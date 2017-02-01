Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritsefemi Rents Static Private Jet For N500k For Music Video [PICS] (3514 Views)

Such is the case of musical Taliban, Oritsefemi who has coughed up N500k just to rent a private jet for a music video and he didn't even get to take a shot inside of it.



For the visuals of his song, 'Happy Day' which is directed by Avalon Okpe, Oritsefemi is shot in one of the scenes singing while ladies danced in front of the jet, another shot sees him stand with vixens dressed as air hostess. The jet didn't leave its position and no scene was shot inside of it.



The video for Happy Day, which should be dropping any time soon was shot at, Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos.



Op... How u know say naa 500k e use rent am?

But the owner of the jet wicked sha, 500k and u still no allow d guy enter inside. Recession thingz 11 Likes

Op don do copy n paste now Op don do copy n paste now

Bbv

What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??



He rented the jet but chose not to enter inside because his plan was to use it for a video shoot, he don't wanna enter inside because he wasn't traveling.



Even if he entered inside, do you want to see him inside the private jet in a 4 minute video ??



How do you know he rented the jet for 500k ?? This is how i knew you were poor and haven't rented a private jet



The least rental jet you would rent is $10k, now calculate that amount in naira and tell me how much it is



Kids, this is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs

Hen hen.

Okay?

Mtcheeeeeww! 3 Likes

Wow! Big news!

waste

That's business. It's an investment for him

Don't really get the kinda music this dude sings nowadays





So make we jump or how that take help our economy 1 Like

were de video

Ok.... are the girls frm Spain ni? why d Athletico Madrid badge dey dier caps..





1 Like

Op op ..... U can lie ooo...

Shalom

Chai, your comment wicked pass,



Chai, your comment wicked pass,

Fake. There is no need for that. That 500k can help alot of mouths

lolz

Why em dey display 'athletico madrid' logo 4 the babes hat?

How is this our business?

Tag any Ibadan guy

Well, he stood on the wings. That's enough compensation after all some one like me haven't even touched it...

like say he aint gonna get back the money when he's done with the video so whats ur business with that oplike say he aint gonna get back the money when he's done with the video

500k isn't so much.

beckNcall:

Fake. There is no need for that. That 500k can help alot of mouths sharap with all this fake shits shooting a music video is part of his job. you can work hard and spend your 500 k where you want to sharap with all this fake shits shooting a music video is part of his job. you can work hard and spend your 500 k where you want to