|4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by FitnessDoctor: 1:50pm
Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
Thinking about taking a dip into a public pool to cool off, well think again. Many public pools are crawling with germs -- and, if not treated properly, can pose a major health risk.
Before heading to the pool at any time, find out what could be lurking in the water -- and learn how to protect yourself and your family.
1. 1 in 5 adults pees in the pool
Though it may seem like a habit most people would grow out of after childhood -- or preferably, never pick up in the first place -- many adults admit to relieving themselves while swimming.
In fact, a 2012 survey conducted by the Water Quality & Health Council found that one in five U.S. adults urinates in the pool.
2. There’s probably poop in the pool, too
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 1 in 8 public pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds was shut down because of health and safety violations, including excessively dirty water.
The most common cause of contamination: fecal matter that rinses off children or people who go swimming while suffering from diarrhea.
"Contamination can occur via direct release of formed or diarrheal feces or as much as 10 grams of fecal material can rinse off a young child's perianal surface and into the water," the report states.
3. Some bacteria are resistant to chlorine
Chlorine is the major chemical used to kill germs in the pool. When chlorine is added to pool water to kill germs that can cause illness if ingested, it takes time to work.
The chemical eliminates most germs in minutes, but some, such as Cryptosporidium, or "Crypto" for short, can live in properly treated pool water for several days.
4. Most people go swimming without bathing
The 2012 report from Water Quality and Health Council also found that nearly 70 percent of people do not shower before taking a swim in the pool -- adding to the number of germs in the water.
"Swimming is not a substitute for bathing. Too many people unknowingly treat the pool as a communal bathtub," Wiant said in the release. "It may seem counter-intuitive, but it's important to shower before you jump in the pool to help keep swimming healthy for everyone in the pool.
So there you have it.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/6-facts-might-quit-swimming-public-pools.html
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:54pm
So disgusting. .....
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Benjom(m): 2:03pm
Thank God I don't even know how to swim... Lobatan!
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by kingxsamz(m): 2:03pm
thanks for the info op...but this won't discourage me from going for a swim whenever I feel like...
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by kingxsamz(m): 2:05pm
Benjom:
you better goan learn, it might save ur life one day...
Just saying...
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by iamJ(m): 3:02pm
stories for the gods, its relaxing, i always bathe after self
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Luka316(m): 3:43pm
For me, swimming is the best form of relaxing. Everything that have advantage must certainly have a disadvantage, but I don't think this issue mentioned here are strong enough to stop me from swimming.
I love swimming after exercising
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by TEAMvido(m): 4:01pm
very true .....
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Tuham(m): 4:44pm
Not enough reasons
Although ah dey fear to enter water but at the same time curious to enter it
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Blackhawk01: 4:47pm
I'm guilty of no1
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by owomida1: 5:11pm
This is why I don't swim.
Babes and guys with gonorrhea will jump into the pool, others will pee, some will mess, body odoured guys and girls will wash their underarms and under-thighs inside, people with scabies, measles, fugal infection of sorts will swim.
And some will still somehow drink the water.
God is great!
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by DONADAMS(m): 5:11pm
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Abudu2000(m): 5:12pm
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:13pm
a good thorough bath after the swimming pool will clear all the nonsense mentioned above... but then again, how would someone learn how to swim if they dont go to a swimming pool?! you think swimming in a river is any better?!
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by inotice: 5:13pm
Something must kill man. Abeg allow manpikin to enjoy life as hin like.dotty dotty full everywhere, even the air wey we dey breathe.we don pollute am finish.e dirty pass dat public swimmingpool u dey yarn anyhow and e never kill us.pelzin wey swimmingpool germ go get, hin go get, pelzin wey hin no go get, hin no go ever get am..if hin like make hin baff for sambisa swimmingpool sef.Na baba God dey keep us.if no be so why e be say na rich people dey suffer yeye sickness pass?
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Airforce1(m): 5:13pm
Blackhawk01:And you're so quick to talk down on guys
See your life
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by rozayx5(m): 5:14pm
your safer in a village stream, than sharing swimming pools
yuck
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by dontbothermuch: 5:14pm
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by guru90: 5:15pm
I don't even near it at all.... so disgusting!!!
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Jboy5050(m): 5:15pm
Swimming is my hobby
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by PointZerom: 5:15pm
Don't follow these people to swim, their cracked heels and facial marks of iniquity plays host to numerous germs and diseases.
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Gbadegesin19(m): 5:15pm
Tuham:
That is death calling you through your village people
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:15pm
rozayx5:
lies....
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:15pm
This is serious, I hardly do public pools though
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Gbadegesin19(m): 5:17pm
rozayx5:
Don't go there oh.
I remember the last time I went to village n visited the river, things I saw eh. Niggaz would poop n jump into the river without cleaning their yansh
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Mescopaul(m): 5:17pm
I really do not undestand people's thinking faculty here. op never said swimming is bad, he only stated the ills in swimming in PUBLIC POOLS.
RECIEVE SENSE everyone, Amen.
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by deepwater(f): 5:19pm
7. they mess in the pool
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by DaBillionnaire: 5:19pm
wetin we no go see
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by deepwater(f): 5:20pm
come on
forget the pool!!!
if u must swim do so in deepwaters
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by sacluxisback(m): 5:20pm
Well you will select the pool you go to.
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by Blackhawk01: 5:20pm
Airforce1:
Hahahaha
You don't expect me to get out of the pool every now and then, do you?
I take a thorough shower after swimming, BTW.
|Re: 4 Facts That Might Make You Quit Swimming In Public Pools by CaptainJeffry: 5:20pm
Did this once back in my university days and whenever I remember it, I spit.
Such a disgusting experience.
