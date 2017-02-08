₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by dre11(m): 8:32pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-widows-finger-swallowed/
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by KealDrogo: 8:36pm
Gift, however replied she might have probably swallowed it during the scuffle because she could not say whether it fell off from her mouthJust imagine how can a human being do such? Is she a wild animal? Even our local dogs at home wouldn't do such a thing. Just look at her mouth
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by INTROVERT(f): 8:38pm
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by osaaaaa: 8:44pm
This is serious
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Airforce1(m): 8:44pm
Mad Woman
Put her behind bars
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by AshawoGirl(f): 8:44pm
Why can't I be the first to comment
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by xynerise(m): 8:44pm
Cannibal Holocaust
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by darkid1(m): 8:44pm
This recession is really hitting hard on every one.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by HIRAETH(f): 8:44pm
Cruel..
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by donsteady(m): 8:45pm
She even look scary
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by adedayo3193(m): 8:45pm
Some people ehn?
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 8:45pm
Gift Akindele from Akwa Ibom.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Godwithme01: 8:45pm
the lady should be put in a zoo, where she can chill with other wild animals
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by PqsMike: 8:46pm
Aaarrrhhhh!!!!
Swallow finger That's a cannibal ...reminds me if Clifford Orji
Meanwhile
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by linearity: 8:46pm
Nothing we no go hear for dis Buhari Economy.
So tat, humans have started preying on each other's fingers to satisfy their hunger, under the pretext of two-fighting.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Barondval: 8:46pm
Nawaooh! Wonders shall Neva end.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by teebaxy(m): 8:46pm
Things ain't getting better, Their is this popular saying that "An Hungry Man is An Angry Man", it will get to stage in this country when Human beings will start seeing fellow human beings as a chicken to devour.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Nma27(f): 8:47pm
Dawn of Cannibals! Buhari!!!!!!
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by HRich(m): 8:47pm
Hunger everywhere
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by sirnaked: 8:47pm
certain things r nt possible,. Somebody wil write something in his or her imagination , Only those with Buhari's brain will bliv dis.
thats d Unclad truth!
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by point5: 8:48pm
Women n wahala
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Chillext(m): 8:51pm
was expecting the pics of the finger
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by MidolsStudent(m): 8:51pm
AshawoGirl:because u be ashawo
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by ambitious101(m): 8:52pm
Madness at its peak[color=#006600][/color] :
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by ghettowriter(m): 8:52pm
WTF?! I ain't wastin no mb on tat video
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Skepticus: 8:52pm
Dumb move!
News says she's from Aka Ibom. Oponu!5
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:52pm
Rolling on the floor in laughter
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:54pm
mophorrrrrrr ooo cannibal still dy exist ni
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by sundilazo(m): 8:54pm
Akwa ibom people...cannibals dem
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by dikeigbo2(m): 8:54pm
She looks so disgusting and scary......winch
|Re: Woman Bites Off Widow’s Finger, Swallowed It (pic) by lozairio(m): 8:55pm
Living creature of the devil
