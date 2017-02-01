₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by NewsPoacher: 2:08pm
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/five-suspects-arrested-4-fresh-human-heads-ebonyi/
By Peter Okutu ABAKALIKI
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by hushshinani(m): 2:13pm
yeeeeeeeeeehhhhhh!!!!!!!!
Jesu Mushin ooooooooo!!!
The kind devil wey dey dis world these days eh....
He be like say na upgraded one ooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GOD will always be Almighty....
Too patient to descend on evil doers...
If to say na me dey handle der case ehh!!!!
shiiiii... na to kill dem straight ahead..........
Modified:
FTC thoh!!!
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by NameChecker: 2:16pm
I came to check name o!
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by ibkgab001: 2:16pm
Kao.... NAME checker will be like that name withheld nah Nnamdi, the lady amoung them nah Ogechi.
EBONYI and BAD NEWS
WEBBO and MONEY RITUALS
ARE ;
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by last35(m): 2:16pm
G
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by TINALETC3(f): 2:16pm
Amadioha oooooooooooo
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by musco4me: 2:16pm
Hmmm
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by EdoNation(f): 2:16pm
THEY WERE PROLLY ENROUTE TO OGUN STATE!
!
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by freeborn76(m): 2:17pm
How do people spend money obtained through devilish means? How does a human being raise his hands and kill another for any reason whatsoever? How do such people sleep at night? See ehn, most of the people you see walking pass you on a daily basis are devils in human clothing; you will be shocked to find out what that friend, brother, father or boyfriend, girlfriend etc of yours has done or is capable of doing...gosh! I can't stop wondering o!
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by dyabman(m): 2:17pm
Ghen ghen .. Igbo can compete ?? So it happens over there too
Flatino and competitions
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by xhalakoh: 2:17pm
Ebonyi. . . ... This one is strong.
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by u11ae1013: 2:17pm
amadioha
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by shamecurls(m): 2:17pm
Blood of Wizkid!!!
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Goahead(m): 2:17pm
This evil and must be condemned all, irrespective of your ethnicity.
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by tintingz(m): 2:17pm
This one pass afonja's own.
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by EniHolar(f): 2:17pm
Lord have mercy. At least no one can put the blame on recession or Buhari.
I wonder how my comment fell between two useless ones.
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Grafixnuel(m): 2:18pm
Nah Buhari cause am!
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Tbillz(m): 2:18pm
Years later, they will register under APC with pot belly and be distributing money as politicians!
We will make Ebonyi the best state....hiss!!!
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by ilyasom: 2:18pm
Evil people from the east
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by first001: 2:19pm
Bloggers wedohnsir
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by dopedealer(m): 2:19pm
Somebody help me check names abeg
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:19pm
they should check the identity of those guys ....i know ofonjas must be involved.... thats there trademark
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by rattlesnake(m): 2:20pm
ehn now some IPOB will make us feel Fulani are the only assassins....meanwhile they are worse
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Swyf(f): 2:20pm
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Zoehill(m): 2:22pm
when did we degenerate to this? human lives don't matter anymore.
God have mercy on us
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by jayAjoku(m): 2:22pm
N.C.A.N is Unhappy with the fact that names were withheld. ...
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Desdola(m): 2:22pm
people are heartless. just imagine
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by megamank(m): 2:22pm
if they had succeeded i guess some persons would start celebrating them when they start lavishing the ill gotten wealth in the name of philantropism........the society dont want to know how wealth is gotten anymore just provided you have it........the religious houses that stands as corrections to some of this vices has now become a meeting ground for some ritualist to show case their ill gotten wealth......some are even given exalted positions because they have alot to spend........God help nigeria.
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by Aigbofa: 2:23pm
Godprotectigbo5:
The proud winner of the Ostrich award for burying your head deeper in the sand than anyone else.
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by omenkaLives: 2:24pm
Disgusting.
Seems they've decided to diversify from cocaine.
Were they not caught, had the bodies surfaced, igberetv wwould have told them the victims were mutilated by Fulani herdsmen and the entire region would have believed it.
These guys should stop thinking their problems start and end with North and SW- they themsves are their biggest problem.
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by sundilazo(m): 2:25pm
Ibos again....
|Re: Five Suspects Arrested With 4 Fresh Human Heads In Ebonyi by chuksp09(m): 2:26pm
ibkgab001:Re u lying right now?
