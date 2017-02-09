



Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage and Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji, are ”battling” it out in this beautiful Bridget Awosika Lance Leaf Shirt.



Tiwa wore hers as a guest on American News Channel, KTLA 5, on February 8th, 2017. She paired with a black top, blue pencil denim pants and green high heels.



Genevieve wore hers to Darey Art Alade’s Love Like A Movie 3 concert in February 2016. She paired with a white top, white pegged pants and black and patent pumps.





