|Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by amebo101: 7:02am
Nigerian nudist, Maheeda is celebrating her daughter Divine as she turned 16 today.The proud mum wrote:
Divine favor the Birthday girl.... hmmmm when a mothers hustle pays of when all your suffer start giving you joy...
See photo of her lovely daughter below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQQ198CBjiN/?taken-by=m9ja1
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/maheeda-shares-photos-of-her-daughter.html
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by amebo101: 7:02am
some more of her photos, below
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/maheeda-shares-photos-of-her-daughter.html
very cute girl
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by marshalcarter: 7:14am
na the gal be dat
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Tolexander: 7:17am
Sweet 16!
She be 16years
She go dey be like this o
If I touch your thing o
Make you no tell mummy o.
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by joshadedapo(m): 7:33am
Pray that your mother will not be your role model but who am I deceiving
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by BerryAnny(m): 7:52am
Nah dizz 1 yhu call 16? She don ripe wella shaa,make she also turn nudist asap or no be her momma step she go dey 4low?
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Cutezt(m): 8:46am
Please I Am Still Looking For The 16 Year Old Girl, Has Anyone Seen Her?
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 9:39am
Cutezt:White skin ages faster
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Cutezt(m): 9:43am
ShawttySoFyne:Shidren Of Nowadays, Me Ah Dey Fine Old With My Baby Face But I No See, This One Dey 16 Com Look 26, Ayaf Dead.
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Janetessy(f): 10:23am
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Tbillz(m): 10:23am
Finally ready to be harvested!!!
Your mum is a good role model please kindly emulate her footsteps
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Arewa12: 10:23am
Omo dis one don big pass the mama self
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by segebase(m): 10:24am
this gal go sweet diee
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:24am
Soon........very soon........!!
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Benbisco(f): 10:24am
Tolexander:
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by dacblogger(f): 10:25am
Cutezt:Notice me....marketing strategy.
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by teozey111(m): 10:25am
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by dopemama: 10:30am
dacblogger:
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Beckham14: 10:32am
Oh mother, Oh daughter.
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by oriflamebaby1(f): 10:33am
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by MidolsStudent(m): 10:40am
Maheeda don tear lie
Lai Muhammad must be her nude modelling role model
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by lielbree: 10:41am
See as perverts have invaded this thread
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by cuteslimmy: 10:41am
she is even too young, come to edouniversity iyamho and see 15-17years old boys and girls, u will know that maheeda daughter is very young or small in size. the way children dy grow this days the make me shock. my 17years old brother is like 28years old man, big and mature.
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Bronz(m): 10:42am
Shey,she go dy like rod like her mumsy
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 10:44am
Forget matter, the smally don ripe finish
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Iamdmentor1(m): 10:47am
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Gkemz(m): 10:48am
What example is she setting for her daughter. Definitely she'd thread her mum's footprint if she's not directed properly.
|Re: Maheeda Celebrates Her Daughter's 16th Birthday (Photo) by Johnbosco77(m): 10:52am
I'm still searching for the "nudist maheeda"
