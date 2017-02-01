₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 3:18pm
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Soma and Miyonse who were evicted last week have already started their media tour in Lagos.
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 3:19pm
more
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 4:01pm
What is this big brother Nigeria about? Some one should please enlighten me, I'm just coming from osogbo
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by ExpiredNigeria: 4:01pm
Nna just like that this guys don become celebrities..
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by apcmustwin: 4:01pm
Nairaland hypocrite mentality :
First commenter, ..... What's this useless show all about self?
Second commenter.... ... I have never watched this show of immorality. . .... Yet the idiot open n comments on any big brother thread.
Third commenter...... This show is useless and all about sex... .. . But this idiot has stack of porn on his devices.
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by yomibelle(f): 4:01pm
Nawa,
so dem no go let us hear word again
Media tour?
dem don turn yeyebrities be dat
just for bn on a shitty program
kontunu, enjoy ya fame
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Zabilon007(m): 4:02pm
#teamEfe
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:02pm
Make Una better go find job..media tour koo
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by SinaMike: 4:02pm
Don't Get!
Is it that "making it into the BBN auditioning in the first place makes you Jumoke Oni-buredi?"
why the media tour?
This fair mu square guy wey woman thrashed out?
Hmmm
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Chuksaluta(m): 4:03pm
They should convert their popularity to cash while it last.
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 4:03pm
Who are they?
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by princesweetman2(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Enemking: 4:03pm
Mtchewww,.. Nonsense... Is this a news?
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by davodyguy: 4:03pm
I'm wondering what value the show will add to their lives, after being evicted in the first round.
Even winners of reality shows are in extinction, how much more evictees
If you ask me
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by nathing: 4:04pm
well good luck to them.
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by mrnate: 4:04pm
Some, Pls shift for Gifty,she de come on Sunday
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by 12345baba: 4:04pm
Once again! There left nyash there
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 4:04pm
Free Beer!
Can't just tell if it will be cold!
....or availability of cat-fish pepper soup....
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by princeonx: 4:04pm
Zabilon007:
yomibelle:
ExpiredNigeria:
apcmustwin:
hakeem4:
See una life?
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by tonyot(m): 4:04pm
They are now celebrities.
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 4:05pm
Na Toto kill miyonce
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 4:05pm
Enemking:how can is a old hehehe
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by costandi(m): 4:06pm
Who them help?
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by 7Alexander(m): 4:06pm
Inasmuch as I don't give a hoot about this BB whatever, I ask what exactly is the motive behind staging the show, or what message is the show intended to pass across?
And abeg, what is these guys' claim to fame?
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Agadinho(m): 4:06pm
I don't have anything to say.... Maybe the person below me will have something " meaningful " to say
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Missmossy(f): 4:06pm
Okay nice winning isn't always the ultimate.
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by AmuEwu: 4:07pm
hakeem4:
It is a masturbation competition. Whoever does it the longest, wins
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by Ioannes(m): 4:07pm
What a life!
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by yankeedude(m): 4:07pm
Google and youtube are your friends. Please use them always.Lol.
hakeem4:
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by habgito: 4:09pm
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by GreatLibra: 4:09pm
Who they epp?
|Re: Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour (Photos) by VocalWalls: 4:09pm
So?
