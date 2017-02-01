₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by jimfarayola(m): 1:42am
Brent futures yesterday went down 0.8 percent at $54.6 barrel per day (bbl) as West Texas Intermediate, WTI crude was down 1.2 percent at $51.57/bbl.
This is even as the Energy Information Administration, EIA’s forecast that U.S. crude oil production will rise to 9 million bbl this year with another 500,000 bbl increase in 2018.FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga, told Vanguard that, WTI Crude was exposed to further losses on Wednesday after the shocking increase in United State fuel inventories and decline in Chinese demand revived concerns of the excessiveoversupply in the global markets.
He noted that, the resurgence of U.S shale production could undermine the efforts of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and Non-OPEC members in mitigating the global oversupply consequently leaving oil prices vulnerable.He added, “There is a threat of the OPEC production cut deal falling apart in the future if U.S shale continues to pump incessantly.
Although oil prices were initially buoyed by the optimism over OPECand Non-OPEC members achieving roughly82 percent compliance with its production cut, the big elephant in the room known as U.S shale should limit upside gains. “The breakdown below $52 on WTI could spark a further selloff lower towards $51.”
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/crude-oil-prices-plunge/
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by herzernBABA: 1:45am
Even if we are to diversify.
The need for oil presently is unarquable.
Diversification is a qradual process not spontaneous.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by Neimar: 7:28am
o
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by salabscholar01(m): 7:28am
US shale producers are coming back and I think the market has been underestimating their ability to react. The market must act fast before things fall apart as this will be against our sale... The era of oil has really gone and we must not see oil as all in all.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by AntiWailer: 7:28am
Diversification of the economy is not an option, it is a must.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by GreenMavro: 7:29am
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by AngelicBeing: 7:29am
Not a good one for a depressed and recessed economy like Nigeria
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by Integrityfarms(m): 7:29am
In as much as the price of cruse is still above our budget benchmark, there is no much cause yet for an alarm.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by ExpiredNigeria: 7:29am
Nigeria is the only country with diminishing asset that is not preparing for a future without oil.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by Tokziby: 7:29am
Its a natural phenomenon in the financial world. There are no perfect slope for a currency or commodity either going up or down, it is always formed on a zig-zag or wave pattern. It will go up and down but maintains a perfectly upward or downward movement. Take ur Naira for example, its didnt fly to 500 in a day, it goes up for 3naira today, reduce to by 1 naira and increase by 4naira next tomorrow. With this scenario, u can identify its upward progression by the number of reduction compared to increment. Crude oil will still go up and definitely come down again cos market condition are always dynamic and unpredictable. "Say what? say what? anything can happen"
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by nonxo007(m): 7:29am
There will always be a way out
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by 9jakohai(m): 7:30am
AntiWailer:
Indeed it is.
We need a stable source of foreign exchange....and oil is not that stable source.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by veacea: 7:31am
Crude oil
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by olaolulazio(m): 7:31am
Buhari's life plunges further.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by shammah1(m): 7:31am
Hmm
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by dingbang(m): 7:31am
Mchew the price should just reach 0 dollars let me rest
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by mokaflex(m): 7:31am
Nigeria as a country hasn't shown this would help us in anyway get back on our feet.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by lastmessenger: 7:32am
And the wise one/saint is busy searching for oil upandan in the north.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:32am
Only if our Government knows the meaning of this, cos I see dem all clueless
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by Arewa12: 7:33am
We u re let me no
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by CaptainBomb(m): 7:33am
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by fowosh: 7:34am
PDP caused this and we must all blame dem....abi no b so?
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by kabrud: 7:34am
That's the reality (fluctuating) some goats will be saying the price has soared up to $60.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by clefstone(m): 7:34am
Bad omen dey follow Buhari
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by juman(m): 7:35am
The senseless apc government has no way out of the recession they plunge nigeria into.
Oil is their only hope. Clueless individuals.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by buchilino(m): 7:36am
PERSONALLY I DON'T GIVE A DAMN ANYMORE. IF PRICE IS UP, NO CHANGE N.IF D PRICE IS DOWN, STILL NO CHANGE. SO TELL ME Y I SHOULD EVEN CARE.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by Truth234: 7:49am
To be honest Nigerian Newspapers are messed up. Brent crude oil is the most appreciated crude and currently trading above $55 a barrel. WTI is $52.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by adecz: 7:50am
If crude oil prices falls, it's bad news for Nigerians.
If crude oil rise, it's still bad news, because importers & marketers will say their costs have gone up & will have to increase pump prices.
Is petroleum really a blessing for black man?
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by Segadem(m): 7:55am
adecz:e be like say na only u understand wetin I dhey talk
Crude oil plunge in price yet diesel and kerosine price skyrocketed in Nigeria market
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by 9jakohai(m): 7:56am
adecz:
Well, if we increased domestic refining capacity, it could be a blessing.
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by 9jakohai(m): 7:57am
fowosh:
Not exactly. Nigeria from Independence has been dependent on exporting raw materials, and importing stuff we could have made easily at home.
That is not good economic practice
|Re: Crude Oil Prices Plunge Further by NOETHNICITY(m): 8:00am
Another bad news for Nigeria.
