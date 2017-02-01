₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by dammy13(m): 7:49am
January stipend to begin from 10th Feb.
We are busy paying the unpaid ones this week and rectifying some issues and we are aware of the appearing and disappearing of your BVN (keep calm its safe!!!).
Make sure you’ve collected your posting letter and resume work for those that have been posted.
#TeamNpower
#YouArePowered
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/fg-to-begin-n-power-payment-of-january.html
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by olaezebala: 7:58am
am i the only that think acting president is moving faster that baba President?
Can we just tell baba to stay in London while we use acting president till 2019?
and this might be another failed APC promise sha oo.
We wait till they get paid.
Thanks
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by proudlyND(m): 7:59am
K
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by ripbubu: 7:59am
Zombies where is your dead buhari... Every month they will say they have started payment.. ..this buhari was just born to kill the zoo Nigeria economy.. .rip buhari
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by Omoakinsuyi(m): 7:59am
Promises! Promises! Promises! Not a single one has been fulfilled since May 2015. How did we get here?
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by Princess4ng(f): 8:00am
Congratulations to the lucky ones
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by talk2archy: 8:00am
f
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by yaqq: 8:00am
Una fada
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by pwettyesther(f): 8:01am
When I'm still expecting December salary
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by Arewa12: 8:01am
Scammers Abegi
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by Stelvin101(m): 8:01am
How much are they paying sef? Lemme know we da to hack their server and chip in my entire family names including that of my dog.
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by Kelklein(m): 8:01am
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by Ifexxy(m): 8:01am
u
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by Ernest777(m): 8:01am
k
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by BabaCommander: 8:02am
feb 10 for Jan stipens
|Re: Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th by adamsfriday27: 8:03am
hope dey will pay everybody once dis time around.......God bless Naija n heal our president.....sumbody say amen
