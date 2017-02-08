₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by TheTrueSeeker: 5:51pm
A man whose name is yet to be confirmed has been beheaded in Ekiti state on Wednesday, after a reprisal attack over the shooting of one Seyi Oladipo which occurred last week.
http://www.channelstv.com/2017/02/08/ekiti-land-dispute-man-gets-beheaded-in-reprisal-attack/
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Silentscreamer(f): 6:39pm
Too bad
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by emvico(m): 7:43pm
this one na original gobe
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by AngelicBeing: 8:26pm
Too much blood crying to the heavens for vengeance, what a country, na wa oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by talk2archy: 8:26pm
y
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by josephine123: 8:26pm
CHEI
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by ChuzzyBlog(m): 8:26pm
Damn!
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by brunofarad(m): 8:27pm
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Samtexjohn2: 8:27pm
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by maxisaso(m): 8:27pm
y
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Masculity(m): 8:28pm
Thank God the e warriors didn't blamed fulani this time.
4 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by mmb: 8:28pm
hmmm, Fayose I sight you.
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by brightballer(m): 8:29pm
Let Fayose do something about this. The two traditional rulers of the towns must be questioned and placed under observation. Political leaders there must be strictly observed too.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by vickylincon(m): 8:29pm
seems Fulani don teach these people how to behead
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Qmerit(m): 8:32pm
If fayose nor blame or call federal govt especially PMB the case nor settle lol.
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by codeinecrazy(m): 8:32pm
Who are you deceiving?
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Masculity(m): 8:32pm
vickylincon:
Must you mention fulani
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by advocatebaba(m): 8:33pm
Evil has taken over d heart of man, man's mindset is now married to violence... land dispute is 1 of d grave societal malace dat has left many death even uptill 2more... watz wrong in controlling ur anger nd settling things amicably... truly man's heart is DESPERATELY WICKED.
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by vickylincon(m): 8:35pm
Masculity:I meant heardsman..sorry...
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by LorDBolton: 8:36pm
@least they didn't say herdsmen.
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Ilovewetpussy(m): 8:37pm
Afonjas and crime are like buhari and his cow
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Opakan2: 8:47pm
Too bad.
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by agadez007(m): 8:50pm
How will Afonjas live with one another in odua republic without igbos to hate,they hate themselves,only their common hatred of ndigbo unites them
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by Skepticus: 8:57pm
agadez007:
Ode
1 Like
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by mich24: 8:58pm
For Skull business I think.
Afonjas and ritual be like
2 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by marshalcarter: 9:17pm
mich24:lolzzzzzzz lwkm na true sha
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by BaEnki(m): 9:27pm
How can this people be so foolish? Killing each other over land
Won't they bombed themselves if oil is eventually discovered in their vicinity
So bad from my Ekiti brothers.
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by texas1990: 9:41pm
na buhari curse am, even ur wife no free u make u Bleep na buhari handiwork, let me no wen u stop deceiving yourselves Nigerians.
|Re: Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack by AntiRubbish: 9:47pm
Chai
