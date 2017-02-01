₦airaland Forum

Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo)

Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Islie: 9:07pm
Ogbonnaya Ikokwu , Umuahia

Police operatives attached to the Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba , the commercial hub of Abia State , have arrested one Enyeribe Nkwocha for allegedly abducting one Sandra ( not real name) and turning her into a commercial sex worker.

Narrating her ordeal , the victim said , “ He told me that God said he should use me for missionary work and that he will be saving any money I will make from preaching in his friend ’ s account and he will use it to build a church for me because he saw that I have the gift of prophecy.

“ He said God told him I should not marry and have children ; whenever a man wants to marry me , he will ask me to forget about him . He has been taking me from one hotel to the other and using me to make money.

“ He made me to forget about my family since then . I believe he used charm on me because he forced me to swear to an oath with him right inside the taxi when he kidnapped me . So I stopped communicating with my parents. ”

She added , “ But last Christmas , he collected N 20, 000 from me , making it about N 100, 000 I have given him . After some days, I started realising myself and asked him if the money I had been giving him was not enough to build the church he promised to build for me.

“ He then told to go back to my family. But he warned me not to tell them about the gift of prophecy he told me about and that if I did, they would poison me. That was how I started thinking about how my family members would poison me and then I regained my consciousness.

But the suspect denied turning his victim into a prostitute , saying , “ She is my girlfriend that I met in Bayelsa State . At a time, I wanted to get married to her but she refused to marry me. So , I married another woman and I didn ’ t tell her that I got married.

“ When she found out that I was married , she got offended: that was what caused the problem we are having now . ”

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr . Adeleye Oyebade, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.


http://punchng.com/prophet-nabbed-turning-convert-prostitute/


Pics credit: http://opera.pulse.ng/gist/pastor-arrested-for-kidnapping-girl-turns-her-into-prostitute-id6189397.html

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by kunlexy1759(m): 9:40pm
Prophetic Business

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by josephine123: 9:49pm
WATCH HER WHINING IT LIKE A PROFESSIONAL PROSTITUTE

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by ufuosman: 10:04pm
Among dere two, who person go bliv.

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by favourmic(m): 10:07pm
I hate anything call pastors...


About the lady thank God your mama prayer is answered for you to realize at some point.....

Fake prophecy every where

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by emvico(m): 10:08pm
so she wan take 100k build church she and the pastor are thieves grin

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Ifexxy(m): 10:08pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE >>

http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/prophet-kidnaps-lady-turns-her-into.html
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 10:09pm
Enyeribe Nkwocha is never a Nigerian name....


IPOB prophetic business.

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by oriflamebaby1(f): 10:09pm
Hmmmn
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:09pm
God alone know those serving him

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by focus7: 10:09pm
Come o.

Are Jew not suppose to be God's own chosen people, upholding the fear of God in righteousness?

But this spec of Jews from the SE are something different, they are perfect description of children of Lucifer, like Kenya 80% of weird news in Nigeria come from them.

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 10:09pm
Prophet of doom.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by biggerboyc(m): 10:09pm
Who declare him a prophet

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by holluwai(m): 10:10pm
Mutherfaka
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by izzou(m): 10:10pm
All the topics that made fp today are strange.

From swallowing someone's finger, to this.

angry
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by bigsam199: 10:10pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by afamaustin: 10:11pm
nigeria sef
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:11pm

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by NaLaugh: 10:11pm
Prophet P.I.M.P.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Trapnews: 10:11pm
What is Nigeria police doing in Biafra? undecided Allow their police take care of the case naa undecided

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by tiswell(m): 10:11pm
Odiegwu
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Deeypeey(m): 10:12pm
dnt think anybody has the "power" to turn anyone into an olosho
.
.
u see..."oloshoism" is so....different...it just cums naturally... its like peak milk; "IT'S IN YOU!"
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by OgaJonah(m): 10:12pm
Hmmm, ipob youth prophet.every stupidity in Nigeria starts from there
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by omooba969: 10:12pm
Nigerians
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by slapacha: 10:13pm
NCAN...

It's the from the flat Headed region again..

bad people with bad deeds IPOD OSU

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by martineverest(m): 10:13pm
not too surprised...they land-grabbing afro-israelitic tribe have stepped-up their game--now grabbing ladies

Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by shammah1(m): 10:13pm
Nawa o
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:14pm
angry sad angry sad angry angry angry ipobarecriminal ,no rival .Throw the Prophet into Jos zoo lion cage,let see who'll shut the hungry lion mouth

