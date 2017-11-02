CYRIACUS IZUEKWE









A mother of four, Mrs. Rita Orji has landed in trouble after she allegedly bit off her female co-tenant’s finger and eyelid, and reportedly swallowed during a fight in their compound.



The incident happened at 23 Adaranijo Street, Egbeda, Lagos where both the suspect and victim reside.



The victim, Mrs. Caroline Nwabugo suffered her fate when she engaged Rita in a public fight and was seriously battered.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that during the fight, Rita first grabbed Caroline’s finger and bit it off and attempted to bite off her eyes but ended up only biting off the eyelid.



It was learnt that she vomited out the finger and it was recovered and kept as exhibit.



But her left soft eyelid which Rita bit off got missing. The victim alleged that Rita swallowed it which she did not deny or accept as she said she could not say exactly what happened at that time.



P.M.EXPRESS scooped that the fight broke out between the two women over a fight between Rita’s 12-year old son and Caroline’s 10-year old daughter.



The fight then spread to the two mothers and resulted in serious assault on the victim.



The matter was reported to the police at Idimu Division, Rita was arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for the alleged offence.



She pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Jadesola Ajayi granted her bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum. She was remanded in prison custody.



When the matter came up, the suspect informed the court of her intention to settle the matter out of court and pleaded for time. The court then adjourned the matter till 8 January, 2018.



When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Rita over the missing eyelid, she declined to speak on that but said that she wanted the matter settled because it was a serious temptation for her family. Her husband was also said to have made monetary offers to the victim for treatment.



The victim confirmed that she was really battered. She lamented that she had not recovered from the fight as her flesh was eaten by her fellow woman when she was still alive.





