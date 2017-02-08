₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by sugardad1(m): 7:07pm
I need urgent help please. The picture below is my shoulder. The infection you see always appear on my shoulders anytime i stop using medicated soaps and good creams.
Dermatologist in the house, please help me solve this problem that has lived with me for about 2years now.
No insult pls.
Lalasticlala, Dominique help.
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by seXytOhbAd(m): 7:31pm
Okay, my brother, please go to a proper hospital. Coming to nairaland to ask for solution from an unclear picture isn't the world forward. Despite this I wish you speedy recovery, and keep using medicated soap with good creams too. I really wonder why you'd use normal soap when you know you have skin problems.
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by tikristinimi21: 7:32pm
My advice is that you visit a skin clinic where a dermatologist will attend to you.Nairaland is not the place to get the best solution
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Kondomatic(m): 7:32pm
I suggest you see a renowned dermatologist asap and don't fight skin infections with soap unless they're recommended by experts.
Sorry brother.
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Airforce1(m): 7:32pm
Sorry bro
I pray help comes your way soon.
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by TURAKIN2019(f): 7:32pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Trapnews: 7:33pm
This is quite disturbing! please include viewers discretion advised
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by ajibolabd: 7:33pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by xty50(f): 7:33pm
Visit any skin clinic.
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by themonk(m): 7:33pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by BabaSaint: 7:33pm
Get an antifungal cream, ketoconazole more preferably. Bt u should go for a test to be sure.
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Chuvin22(m): 7:33pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Codomainmainman(m): 7:33pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by IecheM(m): 7:33pm
Looks like eczema, try anti fungal cream
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by ajibolabd: 7:33pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by godsluvee(f): 7:33pm
That's the effect of bleaching cream. Change your body cream
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by mekzyjoe(m): 7:33pm
dis is caused by dirtiness bro,may b u don't av ur bath regularly..also look for a good cream to use
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by phenzy: 7:34pm
You are healed in Jesus name
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by findbitcoins(m): 7:34pm
try duduosun and lime
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by megrimor(m): 7:34pm
God will heal you
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by oilyqueen(f): 7:34pm
You need to go to the hospital.
Don't do self medication
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by dogstyle007(m): 7:35pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Hembelembe: 7:35pm
Eczema
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by YellowEyeBalls(f): 7:35pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by JeffreyJamez(m): 7:35pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by adecz: 7:36pm
Xeroderma pigmentosum !!
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Ptoocool(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by amarige: 7:37pm
Don't worry, it's just a skin reaction. It happens after you stop using a particular soap or cream. Use Hydrocortisone cream, it's just N300. This will be cleared within 2days.
Thank me later......
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by Danzakidakura(m): 7:37pm
nyama, I have native medicine for it, if you care ?
|Re: Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help by AlphaStyles(m): 7:38pm
go to a skin clinic mate
