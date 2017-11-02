₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,360 members, 3,899,016 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 10:37 PM

Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) (5133 Views)

Woman Cultist Bathes Co-tenant With Faeces, Strips Unclad To Escape Arrest / Woman Bites Off joystick Of Fire Officer Who Tried To Rape Her In Ghana (photo) / Woman Bites Off Friend's Eyelid (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by dre11(m): 8:25pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE




A mother of four, Mrs. Rita Orji has landed in trouble after she allegedly bit off her female co-tenant’s finger and eyelid, and reportedly swallowed during a fight in their compound.

The incident happened at 23 Adaranijo Street, Egbeda, Lagos where both the suspect and victim reside.

The victim, Mrs. Caroline Nwabugo suffered her fate when she engaged Rita in a public fight and was seriously battered.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that during the fight, Rita first grabbed Caroline’s finger and bit it off and attempted to bite off her eyes but ended up only biting off the eyelid.

It was learnt that she vomited out the finger and it was recovered and kept as exhibit.

But her left soft eyelid which Rita bit off got missing. The victim alleged that Rita swallowed it which she did not deny or accept as she said she could not say exactly what happened at that time.

P.M.EXPRESS scooped that the fight broke out between the two women over a fight between Rita’s 12-year old son and Caroline’s 10-year old daughter.

The fight then spread to the two mothers and resulted in serious assault on the victim.

The matter was reported to the police at Idimu Division, Rita was arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for the alleged offence.

She pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Jadesola Ajayi granted her bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum. She was remanded in prison custody.

When the matter came up, the suspect informed the court of her intention to settle the matter out of court and pleaded for time. The court then adjourned the matter till 8 January, 2018.

When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Rita over the missing eyelid, she declined to speak on that but said that she wanted the matter settled because it was a serious temptation for her family. Her husband was also said to have made monetary offers to the victim for treatment.

The victim confirmed that she was really battered. She lamented that she had not recovered from the fight as her flesh was eaten by her fellow woman when she was still alive.



http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-co-tenants-eyelid-swallows/


lalasticlala
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Evablizin(f): 8:30pm



Rita issa tigress in human form. Bites off both finger and eyelid,kai some ladies are untamed,cruel and wild.

Poor husband,where is he going to get #100,000? This is just a setback to her husband.

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by ebujany(m): 8:31pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by dominique(f): 8:35pm
Mrs Rita is a deranged cannibal, hope she spends the rest of her life in a straitjacket and locked away in a padded room. Such person must never interact with human beings to avoid stories that touch.

2 Likes

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Nixiepie(f): 8:58pm
vampire on the loose.lord have mercy

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:06pm
Women get wahala.....




Endtime is here!!!!

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by nerodenero: 9:18pm
Madam Rita just best Suarez in this bitting game. She literally wrestled the award away from Suarez. Suarez just got humbledcheesycheesygringrin.

Funny enough, after the fight, I'm certain the children will still play together,

3 Likes

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by morbeta(m): 9:47pm
Madam Rita.....in cloud and fire!! Run! run!! run!!!

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by unitysheart(m): 10:00pm
Wicked
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by cashlurd(m): 10:01pm
I attribute this stupidity between the two mothers as a result of poverty. When you live in a posh neighborhood, you don't even get to see your neighbor talkless of engaging in fisticuffs.

The husband of the devourer should better becarefuLil before he wakes up one-day in the land of the dead all thanks to his wife and her bad attitude.
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by 9jvirgin(m): 10:01pm
I don't believe all these senseless news from PM News. Something within me tells me its all nonsense.

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by kn23h(m): 10:01pm
Na them.

Cannibals.

The one that also swallowed her neighbor's ears was Ibo too undecided

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by whitefa: 10:01pm
Nigeria Presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in Nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on Nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.

To Register

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Sweetguy25: 10:01pm
All these guy stories sef.
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by holluwai(m): 10:02pm
Vampire
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by sukkot: 10:02pm
she gotta get her protein somehow i guess
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Allwility: 10:02pm
What's it with Orjis and human flesh?!

Gross! angry

1 Like

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Badonasty(m): 10:02pm
dre11:



Savage








http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-co-tenants-eyelid-swallows/





Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by favourmic(m): 10:02pm
chai i can't just stop laughing grin cheesy cheesy cheesy nah so her meat sweet
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Ronnicute(m): 10:02pm
Oh lord have mercy!!!
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by AntiWailer: 10:02pm
Eyelid bawo ?

Apostle must hear this.
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by MammyYoo567(f): 10:03pm
Swallows it got me,WTF?awon iya aye. grin
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by BruncleZuma: 10:03pm
Hardcore...I hear say kpomo don dey cost for market?
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by sharpwriter: 10:03pm
We have demons in our midst..... bring Sam and Dean Winchester. angryWe have demons in our midst..... bring Sam and Dean Winchester.
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by dayleke(m): 10:03pm
Ajeyan!!!!
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by Esepayan(m): 10:03pm
women becoming really animals in recent time
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by joystickextend1(m): 10:03pm
.just imagine undecided wicked thing..


Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by chronique(m): 10:04pm
Jesus! How did a man manage to put this type of thing inside his house? Tomorrow, she might end up biting off his manhood. This one is a pure witch.
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:04pm
shocked

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by pol23: 10:04pm
Mewa nsele ni duliyan.
But thinking about it...How did it happened?
Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by bastien: 10:04pm
Bloody hell shocked

Re: Woman Bites Off Co-tenant’s Eyelid, Swallows It (pic) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:04pm
shocked shocked

(0) (1) (Reply)

Graphic Photos: Robbers Shot Dead Two People In Enugu / Wife Cuts Off Husband’s Manhood And Was Taken By A Stray Dog / Police To Charge 41 For Murder Over Jos Crisis !

Viewing this topic: Ugoholly, Tundephish(m), mizclassy(f), guess1109(f), Khd95(m), Owiiziiiii(m), topsy509(m), Gemini21, bobkezel(m), CrEaToRmalden(m), Princehojay(m), Cuteshady, humourandstyle(f), Dayvhid(m), abaaynla(m), Benise(f), emmastuffs(m), praiseneofingz(m), KENZYYONG(m), snoppyd111(m), Kenvalid, Wisekid0001(m), Weborg, Abiodunne, koolpapa(m), greyboy130(m), myfantasies(f), amylomo(f), abeland, tootalk, KELVONISTIC, Aol360, multiconcept(m), danielblessing(m), Ollymurs(m), manlawal(m), dljbd1(m), damibravo(m), sazjun and 62 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.