Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by TheTrueSeeker: 5:51pm
A man whose name is yet to be confirmed has been beheaded in Ekiti state on Wednesday, after a reprisal attack over the shooting of one Seyi Oladipo which occurred last week.

Reports confirmed that unknown persons were said to have trailed the victim, a farmer from Orisunmibare, to his farm where he was decapitated and his hands were also cut off.

During the fight, the Asiwaju of Orisunmibare, Chief Segun Akanbi, was also said to have been inflicted with machete wounds by suspected Ayede youths who accused him of firing the shot that killed Oladipo.

Explaining the situation, traditional ruler, (Oba) Adamo Babalola, claimed that the perpetrators of the attack are from Ayede who are now launching sporadic attacks on Orisunmibare in a bid to take over the land.

Babalola described the victim’s death as unfortunate, calling on the warring people to embrace peace.

The monarch said: “Orisunmibare is a settlement under Itaji and is more than 10km from Ayede; Ayede people just went there one morning on rampage and the scuffle led to the death of somebody from Ayede.

“But yesterday, an Orisunmibare subject was killed inside his farm and he was beheaded. The Asiwaju of Orisunmibare was macheted and beaten
to coma and was declared dead by Ayede youths.

“The Ayede people were singing that they had killed Asiwaju Orisunmibare but he has been taken to the hospital where he is still under observation. We have been experiencing sporadic attacks from Ayede people and they have been threatening our peace since then.

“The police have been trying to maintain peace but we are disturbed by sporadic attacks especially the ones carried out on the farm. Orisunmibare has been there for many years and the land is under Itaji.”

Confirming the death, Police Spokesman, Mr Alberto Adeyemi , said investigation was still ongoing.

He promised to release the name of the victim after he receives a formal report from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area.

Adeyemi said: “It is true that somebody was beheaded and the mutilated body was found on the farm.

“Since the crisis started, two persons have been charged to court while Akanbi too will be charged to court immediately he leaves the hospital.”


http://www.channelstv.com/2017/02/08/ekiti-land-dispute-man-gets-beheaded-in-reprisal-attack/

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Silentscreamer(f): 6:39pm
Too bad
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by emvico(m): 7:43pm
this one na original gobe
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by AngelicBeing: 8:26pm
Too much blood crying to the heavens for vengeance, what a country, na wa ooangry angry

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by talk2archy: 8:26pm
y
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by josephine123: 8:26pm
CHEI
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by ChuzzyBlog(m): 8:26pm
Damn!
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by brunofarad(m): 8:27pm
shocked
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Samtexjohn2: 8:27pm
cry
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by maxisaso(m): 8:27pm
y
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Masculity(m): 8:28pm
Thank God the e warriors didn't blamed fulani this time.

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by mmb: 8:28pm
hmmm, Fayose I sight you.
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by brightballer(m): 8:29pm
Let Fayose do something about this. The two traditional rulers of the towns must be questioned and placed under observation. Political leaders there must be strictly observed too.

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by vickylincon(m): 8:29pm
seems Fulani don teach these people how to behead
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Qmerit(m): 8:32pm
If fayose nor blame or call federal govt especially PMB the case nor settle lol.
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by codeinecrazy(m): 8:32pm
Who are you deceiving?
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Masculity(m): 8:32pm
vickylincon:
seems Fulani don teach these people how to behead





Must you mention fulani

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by advocatebaba(m): 8:33pm
Evil has taken over d heart of man, man's mindset is now married to violence... land dispute is 1 of d grave societal malace dat has left many death even uptill 2more... watz wrong in controlling ur anger nd settling things amicably... truly man's heart is DESPERATELY WICKED.
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by vickylincon(m): 8:35pm
Masculity:





Must you mention fulani
I meant heardsman..sorry...

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by LorDBolton: 8:36pm
@least they didn't say herdsmen.
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Ilovewetpussy(m): 8:37pm
Afonjas and crime are like buhari and his cow
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Opakan2: 8:47pm
Too bad.
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by agadez007(m): 8:50pm
How will Afonjas live with one another in odua republic without igbos to hate,they hate themselves,only their common hatred of ndigbo unites them
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Skepticus: 8:57pm
agadez007:
How will Afonjas live with one another in odua republic without igbos to hate,they hate themselves,only their common hatred of ndigbo unites them

Ode

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by mich24: 8:58pm
For Skull business I think.

Afonjas and ritual be like

Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by marshalcarter: 9:17pm
mich24:
For Skull business I think.
Afonjas and ritual be like
lolzzzzzzz lwkm grin na true shagrin
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by BaEnki(m): 9:27pm
How can this people be so foolish? Killing each other over land
Won't they bombed themselves if oil is eventually discovered in their vicinity

So bad from my Ekiti brothers.
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by texas1990: 9:41pm
na buhari curse am, even ur wife no free u make u Bleep na buhari handiwork, let me no wen u stop deceiving yourselves Nigerians.
Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by AntiRubbish: 9:47pm
Chai

