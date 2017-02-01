



While Funke has launched a new music label with the full support of her husband, latest findings shows that JJC on his part has also delved into his wife area of business and will soon be releasing his first movie production, a tv drama titled, 'INDUSTREET'.



We got snapshots of JJC watching the preview at his home and we can confirm that his wife, Funke Akindele and popular OAP, Daddy Freeze will be featuring in the coming family tvseries.



Fans will be delighted to know that the celebrity couple are doing everything in their power to bring out the best in their spouse. Congrats to JJC on his first movie project, we sincerely hope its a hit..





