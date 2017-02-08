Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Dermatologist In The House Pls I Need Urgent Help (4989 Views)

I need urgent help please. The picture below is my shoulder. The infection you see always appear on my shoulders anytime i stop using medicated soaps and good creams.



Dermatologist in the house, please help me solve this problem that has lived with me for about 2years now.



No insult pls.



Lalasticlala, Dominique help.

Okay, my brother, please go to a proper hospital. Coming to nairaland to ask for solution from an unclear picture isn't the world forward. Despite this I wish you speedy recovery, and keep using medicated soap with good creams too. I really wonder why you'd use normal soap when you know you have skin problems. 9 Likes

My advice is that you visit a skin clinic where a dermatologist will attend to you.Nairaland is not the place to get the best solution 1 Like

I suggest you see a renowned dermatologist asap and don't fight skin infections with soap unless they're recommended by experts.



Sorry brother. 1 Like

Sorry bro



I pray help comes your way soon. 1 Like 1 Share

This is quite disturbing! please include viewers discretion advised

Visit any skin clinic.

Get an antifungal cream, ketoconazole more preferably. Bt u should go for a test to be sure.

Is here hospital? 2 Likes

Ifo niyen mehn, buy eyin aro

Looks like eczema, try anti fungal cream

That's the effect of bleaching cream. Change your body cream

dis is caused by dirtiness bro,may b u don't av ur bath regularly..also look for a good cream to use

You are healed in Jesus name 2 Likes

try duduosun and lime

God will heal you 1 Like

You need to go to the hospital.

Don't do self medication 1 Like

Eczema

you look natural on ur dp... You're beautiful!

Mod where is the graphic photo..... That's what brought me here. 1 Like

Xeroderma pigmentosum !!

Mod where is the graphic photo..... That's what brought me here.

same here

Don't worry, it's just a skin reaction. It happens after you stop using a particular soap or cream. Use Hydrocortisone cream, it's just N300. This will be cleared within 2days.

Thank me later......

nyama, I have native medicine for it, if you care ?