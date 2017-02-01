₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,691 members, 3,354,624 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 08:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha (3885 Views)
NSCDC Arrests Two With Fake Naira Note (photos) / NDLEA Arrests Two Suspects For Cocaine Trafficking (Pictured) / India Arrests Two Nigerians On Their Way To Join ISIS (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by jimfarayola(m): 1:50am
The Nigerian army, Wednesday evening, said it has arrested two soldiers who brutalised a physically challenged man in Onitsha for allegedly wearing a military camouflage shirt . A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said the two soldiers have equally been charged forassault by their Commanding Officer.
The army however enjoined the general public to regard the incident as an isolated case which does not reflect the true image of the Nigerian Army.
“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.”“We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.
“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.”
“They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.”
“Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.”
“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army.”
“Thank you for your kind cooperation.”Recall also that in the clip, the two soldiers were seen dragging the crippled man on the ground while lashing him severally withcanes. They equally took the crippled man’s wheelchair, threw it away and then descended on him while the civilians looked on helplessly.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/breaking-army-arrests-two-soldiers-brutalised-physically-challenged-man-onitsha/
4 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by jimfarayola(m): 1:52am
A good develoment
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Nwodosis(m): 2:25am
OK
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Agadinho(m): 2:31am
Nice one! Those idiots went too far! God bless the nigerian army ogas for doing the right thing!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by olaolaking(m): 2:58am
He used their camo. I agree it is wrong. But why not hand him over to appropriate authorities? We all need Orientation Not only the soldiers. Many nairalanders will make mouth here to condemn the act. But give them that same uniform tomorrow. They will flex muscle.
Until we are sincere about ourselves, see ourselves part of the rotten system, everything remains unchanged the same. CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by NaijaElba: 3:53am
one of the best news have read on NL.....have actually been waiting to see news as regards arrest of those stupid mother fuckers....here in Chile people wear Camo anyhow....It is only in Naija that things are so wrong...cant imagine if that guy were to be normal...they would have killed him for wearing fake camo.....I wish they can just send them to jail for assault. Thanks to the people that recorded the silly event. Stupid Army....I will stop typing RIP each time they drop dead to Boko menace. I detest them!
17 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by omenkaLives: 6:20am
Good one. I hope they get the punishment they deserve for bringing the force to such dishonour.
My greatest surprise in the whole episode was that people stood by only to watch and take pictures and made no attempt to stop the men from doing what they were doing; yet the way these people sound on social media you'd think just a single one of them could take on an entire batallion of the Nigerian army.
Smh.
1 Like
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by comradespade(m): 6:25am
I was almost killed by this Bastard beasts in uniform for wearing a purple camo , lookalike.....*sobs*
frog jump na bastard o
4 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by dingbang(m): 6:26am
The main reason why the american govt don't wish to assist the Nigerian army is due to their violation of human rights
16 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by paiz(m): 6:51am
If not for the gun they wield and the camo i respects so much... walai this soldiers no fit stand me one on one in martial art
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by shammah1(m): 7:22am
Better. This inhuman acts must stop by those who abuse their uniforms
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by shammah1(m): 7:28am
Don't mind the zombies on NL
omenkaLives:
5 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by olaolulazio(m): 7:43am
Just tell us when u kill them.
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:43am
Noted
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by talk2archy: 7:43am
sf
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by gatti23(m): 7:43am
God have mercy
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by jeeqaa7(m): 7:44am
Ok
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by gatti23(m): 7:44am
Heartless people like say we no dey see UsArmy
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Princess4ng(f): 7:44am
Its not fair na... Una no geh human symphathy
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by seunakin231(m): 7:44am
Show us visuals
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:44am
This is Nigeria. The story ends here. No one is going to hear anything about them again.
2 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by ojmaroni247(m): 7:44am
Good
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Firstcitizen: 7:45am
Agadinho:
No. God punish them. God bless the brave Nigerian that shot the video if not those Ogas will do nothing.
3 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Holatunde007(m): 7:45am
Ok
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by id4sho(m): 7:46am
I happen to know the soldiers, 302 artillery barracks (GS).
