Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by TunezMedia: 4:20pm
Showing off your rich lifestyle, sure comes at a cost, especially for musicians who tend to want to please their adoring fans with excess glitz and glamour.

Such is the case of musical Taliban, Oritsefemi who has coughed up N500k just to rent a private jet for a music video and he didn't even get to take a shot inside of it.

For the visuals of his song, 'Happy Day' which is directed by Avalon Okpe, Oritsefemi is shot in one of the scenes singing while ladies danced in front of the jet, another shot sees him stand with vixens dressed as air hostess. The jet didn't leave its position and no scene was shot inside of it.

The video for Happy Day, which should be dropping any time soon was shot at, Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos.

Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by TunezMedia: 4:22pm
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by ArcFresky(m): 4:45pm
Op... How u know say naa 500k e use rent am?
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by lofty900(m): 4:46pm
But the owner of the jet wicked sha, 500k and u still no allow d guy enter inside. Recession thingz

Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Chikelue2000(m): 4:50pm
ArcFresky:
Op... How u know say naa 500k e use rent am?

Op don do copy n paste now
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Atmmachine(m): 5:08pm
Bbv
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Atmmachine(m): 5:09pm
lofty900:
But the owner of the jet wicked sha, 500k and u still no allow d guy enter inside. Recession thingz

ArcFresky:
Op... How u know say naa 500k e use rent am?



What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??

He rented the jet but chose not to enter inside because his plan was to use it for a video shoot, he don't wanna enter inside because he wasn't traveling.

Even if he entered inside, do you want to see him inside the private jet in a 4 minute video ??

How do you know he rented the jet for 500k ?? This is how i knew you were poor and haven't rented a private jet

The least rental jet you would rent is $10k, now calculate that amount in naira and tell me how much it is

Kids, this is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by LEOSIRSIR(m): 5:09pm
Hen hen.
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by JOYOSITA(f): 5:10pm
Okay?
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by MidolsStudent(m): 5:10pm
Mtcheeeeeww!

Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by StainlessH(m): 5:10pm
Wow! Big news!
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by davodyguy: 5:10pm
waste
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Lawalemi(m): 5:10pm
That's business. It's an investment for him
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Category1: 5:11pm
Don't really get the kinda music this dude sings nowadays
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by favourmic(m): 5:11pm
So make we jump or how that take help our economy

Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by agboskipool(m): 5:11pm
were de video
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by superfelix: 5:12pm
Ok.... are the girls frm Spain ni? why d Athletico Madrid badge dey dier caps..
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by unclezuma: 5:12pm
grin grin grin grin

Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by MVLOX(m): 5:13pm
Op op ..... U can lie ooo...
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Funbii(f): 5:13pm
Shalom
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by JimloveTM(m): 5:13pm
lofty900:
But the owner of the jet wicked sha, 500k and u still no allow d guy enter inside. Recession thingz

Chai, your comment wicked pass,

Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by beckNcall(f): 5:13pm
Fake. There is no need for that. That 500k can help alot of mouths
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by lofty900(m): 5:14pm
JimloveTM:


Chai, your comment wicked pass,

lolz
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by shorlla(m): 5:14pm
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by LorDBolton: 5:15pm
Why em dey display 'athletico madrid' logo 4 the babes hat?
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by 1Rebel: 5:15pm
How is this our business?
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by passyhansome(m): 5:16pm
Tag any Ibadan guy

Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by orjikuramo(m): 5:16pm
Well, he stood on the wings. That's enough compensation after all some one like me haven't even touched it...
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by NathanBabs(m): 5:16pm
so whats ur business with that oplike say he aint gonna get back the money when he's done with the video undecided
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Haute: 5:16pm
500k isn't so much.
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Silva79(f): 5:17pm
beckNcall:
Fake. There is no need for that. That 500k can help alot of mouths
sharap with all this fake shits shooting a music video is part of his job. you can work hard and spend your 500 k where you want to
Re: Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] by Dareymer: 5:17pm
jmm

