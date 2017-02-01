Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) (11117 Views)

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-of-bbnaija-evictees-soma-and.html Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Soma and Miyonse who were evicted last week have already started their media tour in Lagos. 1 Like 1 Share

more 1 Like

What is this big brother Nigeria about? Some one should please enlighten me, I'm just coming from osogbo 21 Likes 1 Share

Nna just like that this guys don become celebrities.. 5 Likes

Nairaland hypocrite mentality :





First commenter, ..... What's this useless show all about self?





Second commenter.... ... I have never watched this show of immorality. . .... Yet the idiot open n comments on any big brother thread.





Third commenter...... This show is useless and all about sex... .. . But this idiot has stack of porn on his devices. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nawa,

so dem no go let us hear word again

Media tour?

dem don turn yeyebrities be dat

just for bn on a shitty program



kontunu, enjoy ya fame 1 Like 1 Share

#teamEfe 5 Likes 1 Share

Make Una better go find job..media tour koo 1 Like

Don't Get!



Is it that "making it into the BBN auditioning in the first place makes you Jumoke Oni-buredi?"

why the media tour?



This fair mu square guy wey woman thrashed out?

Hmmm 2 Likes

They should convert their popularity to cash while it last. 3 Likes

Who are they? 2 Likes

Mtchewww,.. Nonsense... Is this a news? 1 Like

I'm wondering what value the show will add to their lives, after being evicted in the first round.



Even winners of reality shows are in extinction, how much more evictees



If you ask me 2 Likes

well good luck to them.

Some, Pls shift for Gifty,she de come on Sunday 6 Likes

Once again! There left nyash there 1 Like

Free Beer!



Can't just tell if it will be cold!



....or availability of cat-fish pepper soup....

See una life? See una life? 2 Likes

They are now celebrities.

Na Toto kill miyonce 1 Like

Mtchewww,.. Nonsense... Is this a news?

Who them help?

Inasmuch as I don't give a hoot about this BB whatever, I ask what exactly is the motive behind staging the show, or what message is the show intended to pass across?



And abeg, what is these guys' claim to fame?

I don't have anything to say.... Maybe the person below me will have something " meaningful " to say

winning isn't always the ultimate. Okay nicewinning isn't always the ultimate.

What is this big brother Nigeria about? Some one should please enlighten me, I'm just coming from osogbo

It is a masturbation competition. Whoever does it the longest, wins

What a life!

What is this big brother Nigeria about? Some one should please enlighten me, I'm just coming from osogbo Google and youtube are your friends. Please use them always.Lol. 1 Like

Who they epp?