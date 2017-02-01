₦airaland Forum

Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ChangeIsCostant: 4:01pm
According to a viral post by #SplufikNigerians, pictured is Sola David-Borha; the CEO Stanbic IBTC who's regarded as the highest paid CEO in Nigeria. According to the post, she takes home N117m Annually, N484,931 daily....

Until January this year, Sola was the Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. – a full service financial services Group with subsidiaries in Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Pension and Non-Pension Asset Management and Stockbroking.

A few days ago, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Rest of Africa, Standard Bank Group.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of Standard Bank Group.

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Airforce1(m): 4:03pm
Wow

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by madridguy(m): 4:03pm
Beauty with brain. Meanwhile, can anyone here link me up with her daughter tongue make I follow chop her money inside this PDP caused recession.

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ChangeIsCostant: 4:04pm
too much money

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ChangeIsCostant: 4:04pm
nice
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by madridguy(m): 4:07pm
@ OP, where is my name naa? CEO Capricorn group of company shocked

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by owobokiri(m): 4:08pm
They keep taking outrageous compensations home while the banking system is still left at the stone age.. As far as i can see, apart from cheif executives stuffed in well air-conditioned cars, flashy bank halls and outrageous profits for major shareholders.., the privatization/commercialization of the banking sector in Nigeria has added no REAL value to the economy in terms of serious productivity.

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:10pm
Waoww. I love women that inspire other women to be great. Working towards it


Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by purem(m): 4:15pm
@op were is her contact
I tink u said I shud mit her no
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Chikelue2000(m): 4:20pm
Women eh! Them de get money wella walahi. Dis val go make sense be dat. Make I kukuma tell my babe say na she dey in charge of dis val celebrations

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by AntiWailer: 4:36pm
Woman with Grace.

Very humble and decent to the core.

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Atmmachine(m): 4:37pm

117 Million naira in a whole year ??

She's still a learner

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by GreenMavro: 4:37pm
cheesy
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by kabayomi(m): 4:37pm
With all the misogyny in the Banking Industry, you don't get to the top spot just like that.

I hope all the "complainers" see this as an inspiration to work on themselves as they pursue their dreams

Goodluck

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by KINGwax007(m): 4:37pm
So, dangote, Mike adenuga, otedola no be CEO again?

3 Likes

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by ednut1(m): 4:38pm
stale news, this was reported in 2015. as she is no longer CEO whats her new salary in her new role undecided. i tire for all this junk journalists

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by AntiWailer: 4:38pm
owobokiri:
They keep taking outrageous compensations home while the banking system is still left at the stone age.. As far as i can see, apart from cheif executive stuffed in well air-conditioned cars, flashy bank halls and outrageous profits for major shareholders.., the privatization/commercialization of the banking sector in Nigeria has added no REAL value to the economy in terms of serious productivity.

Stop hating.

When they oversee billions of naira in profit.

They should earn well

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Maximus85(m): 4:38pm
madridguy:
Beauty with brain. Meanwhile, can anyone here link me up with her daughter tongue make I follow chop her money inside this PDP caused recession.

Ole buruku grin grin angry

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by efilefun(m): 4:38pm
KINGwax007:
So, dangote, Mike adenuga, otedola no be CEO again?
SMH, classifying those dudes and this woman means she owns the bank
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by shaokhan01(m): 4:39pm
a lady earning that much?? please help me to get her mobile number.
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by petrov10: 4:39pm
madridguy:
Beauty with brain. Meanwhile, can anyone here link me up with her daughter tongue make I follow chop her money inside this PDP caused recession.
she's not beautiful pls

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by awesomet1(m): 4:39pm
Awon Omo Yoruba!

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by koms: 4:39pm
cool cash
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:40pm
That's nice. All the best to her.
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by dadavivo: 4:40pm
madridguy:
@ OP, where is my name naa? CEO Capricorn group of company shocked
you mean Capri sun color juice?

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by derespect(m): 4:40pm
O ya check out their names

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Fkforyou(m): 4:40pm
She is amazing... I'm inspired, I hope to get there soon.

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by edgecution(m): 4:40pm
All of them have one thing in common. Can you name it?
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by lilstino(m): 4:41pm
Wow
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by Edum13656: 4:41pm
KINGwax007:
So, dangote, Mike adenuga, otedola no be CEO again?


lol... go school u no gree. see naa.

Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by unclezuma: 4:41pm
Kidnappers ngwa ooo
Re: Sola David-Borha, The Highest Paid CEO In Nigeria Makes N484,931 Daily by madridguy(m): 4:41pm
grin grin grin make I help her daughter naaa since men recession dey everywhere too.

Maximus85:


Ole buruku grin grin angry

