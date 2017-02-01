₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos)
|Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 7:04am
Tiwa Savage looked stylish for an interview in Hollywood as part of Grammy Week activities.. She also dazzled in another outfit for a video shoot..
See photos below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/tiwa-savage-slays-in-hollywood-photos.html
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 7:05am
watch her interview in her IG video
interviewd by a national TV in USA
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by GreenMavro: 7:05am
hmm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Tolexander: 7:12am
Make the denim she's wearing just tear like that!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 7:14am
Wow
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Came: 8:59am
He come be like say na marriage wan cage this girl, na true say no be everybody suppose Marry ooooo,,because some marriage ' fit destroy person goodluck .
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by lilybonny(f): 10:19am
She looks good
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 10:24am
Fine heh
Role model
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 10:24am
And Hollywood Is Slaying Her Punan!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by teozey111(m): 10:25am
fvckerthief
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by kingthreat(m): 10:25am
Old MILF. Still forming young and sexy. If not for make up, this woman would have been used for Tunde Kelani's ancient yoruba movies.
Slaying hollywood my foot
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 10:25am
Leaving her husband Tbillz jumping from all bridges in lagos!
The 1st pix makes me think Jay Z has been there too!
Doro- Cheerful
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by passionatebae: 10:25am
Came:#word#
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by dessz(m): 10:27am
wtf, tiwa savage yanch don reduce, notin dey there again.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Freesman32: 10:30am
Muscular girl
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by budusky05(m): 10:31am
Cool
.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by oriflamebaby1(f): 10:33am
Slay mama
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by jayAjoku(m): 10:33am
Blurryface:yes Hollywood is definitely slaying that even the other Hole
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by HelenBee(f): 10:34am
No make up for legs?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 10:34am
LEGEND OF THE GIVER
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by inourcare: 10:38am
Slay Slay Queen.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by cuteslimmy: 10:42am
Blurryface:lol
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Orikinla1: 10:44am
Where in Hollywood?
Tiwa Savage slays in Hollywood. And nothing to show it?
Re-tards everywhere.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Orikinla1: 10:46am
Blurryface:Yes. I can!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 10:48am
na cos say she dey laugh her a** out too much bdat...
dessz:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Mrrobous: 11:03am
Cute
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by youngjoy(f): 11:04am
cute mama
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 11:09am
"Towards Savage slays..." Me b like, where are the dead people she slayed?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays In Hollywood (Photos) by Berbierklaus(f): 11:10am
Came:Better talk
