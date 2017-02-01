Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi (3022 Views)

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/five-suspects-arrested-4-fresh-human-heads-ebonyi/



By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI



REPORTS reaching Vanguard reveals that between 9 and 10am of wednesday that 5 suspects including a lady (names withheld) were arrested with 4 fresh human heads, when a commercial vehicle along the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu States was intercepted.



It was gathered that the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation conducted by the security operatives who must have been on their trail after the beheading of the victims. The location were the victims were beheaded has not yet been ascertained.



A reliable source at the scene of the arrest observed that the suspects may have taken off from Enugu heading towards Cross River state through Ebonyi state border. It was discovered that when the suspects made attempt to runaway from the scene after the fresh human heads were discovered in a bag in their possession, the said security operatives shot them on their legs to restrain them from running away.



An eyewitness who did not want her name in print revealed the security agents maybe operatives from the Department State Security, DSS as they were seen in bullet proof vests while the inscription DSS were written on behind their vests.



According to the eyewitness, the human heads were displayed on the highway before the unsuspecting public and motorists who had crowded the scene discussing the incident. The security operatives later whisked the suspects away to an undisclosed destination. As at the time of this report, the Ebonyi state police command and state DSS command were yet to react to the development.



How do people spend money obtained through devilish means? How does a human being raise his hands and kill another for any reason whatsoever? How do such people sleep at night? See ehn, most of the people you see walking pass you on a daily basis are devils in human clothing; you will be shocked to find out what that friend, brother, father or boyfriend, girlfriend etc of yours has done or is capable of doing...gosh! I can't stop wondering o! 1 Like





if they had succeeded i guess some persons would start celebrating them when they start lavishing the ill gotten wealth in the name of philantropism........the society dont want to know how wealth is gotten anymore just provided you have it........the religious houses that stands as corrections to some of this vices has now become a meeting ground for some ritualist to show case their ill gotten wealth......some are even given exalted positions because they have alot to spend........God help nigeria.

