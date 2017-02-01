Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Fg To Begin N-power Payment Of January Stipend From Feb 10th (289 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





We are busy paying the unpaid ones this week and rectifying some issues and we are aware of the appearing and disappearing of your BVN (keep calm its safe!!!).



Make sure you’ve collected your posting letter and resume work for those that have been posted.



#TeamNpower

#YouArePowered



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/fg-to-begin-n-power-payment-of-january.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique January stipend to begin from 10th Feb.We are busy paying the unpaid ones this week and rectifying some issues and we are aware of the appearing and disappearing of your BVN (keep calm its safe!!!).Make sure you’ve collected your posting letter and resume work for those that have been posted.#TeamNpower#YouArePoweredLalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique

am i the only that think acting president is moving faster that baba President?



Can we just tell baba to stay in London while we use acting president till 2019?



and this might be another failed APC promise sha oo.



We wait till they get paid.



Thanks

K

Zombies where is your dead buhari... Every month they will say they have started payment.. ..this buhari was just born to kill the zoo Nigeria economy.. .rip buhari

Promises! Promises! Promises! Not a single one has been fulfilled since May 2015. How did we get here?

Congratulations to the lucky ones

f

Una fada

When I'm still expecting December salary

Scammers Abegi

How much are they paying sef? Lemme know we da to hack their server and chip in my entire family names including that of my dog.

u

k

feb 10 for Jan stipens