₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,965 members, 3,355,348 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 02:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies (4606 Views)
Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz In Military Outfits, Fans React (photos) / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz At The Premiere Of "Jenifa In London" / Funke Akindele To Remarry As JJC Proposes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by TunezMedia: 12:18pm
The union of a man and woman tends to bring out hidden qualities and new talents in the couple as they invest in each others lives and this same scenario has started playing out in the home of movie star, Funke Akindele and her hubby, Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz.
While Funke has launched a new music label with the full support of her husband, latest findings shows that JJC on his part has also delved into his wife area of business and will soon be releasing his first movie production, a tv drama titled, 'INDUSTREET'.
We got snapshots of JJC watching the preview at his home and we can confirm that his wife, Funke Akindele and popular OAP, Daddy Freeze will be featuring in the coming family tvseries.
Fans will be delighted to know that the celebrity couple are doing everything in their power to bring out the best in their spouse. Congrats to JJC on his first movie project, we sincerely hope its a hit..
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/jjc-skillz-set-to-debut-new-movie.html
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by TunezMedia: 12:20pm
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by buzquet(m): 12:20pm
It's turning to family business
3 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by verygudbadguy(m): 12:23pm
Can wait to see Freeze act in reality. The one he has been acting in secret on twitter never reach me.
JJC, Jenifa, industrious couple. Business idea yapa baje.
JJC musically shot Africa to the world. I remember JJC and 419 album then early 2000s and his British group Big Brovas.
I am happy he is doing fine again.
3 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by BerryAnny(m): 12:32pm
Datz d positive effect of getting married 2 a career-seeking spouse and naht all dizz tiny legs oloshos littered evrywia. May God bless their union!
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by tintingz(m): 12:43pm
We're waiting.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Brown14(m): 12:55pm
Our naija version of Empire
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Tbillz(m): 1:48pm
U no fit marry industrious woman, make U come still dey dull untop music music wey no sell again, power must change hand na!
Industreet Lool
U take the man off street but U cannever take the street out of the man
Igboro husband
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by last35(m): 1:48pm
F
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Mayor38(m): 1:48pm
Who e epp?
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Chenfu1960: 1:49pm
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Candycrusher(m): 1:49pm
Useless couple. Their divorce is imminent in Jesus name
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by u11ae1013: 1:50pm
ishakabar
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by ladychioma: 1:50pm
I,m happy to hear this. May God bless this union with all that is necessary in Jesus name Amen.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Firstcitizen: 1:52pm
verygudbadguy:
The most loved celebrity couple in Nigeria at present.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by ademega(m): 1:54pm
good one
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Seun4FastLoans(f): 1:58pm
Awwww... Nice one. More money! more love!
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Mrsmallaem: 2:02pm
Good
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by udysweet(f): 2:03pm
How can you be this bitter? Or you are just looking for relevance like that your aunty on twitter and IG wey dey get bad belle for nollywood? Hate can consume,don't let it consume you mbok. By the way"who sayeth a thing and it comes to pass,when the Lord hasn't decreed* holy ghost fire!!!!!!!!!!!!
Candycrusher:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by zarakay(f): 2:07pm
nice one
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Dhermelawler35: 2:07pm
Candycrusher:God will punish you
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Dahyormine(m): 2:08pm
Candycrusher:u lack sense, nd u expect something good from ur generation with dis ur pessimism?? I doubt it.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by metallisc(m): 2:08pm
Candycrusher:
|Re: Funke Akindele And Freeze Feature In 'INDUSTREET' As JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies by Iamdmentor1(m): 2:29pm
Funke is so creative
(0) (Reply)
Omg! Picture Of A Python That Just Swallowed A 6month Old Baby In Benin / What Does This Picture Tell About Wizkid? / I Don't Act With Actresses My Wife Does Not Like.......Nollywood Actor, Nuhu Ali
Viewing this topic: abbeyty(m), Maxiholymalam, flyca, Folumade1, peterjero(m), oladotun007(m), Sweetypie, 4peace(m), Sundouglas, PMWSpirit(m), baroun04(m), OOOS(m), Rextayne, phatgirlz(f), kenrish2(m), Anonymous11, okrote4real, bornmekus, freshyoladipupo(m), ghettowriter(m), amnwa(m), Davedavy, Tklassy, Keepshining(f), benmon(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9