|Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by obiremy: 7:15am
I don't know how true is this but according to Hassan who lives in Kaduna that shared the news yesterday,innocent Fulani people were massacred in Southern Kaduna.He wrote.......
'The Massacre of Innocents Fulanis continue In Southern Kaduna at Kariyo and Dalle of Jagindi area of Jema’a Local Government area kaduna state. May their soul rest in Aljannatul Firdaus ameen. May God Expose the perpartrators'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/innocent-fulani-people-massacred-in.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by obiremy: 7:15am
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:16am
Innocent Fulani Men indeed
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 7:16am
Lies. Stop instigating people. You just arranged a few guys to pose for pictures lying face down
You are trying to divert attention from your murder of innocent people in Benue State... You should be arrested.
77 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Caseless: 7:18am
Well, this crisis won't end if it continue like this.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by chiefolododo(m): 7:19am
Are there innocent Fulani people?
76 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by youngest85(m): 7:19am
But these are not fulanis now
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by dumodust(m): 7:23am
If its audu maikori, they will rush and arrest him, different laws for different folks.
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by AgbenuAnna(f): 7:42am
Innocent Fulani?
guilty southern Kaduna abi?
are these people even Fulani?
are they dead?
Get your fact right
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Abawonder: 7:46am
Hmmm it is well
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by delli(m): 7:47am
People from southern kaduna where cold blooded killed by this same fulani men for years but they where not called innocent, now the people are left to fight back and protect them self by killing those who 1st started the killings now they are referred to as innocent
Pls let's not be one sided
20 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by kingsouthie: 7:54am
The police would be quick to arrest again here...
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Oliviaxx(f): 8:02am
when the hunter becomes the hunted...it was just a matter of time..they are probably tired of being silent. and being killed like chickens
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 8:10am
Hmmmm
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 8:32am
Nothing to say yet.. until confirmation.
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by swizken89: 9:12am
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by blessedvisky(m): 9:28am
Stop lying. We know the ones who do such. Besides you need to check what innocent means
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Olafashion(f): 9:29am
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Wingie11: 9:29am
iamtiredoflife:Gunny guy
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by druking: 9:29am
chiefolododo:
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Oyind18: 9:30am
What I want talk for this matter
Stop the killings!
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Tokziby: 9:30am
An eye for an eye makes the world goes blind.
You get attacked by a group of people from a tribe and u retaliate without attacking the same group in self defense, but innocent group from same tribe.
what makes u different from the people that attacked u first?
Even in war there is what is called rules of engagement, u dont kill indiscriminately except situation warrants it.
someone stole ur wallet and u stole another persons wallet. When u get to court, u will be treated as a thief the same way they treat the thief that stole from u.
They committed cold blood murder on innocent soul and u just emulate the same.
Both of you are Murderers !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Frank3n2(m): 9:30am
Bubu please declare state of emergency.. The killings is getting too much!!
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by lmm4real: 9:30am
How do we know if they are innocent or not
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by coolestchris(m): 9:31am
They are not dead, scammers everywhere ...This is just a film...no injuries, and u call it massacre.
They just want to form that the equation is balanced.. or they want to kill more Christians, so that they will say they have avenge ile -Ife massacre
That real issue is that these guys want to vacuum clean all outsiders
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Antoeni(m): 9:31am
Do will have anything like innocent fulani ?
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Kathmandu(f): 9:31am
I don't belive that poo.
Jux negodu how all those Haboki on Facebook are typing AMIN without any verification.
Haboki deserve to be in 5th Century
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by buchilino(m): 9:31am
DOSE DEAD BODIES DON'T LOOK LIKE FULANIS.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Kathmandu(f): 9:32am
You will see the swiftness of government response
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by uviesa(m): 9:32am
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:32am
Hmmmm
|Re: Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by eddie7(m): 9:32am
This piece can easily heat up the polity and cause more chaos. Please this write up and pictures are inciting
