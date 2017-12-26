₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,779 members, 3,990,161 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at 06:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration (9482 Views)
Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 / Tiwa Savage Slays In Mini Skirt That Transformed Her "Bum Bum" / Tiwa Savage Is Gorgeous In New Makeup Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Teniola2000: 12:39pm
Tiwa Savage following her mindblowing performance on Stage at Wizkids Concert yesterday,this morning she decided to share sultry bedroom photos of the outfit she wore to the event and yes she crowned the moment a period of festivities…
News by Joel: https://joelsblog.com.ng/tiwa-savage-is-really-a-savage-in-new-adorable-photos/
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Teniola2000: 12:40pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Threebear(m): 12:44pm
She looks 50 .what is her football age again?
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by kallmemrB: 12:45pm
She's OK not that gorgeous in this pic
6 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Teniola2000: 12:46pm
kallmemrB:
No oooo don't say that about Tiwa savage biko
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by HeyCorleone(m): 12:47pm
This one that is just copying Rihanna and Beyonce up and down. People she's years older than.
Nigerian artists and imitation are like 5&6.
That was how that black goat copied the concept for Mark Ronson's and Bruno Mar's Uptown Funk's video. Such fail. Now Solidstar is copying Quavo.
What won't we see biko?
6 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by IamLaura(f): 1:48pm
HeyCorleone:Lmao
Who was the black goat that copied uptown funk pls lemme check it out
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by kallmemrB: 1:49pm
Teniola2000:Nice name though but Why
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Patrick33(m): 1:50pm
She get luck say she get money oo... she for ugly die .... no quote me abeg...
7 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Tamarapetty(f): 1:50pm
ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by BuhariNaWah: 4:48pm
What is gorgeous about this outfit that looks like the curtains in Burkingham palace?
8 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Oyindidi(f): 4:49pm
She smoke?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by victorakpabome: 4:49pm
Teniola2000:
She tries too hard to be the Nigerian version of Beyonce.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by yeyerolling: 4:49pm
Savagely ugly
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by chibike69: 4:49pm
fugly bittchh
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Alariiwo: 4:49pm
Oshey! slayer..
Aunty animashaun. See as she do laps sef.
Ever ready to play ball.
#Dorogiver
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by waleylagboy: 4:50pm
T blizz be like... chiaaaa.... wizkid hug my babe
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Simplep(f): 4:51pm
Bedroom photo u say,,and a cameraman is there
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by hammerF: 4:52pm
If she dont pose doggy style, will the camera stop working.
i tire for all this yeyebrities!
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by tribalistseun: 4:53pm
I like that second picture, I won't mind banging her from behind.
But who tiwa savage help ??
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by oyoofong(m): 4:53pm
Na slay be this for Christmas �? Take this thing away from here mbok!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by emeijeh(m): 4:53pm
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by MurphyTheory99: 4:53pm
That middle picture! What she trying to portray? She is hungry for dog meat or something else?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Solomonudofia(m): 4:55pm
Ohhh
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by mhisbliss(f): 5:02pm
jealous and bitter comments everywhere she's not responsible for your misfortunes jare
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Zanas: 5:02pm
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by bayocanny: 5:03pm
Simplep:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by mexxmoney: 5:03pm
Lovely pic
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by NubiLove(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by Megatrix: 5:05pm
She's beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Slays Is Gorgeous Outfit For Christmas Celebration by coluka: 5:06pm
Nice one
Serena Williams Bootylicious Pic / Bobrisky's Throwback Photo Will Leave You Speechless (check It Out) / Photos: Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Without Bra, Tips On Display
Viewing this topic: makaveli19, donteebalo(m), MhizzAJ(f), legalking, Badgers14, omakaokoro(m), victree007(m), Bmas01(m), Iwinth03(m), hardtone1, ulmaukpong(m), doshboyjude(m), Nattylad(m), kourt, profolaolu, justsmile(f), MademoiselleMiel(f), remmyz(m), abimbolabolaw(m), rockcitie, Adeone, bigdjcool(m), Aledze, adrian3000(m), beautifultonia, larry27(m), taddat(m), pimper24, Marshmallows, Misterwaylex(m), Arthurwinner(m), Gratefulheart24, emmyzworld(m), veykey, kmat18, semoly(m), oluwaseun63, john650(m), delight71, Fransegs, DeLaRue, Troublemaker007(m), abiri(m), sarutobi and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13