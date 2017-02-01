₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Islie: 9:07pm
Ogbonnaya Ikokwu , Umuahia
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by kunlexy1759(m): 9:40pm
Prophetic Business
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by josephine123: 9:49pm
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by ufuosman: 10:04pm
Among dere two, who person go bliv.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by favourmic(m): 10:07pm
I hate anything call pastors...
About the lady thank God your mama prayer is answered for you to realize at some point.....
Fake prophecy every where
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by emvico(m): 10:08pm
so she wan take 100k build church she and the pastor are thieves
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Ifexxy(m): 10:08pm
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 10:09pm
Enyeribe Nkwocha is never a Nigerian name....
IPOB prophetic business.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by oriflamebaby1(f): 10:09pm
Hmmmn
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:09pm
God alone know those serving him
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by focus7: 10:09pm
Come o.
Are Jew not suppose to be God's own chosen people, upholding the fear of God in righteousness?
But this spec of Jews from the SE are something different, they are perfect description of children of Lucifer, like Kenya 80% of weird news in Nigeria come from them.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 10:09pm
Prophet of doom.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by biggerboyc(m): 10:09pm
Who declare him a prophet
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by holluwai(m): 10:10pm
Mutherfaka
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by izzou(m): 10:10pm
All the topics that made fp today are strange.
From swallowing someone's finger, to this.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by bigsam199: 10:10pm
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by afamaustin: 10:11pm
nigeria sef
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:11pm
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by NaLaugh: 10:11pm
Prophet P.I.M.P.
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Trapnews: 10:11pm
What is Nigeria police doing in Biafra? Allow their police take care of the case naa
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by tiswell(m): 10:11pm
Odiegwu
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by Deeypeey(m): 10:12pm
dnt think anybody has the "power" to turn anyone into an olosho
.
.
u see..."oloshoism" is so....different...it just cums naturally... its like peak milk; "IT'S IN YOU!"
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by OgaJonah(m): 10:12pm
Hmmm, ipob youth prophet.every stupidity in Nigeria starts from there
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by omooba969: 10:12pm
Nigerians
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by slapacha: 10:13pm
NCAN...
It's the from the flat Headed region again..
bad people with bad deeds IPOD OSU
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by martineverest(m): 10:13pm
not too surprised...they land-grabbing afro-israelitic tribe have stepped-up their game--now grabbing ladies
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by shammah1(m): 10:13pm
Nawa o
Re: Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:14pm
ipobarecriminal ,no rival .Throw the Prophet into Jos zoo lion cage,let see who'll shut the hungry lion mouth
