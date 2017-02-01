Ogbonnaya Ikokwu , Umuahia



Police operatives attached to the Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba , the commercial hub of Abia State , have arrested one Enyeribe Nkwocha for allegedly abducting one Sandra ( not real name) and turning her into a commercial sex worker.



Narrating her ordeal , the victim said , “ He told me that God said he should use me for missionary work and that he will be saving any money I will make from preaching in his friend ’ s account and he will use it to build a church for me because he saw that I have the gift of prophecy.



“ He said God told him I should not marry and have children ; whenever a man wants to marry me , he will ask me to forget about him . He has been taking me from one hotel to the other and using me to make money.



“ He made me to forget about my family since then . I believe he used charm on me because he forced me to swear to an oath with him right inside the taxi when he kidnapped me . So I stopped communicating with my parents. ”



She added , “ But last Christmas , he collected N 20, 000 from me , making it about N 100, 000 I have given him . After some days, I started realising myself and asked him if the money I had been giving him was not enough to build the church he promised to build for me.



“ He then told to go back to my family. But he warned me not to tell them about the gift of prophecy he told me about and that if I did, they would poison me. That was how I started thinking about how my family members would poison me and then I regained my consciousness.



But the suspect denied turning his victim into a prostitute , saying , “ She is my girlfriend that I met in Bayelsa State . At a time, I wanted to get married to her but she refused to marry me. So , I married another woman and I didn ’ t tell her that I got married.



“ When she found out that I was married , she got offended: that was what caused the problem we are having now . ”



The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr . Adeleye Oyebade, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.



http://punchng.com/prophet-nabbed-turning-convert-prostitute/





Pics credit: Pics credit: http://opera.pulse.ng/gist/pastor-arrested-for-kidnapping-girl-turns-her-into-prostitute-id6189397.html 1 Like 1 Share