1 Like
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by link2ok(m): 7:47am
Ok
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by tydi(m): 7:47am
throw dem in jail
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Piercy(m): 7:47am
The military should beat the soldiers up until they too start looking like physically challenged.. Op na lie i talk?
2 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Arewa12: 7:48am
Useless ppl.. They abuse der power...
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Airforce1(m): 7:48am
Put those animals behind bars
Thank you
1 Like
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:48am
NaijaElba:Don't mind those idiots. Dem go dey do bodyguard for wizkid even while in camo but go wan kill an average dude who is just rocking the stuff on the street. Awon were!
2 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Two Soldiers Who Brutalised Physically Challenged Man In Onitsha by link2ok(m): 7:48am
What a country, how can a human inflict such pain on a cripple. The heart of a black man is wickedly wicked.
Just imagine the reason because he wore camouflage. Pathetic Lunatics parading themselves in military uniform. Sumtym ago a military man was sentenced 7years in prison for killin sum1, just 7years what a country and nobody said anytin not even the so called lawyers.
How about those that bombed the IDP what has happened to them NOTHING. It was called a mistake and sum of us here politicised, some where for because they are Zombies and others against Wailers. After 2 weeks tins returned back to normal and everybody moved on to the next trending stories.
I hate to b called a Nigerian. We have the worst set of youth in the world.
2 Likes
Gunmen Kidnap Odi Committee Chairman / Police Arrest Jigawa Suspected Human Trafficker, Rescue 19 / Suicide Bomber Kills Six In Borno - Vanguard
Viewing this topic: geovidal(m), emmanuel596(m), keyanZuzer, yeddy99, ofesko121(m), ufoskomo, walosky, Fhowe, Gbaj(m), odiman, sirtom25(m), moendowed(m), Elvis2kay, ericuzor(m), lazsnaira(m), obembet(m), jonili(m), elebua, Nomfanelo99(f), fergieboy(m), iykemoney90(m), stanleyalpacino(m), Bash399(m), curiousmind11, TheBillionTeam, Janet101(f), kachijack(m), ceas, janefarms2015, dhebz2pon(m), cheaperstores, Raylight2(m), Badex10(m), crystalzoe, romzyjoe(m), wisedrugz, kachimighty0000, mosho2good, Naavah(f), madaleeda, ularibabe, NotComplaining, ceda99(m), kudosamass(m), Ironi, remany, ITAB, mayo47(m), vikeyz(m), EmilyShoton(f), zeusdgrt(m), Sketch007(m), eddyroyal(m), galaxy4rep(m), ColonelDrake(m), Sanolex89, smart4646, chaidavese, morscino, chidiebere2020(m), somehowpenis(m), vondi, edawg(m), fiestajoe, rareman(m), Goziemartins, teefaah(f), acmev2(m), mammanbawa, orijintv(m), ohmygod200, Gsentme(m), Onyenna(m), Princesaha, akin003(m), cristobal23(m), illuminated93(m), RichnNice247(m), twentysixteen(f), bakrysam01, babasolo(m), goodliz, Namzy(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), Viking007(m), DBestDoc(f), Owodiong(m), Jerrick(m), aliiy(m), greatmen, notI, Obynolee(m), RoyalBlak007, blazer234, Spolo1(m), darkroomsyndrome, Call07034780891, Ade001ng(m), Lordtee11, DOCTECH(m), rayralph(m), Kolade9(m), Okeikpu(m), Popri(f), ajokebelle(f), opibycar1, ovokooo, aremu2000, Libkid(m), supaphlymee(m), Babaisaac(m), ridge, 1dorzine(m), yekparikpa(m), eridemilade, abiodunalasa, OptimusPrime3(m), blaise26abj(m), Debaddest(m), Sweno26(m), annayawchee, justi4jesu(f), Ruicosta10(m), princefaculty(m), klevotino, kamsioghene, TerrorSquad147, infotainment(m), paiz(m), Lisaint(m), rbjimoh, Lionbite(m), DeltahArmy(m), Mcowubaba, repogirl(f), Graciousnaija, Tolbanks(f), TFCfootball, willjoe(m), proudlyND(m), dammyloye(m) and 213 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12