|Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by dre11(m): 8:25pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-co-tenants-eyelid-swallows/
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Evablizin(f): 8:30pm
Rita issa tigress in human form. Bites off both finger and eyelid,kai some ladies are untamed,cruel and wild.
Poor husband,where is he going to get #100,000? This is just a setback to her husband.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by ebujany(m): 8:31pm
1 Like
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by dominique(f): 8:35pm
Mrs Rita is a deranged cannibal, hope she spends the rest of her life in a straitjacket and locked away in a padded room. Such person must never interact with human beings to avoid stories that touch.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Nixiepie(f): 8:58pm
vampire on the loose.lord have mercy
1 Like
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:06pm
Women get wahala.....
Endtime is here!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by nerodenero: 9:18pm
Madam Rita just best Suarez in this bitting game. She literally wrestled the award away from Suarez. Suarez just got humbled.
Funny enough, after the fight, I'm certain the children will still play together,
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by morbeta(m): 9:47pm
Madam Rita.....in cloud and fire!! Run! run!! run!!!
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by unitysheart(m): 10:00pm
Wicked
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by cashlurd(m): 10:01pm
I attribute this stupidity between the two mothers as a result of poverty. When you live in a posh neighborhood, you don't even get to see your neighbor talkless of engaging in fisticuffs.
The husband of the devourer should better becarefuLil before he wakes up one-day in the land of the dead all thanks to his wife and her bad attitude.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by 9jvirgin(m): 10:01pm
I don't believe all these senseless news from PM News. Something within me tells me its all nonsense.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by kn23h(m): 10:01pm
Na them.
Cannibals.
The one that also swallowed her neighbor's ears was Ibo too
1 Like
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by whitefa: 10:01pm
Nigeria Presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in Nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on Nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.

To Register
To Register
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Sweetguy25: 10:01pm
All these guy stories sef.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by holluwai(m): 10:02pm
Vampire
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by sukkot: 10:02pm
she gotta get her protein somehow i guess
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Allwility: 10:02pm
What's it with Orjis and human flesh?!
Gross!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Badonasty(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by favourmic(m): 10:02pm
chai i can't just stop laughing nah so her meat sweet
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Ronnicute(m): 10:02pm
Oh lord have mercy!!!
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by AntiWailer: 10:02pm
Eyelid bawo ?
Apostle must hear this.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by MammyYoo567(f): 10:03pm
Swallows it got me,WTF?awon iya aye.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by BruncleZuma: 10:03pm
Hardcore...I hear say kpomo don dey cost for market?
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by sharpwriter: 10:03pm
We have demons in our midst..... bring Sam and Dean Winchester. We have demons in our midst..... bring Sam and Dean Winchester.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by dayleke(m): 10:03pm
Ajeyan!!!!
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Esepayan(m): 10:03pm
women becoming really animals in recent time
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by joystickextend1(m): 10:03pm
.just imagine wicked thing..
.just imagine wicked thing..
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by chronique(m): 10:04pm
Jesus! How did a man manage to put this type of thing inside his house? Tomorrow, she might end up biting off his manhood. This one is a pure witch.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by pol23: 10:04pm
Mewa nsele ni duliyan.
But thinking about it...How did it happened?
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by bastien: 10:04pm
Bloody hell
|Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:04pm
