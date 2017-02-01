₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,047 members, 3,355,653 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 05:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] (3514 Views)
Jane Emoka Was Involved In Chidinma Okeke's Leaked Sex Video (Pics) / Captain E Celebrates His 18th Birthday As Dangote Calls Him (video,pics) / Tuface And Blackface Donate 500k To Idomas In Agatu (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by TunezMedia: 4:20pm
Showing off your rich lifestyle, sure comes at a cost, especially for musicians who tend to want to please their adoring fans with excess glitz and glamour.
Such is the case of musical Taliban, Oritsefemi who has coughed up N500k just to rent a private jet for a music video and he didn't even get to take a shot inside of it.
For the visuals of his song, 'Happy Day' which is directed by Avalon Okpe, Oritsefemi is shot in one of the scenes singing while ladies danced in front of the jet, another shot sees him stand with vixens dressed as air hostess. The jet didn't leave its position and no scene was shot inside of it.
The video for Happy Day, which should be dropping any time soon was shot at, Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/singer-oritsefemi-spends-500k-to-rent.html
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by TunezMedia: 4:22pm
Singer Oritsefemi Spends 500k To Rent Static Private Jet For Music Video [PICS]
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/singer-oritsefemi-spends-500k-to-rent.html
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by ArcFresky(m): 4:45pm
Op... How u know say naa 500k e use rent am?
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by lofty900(m): 4:46pm
But the owner of the jet wicked sha, 500k and u still no allow d guy enter inside. Recession thingz
11 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Chikelue2000(m): 4:50pm
ArcFresky:Op don do copy n paste now
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Atmmachine(m): 5:08pm
Bbv
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Atmmachine(m): 5:09pm
lofty900:
ArcFresky:
What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??
He rented the jet but chose not to enter inside because his plan was to use it for a video shoot, he don't wanna enter inside because he wasn't traveling.
Even if he entered inside, do you want to see him inside the private jet in a 4 minute video ??
How do you know he rented the jet for 500k ?? This is how i knew you were poor and haven't rented a private jet
The least rental jet you would rent is $10k, now calculate that amount in naira and tell me how much it is
Kids, this is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by LEOSIRSIR(m): 5:09pm
Hen hen.
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by JOYOSITA(f): 5:10pm
Okay?
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by MidolsStudent(m): 5:10pm
Mtcheeeeeww!
3 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by StainlessH(m): 5:10pm
Wow! Big news!
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by davodyguy: 5:10pm
waste
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Lawalemi(m): 5:10pm
That's business. It's an investment for him
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Category1: 5:11pm
Don't really get the kinda music this dude sings nowadays
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by favourmic(m): 5:11pm
So make we jump or how that take help our economy
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by agboskipool(m): 5:11pm
were de video
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by superfelix: 5:12pm
Ok.... are the girls frm Spain ni? why d Athletico Madrid badge dey dier caps..
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by unclezuma: 5:12pm
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by MVLOX(m): 5:13pm
Op op ..... U can lie ooo...
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Funbii(f): 5:13pm
Shalom
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by JimloveTM(m): 5:13pm
lofty900:
Chai, your comment wicked pass,
Learn WEB DEVELOPMENT Like you Learn ABC http://cm.pn/2e0a
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by beckNcall(f): 5:13pm
Fake. There is no need for that. That 500k can help alot of mouths
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by lofty900(m): 5:14pm
JimloveTM:lolz
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by shorlla(m): 5:14pm
TunezMedia:
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by LorDBolton: 5:15pm
Why em dey display 'athletico madrid' logo 4 the babes hat?
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by 1Rebel: 5:15pm
How is this our business?
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by passyhansome(m): 5:16pm
Tag any Ibadan guy
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by orjikuramo(m): 5:16pm
Well, he stood on the wings. That's enough compensation after all some one like me haven't even touched it...
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by NathanBabs(m): 5:16pm
so whats ur business with that oplike say he aint gonna get back the money when he's done with the video
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Haute: 5:16pm
500k isn't so much.
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Silva79(f): 5:17pm
beckNcall:sharap with all this fake shits shooting a music video is part of his job. you can work hard and spend your 500 k where you want to
|Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Dareymer: 5:17pm
jmm
Celebrities And Their Valentino Bags / Miranda's Bag And Shoes! / Pleasure P Addresses Child Molestation Allegations
Viewing this topic: leemond(m), drkay(m), Tonyclems(m), Samguine, orijintv(m), iamfearless(m), teamman(m), MrAladin, Eledan, jossy0987, safetyInspector(m), dortuneoloye(m), Bishops10(m), hassanvic(m), propzncribz, TheTrueSeeker, wckabuoh(m), jasper83, LorDBolton, daududaniel, teflondoncuzo(m), Longeaton, nadine07, Maxiholymalam, Morikaih, emeka2847, olaoge(m), oprime(m), NameChecker, Laggatumuch, olumideoyedeji, zenith4biz(m), wawale, Siga, skitkid2(m), delkinz(m), Pesuzok(m), LastMumu, dake40(m), OKTolu(m), CaptainRahl(m), Festusd, imanuel80(m), holamiday(m), bignene(m), tianna123(f), purplehills, Dareymer, MARKone(m), Jiang, niceprof, frustum, ksstroud, sexylabo(m), mentor1994, slimtriggaman, Jelo4kul(m), ade2kay(m), ace05(m), wellmax(m), beejay247, Appelmoik, tolux247(m), AZeD1(m), highwaist, latup4real(m), room089, samistry(m), azeeza(f), willjoe, Cholls(m), just4kelvin, Nenejeje(f), wiringdpt(m), sypher23(m), adudu208(m), killthemods, Singapore1(m), babatunx(m), acmev2(m), Acasian, Gbengjoe, NupeZalla(m), akimpelumi124, gbugbru(m), xynerise(m), gbadexy(m), jollyjarkofgod, EKLE, risky369(m), JABB(m), NobleAky(m), Jayuba(m), Silentscreamer(f), fabulousstan(m), Cunninlinguist, ubebong(m), Onyochejohn(f), jeffriano, ukeleh, morbeta(m), uniknet, Airforce1(m), yebokos(m), Hallynice(m), showlight101(m), hwlw55, yungsnazzy(m), fippycbk(m), Qmerit(m), damar007(m), Agbakolly(m), Linqsz(m), emeritus00(m), orimsamsam(m), lalasticlala(m), Anticorruption, SmartMugu, lofty900(m), buchionwuazor(m), durai, icon8, emydot(m), Qupid001, Sjd, pastilo, ajayidayo2012, OAKSFIVEFARMS, MrJonzer, Azubogucharles(m), veens, jessica23, Ruggedpen, onwubuya, RETIREDMUMU(m), SEHHYTEX(m), Tvegas(m), jericco1(m), Machiny, bufness(m), Chiebunigom, christay(m), babasoty, Atmmachine(m), KakiP(m), Olukolade1(m), Boss1914(m), neoapocalypse, mushluv, Opeedo(m), biodunajayi, harowins, Unsad(m), Eddysound(m), WriteBoy, victorjoe(m), naptu2, sola12(m), halexito(m), jcflex(m), cute75(m), 9jvirgin(m), gift01, stewiepeter, prettymina(f), abdul4new, Freelancer2015(m), fiftynaira(m), Gidobaba(m), shamecurls(m), femdot(m), shege91, tracrbloc, Sylverbox(m), origima, superboi(m), Harreeseen(m), Olorunsanuayo, myrrtle(m) and 249 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3