₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,538 members, 3,354,160 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 09:50 PM

Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) (8008 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by dre11(m): 8:32pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 37-year old woman, Mrs Gift Akindele has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos court after she allegedly attacked and bites off a widow’s finger, Mrs Helen Godwin and swallowed it in the presence of their co-tenants in Lagos.

The incident happened at 36 Mafuta Adeyemi Street, Orelope Bus Stop, Egbeda Lagos where they reside.

The suspect was taken to the police at Idimu Division where Helen demanded for her finger for fear she might use it for ritual.

Gift, however replied she might have probably swallowed it during the scuffle because she could not say whether it fell off from her mouth.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that both Gift and Helen hail from Akwa Ibom State but married from different states. While Gift married from Ondo State, Helen married an Enugu man. Gift had two children and Helen had a child before she lost her husband last year.

However, since they started living together in the same house, they have had no peace but things escalated when Helen’s husband died last year and Gift started to mock her.

On the day the incident happened, as usual, Gift started mocking Helen and this resulted in exchange of words and later to fight.

It was during the fight that the suspect bites off Helen’s finger and swallowed it.

She was charged before the court before the presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola.

She pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akindele was remanded in prison pending when she will perfect her bail.

The matter was adjourned till 29 March 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-widows-finger-swallowed/

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by KealDrogo: 8:36pm
Gift, however replied she might have probably swallowed it during the scuffle because she could not say whether it fell off from her mouth
Just imagine angry how can a human being do such? Is she a wild animal? Even our local dogs at home wouldn't do such a thing. Just look at her mouth undecided

4 Likes

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by INTROVERT(f): 8:38pm
angry

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by osaaaaa: 8:44pm
This is serious

2 Likes

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Airforce1(m): 8:44pm
Mad Woman

Put her behind bars

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by AshawoGirl(f): 8:44pm
Why can't I be the first to comment
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by xynerise(m): 8:44pm
Cannibal Holocaust shocked

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by darkid1(m): 8:44pm
This recession is really hitting hard on every one.

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by HIRAETH(f): 8:44pm
Cruel..
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by donsteady(m): 8:45pm
She even look scary
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by adedayo3193(m): 8:45pm
Some people ehn?
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 8:45pm
Gift Akindele from Akwa Ibom.

5 Likes

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Godwithme01: 8:45pm
the lady should be put in a zoo, where she can chill with other wild animals
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by PqsMike: 8:46pm
Aaarrrhhhh!!!! shocked shocked


Swallow finger That's a cannibal ...reminds me if Clifford Orji


Meanwhile



For Architectural drawings click here

http://www.nairaland.com/3548486/outstanding-classic-architectural-designs-newhome




To know how much it will cost you click here

http://www.nairaland.com/3294175/cost-building-estimate-quotations
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by linearity: 8:46pm
Nothing we no go hear for dis Buhari Economy.

So tat, humans have started preying on each other's fingers to satisfy their hunger, under the pretext of two-fighting.
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Barondval: 8:46pm
Nawaooh! Wonders shall Neva end.
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by teebaxy(m): 8:46pm
Things ain't getting better, Their is this popular saying that "An Hungry Man is An Angry Man", it will get to stage in this country when Human beings will start seeing fellow human beings as a chicken to devour. grin
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Nma27(f): 8:47pm
Dawn of Cannibals! Buhari!!!!!!
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by HRich(m): 8:47pm
Hunger everywhere
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by sirnaked: 8:47pm
certain things r nt possible,. Somebody wil write something in his or her imagination , Only those with Buhari's brain will bliv dis.

thats d Unclad truth!

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by point5: 8:48pm
Women n wahala

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Chillext(m): 8:51pm
was expecting the pics of the finger
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by MidolsStudent(m): 8:51pm
AshawoGirl:
Why can't I be the first to comment
because u be ashawo
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by ambitious101(m): 8:52pm
Madness at its peak[color=#006600][/color] : angry
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by ghettowriter(m): 8:52pm
WTF?! I ain't wastin no mb on tat video
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Skepticus: 8:52pm
Dumb move!

News says she's from Aka Ibom. Oponu!5
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:52pm
Rolling on the floor in laughter
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Skepticus: 8:53pm
Dumb move!

News says she's from Aka Ibom. Oponu!
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:54pm
mophorrrrrrr ooo cannibal still dy exist ni
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by sundilazo(m): 8:54pm
Akwa ibom people...cannibals dem

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by dikeigbo2(m): 8:54pm
She looks so disgusting and scary......winch shocked
Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by lozairio(m): 8:55pm
Living creature of the devil

(0) (1) (Reply)

Chinese Drug Suspects Face Trial In Lagos ! / Human Parts Seller Caught Red Handed. / Top 20 Most Corrupt African Countries 2015

Viewing this topic: mojeed4(m), romi, Otamio, akinvictorak, ede1(m), Ceede19, Dicksonnet, Viccctor(m), ejikemeuwa(m), andrewozed, kushe, DeSepiero(m), sexybaby22(f), Ferdinandu(m), tobyd(m), bigass123(m), Irishrena1(f), Mashrock, olamidefatoye(f), Chukwuemeka007(m), ewen, uplus4eva, clarkmos15(m), ularibabe, Ozid(m), Aliyu333, Nweike1, dlawsamesq(m), Benevee, Hauwi(f), MrAladin, UchecoOtentic(m), Osaib, OlaSammie, WaleGent(m), mrjerrfrac(m), dbynonetwork, Webleonaides(m), dgr8est(m), teaser101, xenal99, nuti(m), SedoAlhaji, LewsTherin, Samelle(f), Gabriel6(m), amfo(f) and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.