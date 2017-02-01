₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ChangeIsCostant: 4:01pm
According to a viral post by #SplufikNigerians, pictured is Sola David-Borha; the CEO Stanbic IBTC who's regarded as the highest paid CEO in Nigeria. According to the post, she takes home N117m Annually, N484,931 daily....
Until January this year, Sola was the Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. – a full service financial services Group with subsidiaries in Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Pension and Non-Pension Asset Management and Stockbroking.
A few days ago, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Rest of Africa, Standard Bank Group.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of Standard Bank Group.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-sola-david-borha-highest-paid-ceo.html
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Airforce1(m): 4:03pm
Wow
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by madridguy(m): 4:03pm
Beauty with brain. Meanwhile, can anyone here link me up with her daughter make I follow chop her money inside this PDP caused recession.
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ChangeIsCostant: 4:04pm
too much money
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ChangeIsCostant: 4:04pm
nice
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by madridguy(m): 4:07pm
@ OP, where is my name naa? CEO Capricorn group of company
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by owobokiri(m): 4:08pm
They keep taking outrageous compensations home while the banking system is still left at the stone age.. As far as i can see, apart from cheif executives stuffed in well air-conditioned cars, flashy bank halls and outrageous profits for major shareholders.., the privatization/commercialization of the banking sector in Nigeria has added no REAL value to the economy in terms of serious productivity.
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:10pm
Waoww. I love women that inspire other women to be great. Working towards it
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by purem(m): 4:15pm
@op were is her contact
I tink u said I shud mit her no
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Chikelue2000(m): 4:20pm
Women eh! Them de get money wella walahi. Dis val go make sense be dat. Make I kukuma tell my babe say na she dey in charge of dis val celebrations
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by AntiWailer: 4:36pm
Woman with Grace.
Very humble and decent to the core.
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Atmmachine(m): 4:37pm
117 Million naira in a whole year ??
She's still a learner
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by kabayomi(m): 4:37pm
With all the misogyny in the Banking Industry, you don't get to the top spot just like that.
I hope all the "complainers" see this as an inspiration to work on themselves as they pursue their dreams
Goodluck
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by KINGwax007(m): 4:37pm
So, dangote, Mike adenuga, otedola no be CEO again?
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ednut1(m): 4:38pm
stale news, this was reported in 2015. as she is no longer CEO whats her new salary in her new role . i tire for all this junk journalists
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by AntiWailer: 4:38pm
owobokiri:
Stop hating.
When they oversee billions of naira in profit.
They should earn well
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Maximus85(m): 4:38pm
madridguy:
Ole buruku
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by efilefun(m): 4:38pm
KINGwax007:SMH, classifying those dudes and this woman means she owns the bank
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by shaokhan01(m): 4:39pm
a lady earning that much?? please help me to get her mobile number.
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by petrov10: 4:39pm
madridguy:she's not beautiful pls
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by awesomet1(m): 4:39pm
Awon Omo Yoruba!
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by koms: 4:39pm
cool cash
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:40pm
That's nice. All the best to her.
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by dadavivo: 4:40pm
madridguy:you mean Capri sun color juice?
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by derespect(m): 4:40pm
O ya check out their names
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Fkforyou(m): 4:40pm
She is amazing... I'm inspired, I hope to get there soon.
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by edgecution(m): 4:40pm
All of them have one thing in common. Can you name it?
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by lilstino(m): 4:41pm
Wow
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Edum13656: 4:41pm
KINGwax007:
lol... go school u no gree. see naa.
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by unclezuma: 4:41pm
Kidnappers ngwa ooo
|Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by madridguy(m): 4:41pm
make I help her daughter naaa since men recession dey everywhere too.
Maximus85:
