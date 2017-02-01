₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Ajasco222: 5:17pm
Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung today, Visited the NYSC camp in Abuja for an 'unscheduled' inspection of their facilities.
The minister shared some of the photos on his facebook page saying "I dashed into NYSC Camp Kubwa in Abuja today for an unscheduled inspection of the Corps members well-being and state of their facilities. First hand information has helped me a number of times in taking informed decisions"
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/solomon-dalung-inspects-nysc-facilities.html
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Mmikee: 7:10pm
As if dey are ok
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by anuwears(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by seXytOhbAd(m): 7:10pm
So to summarize. You did eyeservice sir.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Chiedu4Trump: 7:11pm
This useless man that spended money?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Rachaeleanah: 7:11pm
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by gaetano: 7:11pm
The guy wore black beret for a change
Money well spended
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by samkel(m): 7:12pm
na that one fo give them food abi
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by tansho(m): 7:13pm
What decision does he want to take?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by cardinalstar091: 7:13pm
RIP to d wife
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by theway83: 7:13pm
are they gave them any facilities before?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by IMASTEX: 7:14pm
Ops! he is still a Minister!!!
Nor b only dashed into. . .E for be join into the camp. This guy is best made a camp coordinator or better still a boyscout leader. Your visit wont make any meaning, oga!
2 Likes
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by femi4(m): 7:14pm
How many days e take mourn him wife?
Won't be surprise if he marry another wife next month
1 Like
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by amoduokoh(m): 7:16pm
Team Abuja
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 7:17pm
Baba no wear red beret today
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Allylic: 7:18pm
Ds solo dalung sef....
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by mikejj(m): 7:19pm
[color=#990000][/color]shu wetin concern sport minister with nysc nah...Nigeria country like no other
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing: 7:20pm
Mc Dalung, the comedian
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Philinho(m): 7:20pm
mourning his wife n Buhari with BLACK
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by henchamb(m): 7:21pm
theway83:
Yes they are gaven them a facilities before.
Well done sir!!!
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Yayofeski: 7:22pm
Ok
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by henchamb(m): 7:23pm
mikejj:
I too know
So you don't know that the ministry of youths and sports oversees Nysc.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by ileogbenfidel(m): 7:24pm
Beret man
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by ehie(f): 7:24pm
Another day in the life of dalung busy nothing of any consequence.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by megrimor(m): 7:26pm
anuwears:
From 3k to 4k now abi?
Tomorrow now, it will be 5k
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by Bizibi(m): 7:27pm
Politician!!!
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:31pm
Whedone sir
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 7:35pm
most of the guys in the pics are dressed like daddies
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by malware: 7:38pm
You you just decided to dash into United States of NYSC abi? What are there for?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Inspects NYSC Facilities In Abuja (Photos) by toprealman: 7:51pm
gaetano:mourning his wife I suppose.
