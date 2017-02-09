₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Thefashionguru: 1:48pm
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage and Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji, are ”battling” it out in this beautiful Bridget Awosika Lance Leaf Shirt.
Tiwa wore hers as a guest on American News Channel, KTLA 5, on February 8th, 2017. She paired with a black top, blue pencil denim pants and green high heels.
Genevieve wore hers to Darey Art Alade’s Love Like A Movie 3 concert in February 2016. She paired with a white top, white pegged pants and black and patent pumps.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by femi4(m): 1:49pm
Tiwa Savage
LA commento de first!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by nikkypearl(f): 1:52pm
which one be awosika shirt
awosika kor..ogberisebi ni
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by femolacqua(m): 2:13pm
Genny killed it.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by zarakay(f): 2:15pm
lovely
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Donald7610: 2:21pm
Genevieve flat
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by TINALETC3(f): 2:22pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by lrdval: 2:22pm
Never heard of that designers name
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by pocohantas(f): 2:22pm
femolacqua:All liars will go to hell
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by HIRAETH(f): 2:22pm
Gen tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by bigwig10(m): 2:22pm
Was it borrowed from awosika wardrobe?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:22pm
genny killed it
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Bigii(m): 2:23pm
Tiwa nailed this one.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by olasaad(f): 2:23pm
Tiwa savage rock it better
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Mrsmallaem: 2:23pm
Tiwa na
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by joliyp(f): 2:24pm
non
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by femolacqua(m): 2:24pm
pocohantas:Why now?, but she really did.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Iamdmentor1(m): 2:25pm
Baby Nnaji
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by superfelix: 2:25pm
who knows?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by dikeigbo2(m): 2:25pm
Genny all the way...color sense
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by verygudbadguy(m): 2:25pm
Tiwa nailed it.
Genny is a bae.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by jeromzy(m): 2:26pm
My Igbo sister Genevive killed it.....Afonja will feel bad about this....igbo kwenu!eh!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by okusebi(m): 2:26pm
Tiwa.. she nailed it.. thumbs down Genevieve
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Harwoyeez(m): 2:27pm
Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Ugoeze2016: 2:27pm
Genny, don't understand the reason for the green sandals on Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by sexyjuly(f): 2:27pm
both nailed it for me...depending on d angle u r looking at it from
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by fufuNegusi(m): 2:27pm
Genny all the way
Tiwa and expose expose , hian
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by JOYOSITA(f): 2:28pm
Tiwa slayed it better.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by phayvoursky(m): 2:28pm
WHAT USEFULNESS HAS THIS THREAD TO THE LIFE OF THE PRESENT DAY YOUTH.
SEUN PLEASE #SITDOWNWITHYOURMODS.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by ceejay80s(m): 2:31pm
gene my babe
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by prettythicksme(f): 2:31pm
Tiwa bet y she wan tear pussy naw?hehehehe
|Re: Tiwa Savage Vs Genevieve Nnaji: Who Wore The Bridget Awosika Shirt Better? by Shadowy: 2:32pm
Tiwa
