
Enough is enough!
21 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by biggz82: 2:45pm
Booked
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by marshalcarter: 2:45pm
plsssss....m beggin...sumone help me with 2k plsss
..plssss....anybody....wanna buy drugs plsss
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Wingback: 2:46pm
No, their mumu never do...You people call this protests? Take a cue from MLK...Till People die and there's widespread Deaths and clashes with the authority, Your "Mumu" never do.
3 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Newbiee: 2:46pm
Nonsense.
What was achieved from the last one.
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by RoyalBlak007: 2:46pm
marshalcarter:
Drugs for?
2 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Omudia: 2:46pm
good
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by darick1: 2:46pm
Thewrath:
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by AnonyNymous(m): 2:47pm
Hashtags everywhere. Lmao
Our modern tines are so ridiculous. We've seen #BringBackOurGirls #BlackLivesMatter #NotMyPresident #IStandWith(insert literally anyone/thing here) etc and none of them have achieved anything. As far as I'm concerned, all these 'protests' and 'hashtags' are a waste of time
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by kennygee(f): 2:47pm
Some people are still mumus in Bauchi o.
4 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by hakeem4(m): 2:47pm
Charly boy or charly daddy
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by searchng4love: 2:47pm
I will never protest with the NLC even if petrol is sold for 400 naira per litre never!...... these guys are only merchants who abandon at the prompting of the highest bidder... ejoor mi oraye iranu...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by viqueta(m): 2:47pm
If you feel say OUR MUMU DON DO click like
27 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Anoruo(m): 2:47pm
i love this man
2 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by gbegemaster(m): 2:47pm
Oshey! I used to be a Mumu. I walked, bathed, spoke, and behaved like a Mumu. I almost drowned in mumuness but thank God for saving me through those whose eyes became open before mine.
I see the government organising a counter protest tagged: "We will determine when your Mumu will do" but ko le werk.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Lasskeey: 2:48pm
2 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Mailthaddeus(m): 2:48pm
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Omudia: 2:48pm
such sentiments are unnecessary. it doesn't matter who started it.
Adaowerri111:
5 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by okanlawon94(m): 2:48pm
how ah wish ah cud participate
2 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Lasskeey: 2:48pm
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by NNVanguard(m): 2:48pm
Let's pray this government listens
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy To Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos Tomorrow by Awoo88: 2:48pm
Shameless labour unions!! They never expected Nigerians will take matters into their own hands.
5 Likes
I Can’t Buy That Champagne – Peter Of P-square / Why Would Lady Gaga Do A Music Video Without Panties On (photos) / How To Know A Gay Man
Viewing this topic: Nnaeb(m), Rexonix007, friedakara, kingsmecca(m), Godsfavour001(m), Gadex, orphomo, harmless011, abukaokab, Josh121(m), dabraska, doremi123(f), Ten12(m), TPAND, Newbiee, freekick, uist, Lukay99, lyricalpontiff(m), ollaxworld(m), ajeamos, great289(m), Tabletop1, Bubblefairy(f), hardeynelly(m), zaimeg, czaratwork, nabegibeg, louistearer(m), joezy23(m), marshalcarter, prof800(m), olasclef(m), maseratti, lanced, toosoon(m), GreatManBee, smileymiley, nuted, spiritman5678, Erudite202, success1smyn, databoy247(m), DLuciano, EngrDozzyMary(m), greatdeal1408(m), Upson42, Olaoluwatayo, afoxy17, nikas77(m), wizkidblogger(f), gudnex22(m), justokey(m), enemyofprogress, SenJoe(m), nicerichard05, Godprotectigbo5(f), rhocephil(f), Teespice(f), daamazing(m), ishiamu(m), Assurance1000(f), mattsteve(f), sino2000(m), WealthPhillips(m), obayaya(m), erunz(m), adekanmbi1986(m), uplay(m), G12(m), Aroh48(m), PASCALSILVA(m), blinzho69(m), Chamber10(m), Babare(m), chi4ik, apatuku, dat9jaguy(m), cosmic22(m), africanb(m), SirChaos(m), eyinola, vcoco1, agetucharles(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17