The army however enjoined the general public to regard the incident as an isolated case which does not reflect the true image of the Nigerian Army.





“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.”“We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.





“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.”

“They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.”



“Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.”



“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army.”





“Thank you for your kind cooperation.”Recall also that in the clip, the two soldiers were seen dragging the crippled man on the ground while lashing him severally withcanes. They equally took the crippled man’s wheelchair, threw it away and then descended on him while the civilians looked on helplessly.





A good develoment 5 Likes 1 Share

OK 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one! Those idiots went too far! God bless the nigerian army ogas for doing the right thing! 6 Likes 1 Share

He used their camo. I agree it is wrong. But why not hand him over to appropriate authorities? We all need Orientation Not only the soldiers. Many nairalanders will make mouth here to condemn the act. But give them that same uniform tomorrow. They will flex muscle.



Until we are sincere about ourselves, see ourselves part of the rotten system, everything remains unchanged the same. CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME 5 Likes 1 Share

one of the best news have read on NL.....have actually been waiting to see news as regards arrest of those stupid mother fuckers....here in Chile people wear Camo anyhow....It is only in Naija that things are so wrong...cant imagine if that guy were to be normal...they would have killed him for wearing fake camo.....I wish they can just send them to jail for assault. Thanks to the people that recorded the silly event. Stupid Army....I will stop typing RIP each time they drop dead to Boko menace. I detest them! 17 Likes

Good one. I hope they get the punishment they deserve for bringing the force to such dishonour.



My greatest surprise in the whole episode was that people stood by only to watch and take pictures and made no attempt to stop the men from doing what they were doing; yet the way these people sound on social media you'd think just a single one of them could take on an entire batallion of the Nigerian army.



Smh. 1 Like

purple camo , lookalike.....*sobs*













frog jump na bastard o I was almost killed by this Bastard beasts in uniform for wearing a, lookalike.....*sobs*frog jump na bastard o 4 Likes

The main reason why the american govt don't wish to assist the Nigerian army is due to their violation of human rights 16 Likes

If not for the gun they wield and the camo i respects so much... walai this soldiers no fit stand me one on one in martial art

Better. This inhuman acts must stop by those who abuse their uniforms

Just tell us when u kill them.

God have mercy

Heartless people like say we no dey see UsArmy

Its not fair na... Una no geh human symphathy

Show us visuals

This is Nigeria. The story ends here. No one is going to hear anything about them again. 2 Likes

Agadinho:

Nice one!

Those idiots went too far!

God bless the nigerian army ogas for doing the right thing!

No. God punish them. God bless the brave Nigerian that shot the video if not those Ogas will do nothing. No. God punish them. God bless the brave Nigerian that shot the video if not those Ogas will do nothing. 3 Likes

I happen to know the soldiers, 302 artillery barracks (GS). 1 Like

throw dem in jail

The military should beat the soldiers up until they too start looking like physically challenged.. Op na lie i talk? 2 Likes

Useless ppl.. They abuse der power...

Put those animals behind bars



Thank you 1 Like

NaijaElba:

one of the best news have read on NL.....have actually been waiting to see news as regards arrest of those stupid mother fuckers....here in Chile people wear Camo anyhow....It is only in Naija that things are so wrong...cant imagine if that guy were to be normal...they would have killed him for wearing fake camo.....I wish they can just send them to jail for assault. Thanks to the people that recorded the silly event. Stupid Army....I will stop typing RIP each time they drop dead to Boko menace. I detest them! Don't mind those idiots. Dem go dey do bodyguard for wizkid even while in camo but go wan kill an average dude who is just rocking the stuff on the street. Awon were! Don't mind those idiots. Dem go dey do bodyguard for wizkid even while in camo but go wan kill an average dude who is just rocking the stuff on the street. Awon were! 2 Likes