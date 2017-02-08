CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 37-year old woman, Mrs Gift Akindele has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos court after she allegedly attacked and bites off a widow’s finger, Mrs Helen Godwin and swallowed it in the presence of their co-tenants in Lagos.



The incident happened at 36 Mafuta Adeyemi Street, Orelope Bus Stop, Egbeda Lagos where they reside.



The suspect was taken to the police at Idimu Division where Helen demanded for her finger for fear she might use it for ritual.



Gift, however replied she might have probably swallowed it during the scuffle because she could not say whether it fell off from her mouth.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that both Gift and Helen hail from Akwa Ibom State but married from different states. While Gift married from Ondo State, Helen married an Enugu man. Gift had two children and Helen had a child before she lost her husband last year.



However, since they started living together in the same house, they have had no peace but things escalated when Helen’s husband died last year and Gift started to mock her.



On the day the incident happened, as usual, Gift started mocking Helen and this resulted in exchange of words and later to fight.



It was during the fight that the suspect bites off Helen’s finger and swallowed it.



She was charged before the court before the presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola.



She pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.



Akindele was remanded in prison pending when she will perfect her bail.



The matter was adjourned till 29 March 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-widows-finger-swallowed/