₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,964 members, 3,355,344 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 02:35 PM

Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi (3022 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by NewsPoacher: 2:08pm
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/five-suspects-arrested-4-fresh-human-heads-ebonyi/

By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI

REPORTS reaching Vanguard reveals that between 9 and 10am of wednesday that 5 suspects including a lady (names withheld) were arrested with 4 fresh human heads, when a commercial vehicle along the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu States was intercepted.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation conducted by the security operatives who must have been on their trail after the beheading of the victims. The location were the victims were beheaded has not yet been ascertained.

A reliable source at the scene of the arrest observed that the suspects may have taken off from Enugu heading towards Cross River state through Ebonyi state border. It was discovered that when the suspects made attempt to runaway from the scene after the fresh human heads were discovered in a bag in their possession, the said security operatives shot them on their legs to restrain them from running away.

An eyewitness who did not want her name in print revealed the security agents maybe operatives from the Department State Security, DSS as they were seen in bullet proof vests while the inscription DSS were written on behind their vests.

According to the eyewitness, the human heads were displayed on the highway before the unsuspecting public and motorists who had crowded the scene discussing the incident. The security operatives later whisked the suspects away to an undisclosed destination. As at the time of this report, the Ebonyi state police command and state DSS command were yet to react to the development.

…More details later

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by hushshinani(m): 2:13pm
yeeeeeeeeeehhhhhh!!!!!!!!
Jesu Mushin ooooooooo!!!

The kind devil wey dey dis world these days eh....
He be like say na upgraded one ooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

GOD will always be Almighty....
Too patient to descend on evil doers...

If to say na me dey handle der case ehh!!!!
shiiiii... na to kill dem straight ahead..........


Modified:
FTC thoh!!!

3 Likes

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by NameChecker: 2:16pm
I came to check name o!

3 Likes

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by ibkgab001: 2:16pm
Kao.... NAME checker will be like that name withheld nah Nnamdi, the lady amoung them nah Ogechi.


EBONYI and BAD NEWS

WEBBO and MONEY RITUALS

ARE ;

4 Likes

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by last35(m): 2:16pm
G
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by TINALETC3(f): 2:16pm
shocked Amadioha oooooooooooo

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by musco4me: 2:16pm
Hmmm
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by EdoNation(f): 2:16pm



THEY WERE PROLLY ENROUTE TO OGUN STATE!




!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by freeborn76(m): 2:17pm
How do people spend money obtained through devilish means? How does a human being raise his hands and kill another for any reason whatsoever? How do such people sleep at night? See ehn, most of the people you see walking pass you on a daily basis are devils in human clothing; you will be shocked to find out what that friend, brother, father or boyfriend, girlfriend etc of yours has done or is capable of doing...gosh! I can't stop wondering o!

1 Like

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by dyabman(m): 2:17pm
Ghen ghen .. Igbo can compete ?? So it happens over there too grin

Flatino and competitions

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by xhalakoh: 2:17pm
Ebonyi. . . ... This one is strong.
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by u11ae1013: 2:17pm
amadioha
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by shamecurls(m): 2:17pm
Blood of Wizkid!!!
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Goahead(m): 2:17pm
This evil and must be condemned all, irrespective of your ethnicity.
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by tintingz(m): 2:17pm
This one pass afonja's own. shocked
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by EniHolar(f): 2:17pm
Lord have mercy. At least no one can put the blame on recession or Buhari.

I wonder how my comment fell between two useless ones.
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Grafixnuel(m): 2:18pm
Nah Buhari cause am!

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Tbillz(m): 2:18pm
Years later, they will register under APC with pot belly and be distributing money as politicians!
We will make Ebonyi the best state....hiss!!!
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by ilyasom: 2:18pm
Evil people from the east

1 Like

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by first001: 2:19pm
Bloggers wedohnsir

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by dopedealer(m): 2:19pm
Somebody help me check names abeg grin

1 Like

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:19pm
they should check the identity of those guys ....i know ofonjas must be involved.... thats there trademark
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by rattlesnake(m): 2:20pm
ehn now some IPOB will make us feel Fulani are the only assassins....meanwhile they are worse

1 Like

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Swyf(f): 2:20pm
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Zoehill(m): 2:22pm
when did we degenerate to this? human lives don't matter anymore.
God have mercy on us
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by jayAjoku(m): 2:22pm
N.C.A.N is Unhappy with the fact that names were withheld. ... grin grin angry
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Desdola(m): 2:22pm
people are heartless. just imagine
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by megamank(m): 2:22pm
if they had succeeded i guess some persons would start celebrating them when they start lavishing the ill gotten wealth in the name of philantropism........the society dont want to know how wealth is gotten anymore just provided you have it........the religious houses that stands as corrections to some of this vices has now become a meeting ground for some ritualist to show case their ill gotten wealth......some are even given exalted positions because they have alot to spend........God help nigeria.
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Aigbofa: 2:23pm
Godprotectigbo5:
they should check the identity of those guys ....i know ofonjas must be involved.... thats there trademark

The proud winner of the Ostrich award for burying your head deeper in the sand than anyone else.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by omenkaLives: 2:24pm
Disgusting.

Seems they've decided to diversify from cocaine.

Were they not caught, had the bodies surfaced, igberetv wwould have told them the victims were mutilated by Fulani herdsmen and the entire region would have believed it.

These guys should stop thinking their problems start and end with North and SW- they themsves are their biggest problem.
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by sundilazo(m): 2:25pm
Ibos again....
Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by chuksp09(m): 2:26pm
ibkgab001:
Kao.... NAME checker will be like that name withheld nah Nnamdi, the lady amoung them nah Ogechi.


EBONYI and BAD NEWS

WEBBO and MONEY RITUALS

ARE ;
Re u lying right now?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan: A Fake Fan Page On Facebook Used By A Nigerian For Scam / Should Nigeria Grant Independence To Biafra? Visit Http://www.alldaywow.com/glob / Watch Again: Naija Students Sex Tape Video In Hostel Exposed

Viewing this topic: Anoruo(m), base83, McAustin92(m), Megaheritage(m), Olarajee(m), Onyitina(f), noblito2017(m), grtfem, Nathan2016, Emmybabs4eva(m), babatunde31, Capitano1(m), Kolasheyi, FavoredGuy, Bigrotay1010, pheforusty(m), WINNERMENTALITY, Ayabahipee(f), progress69, brewdave(m), ruke84(m), fleexee(m), evanstical, Aigbofa, yinkus204(m), kenx27(m), Ejulafarm, sabichele, ikukuhero, playboy99(m), karee, Ourboss, UnknownT, Jacksonville, hushshinani(m), 4tune490(m), Aremu01(m), DSSHQ, sulgard, meme98, efavour, debonairprinx(m), orbis(m), Mynd44, saintsylve(m), wins18(m), okanlawon94(m), MrFinbarr(m), inubala, joshteo(m), OkoNDOoBo, Call07034780891, daomi(m), segebase(m), Mbenny(m), binukonu1(m), sundilazo(m), Jideams(m), Godpinkin(m), belloadebowale and 175 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 170
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.