Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:40pm
Warri billionaire and business mogul; Chief Ayiri Emami, is pictured relaxing with his aides in his palatable mansion after a hard day's work. The wealthy businessman was seen in a chilling mood as he downed a bottle of wine.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/warri-billionaire-ayiri-emami-chills-in.html

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:41pm
money is good

3 Likes

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Airtimex(m): 5:47pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by blackylola(m): 5:52pm
How does this affect the price of kerosene in Oyingbo market

6 Likes

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by azimibraun: 5:53pm
Leaders of tomorrow they call themselves yet a post like this is brought up to NL. A pltform that should be a boiling ground for debates and discussions on the past present and the future of Nigeria in particular n the world in general.

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by haymekus: 5:55pm
I must make this money.....baba God pls pick up
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by MayhorE(m): 5:55pm
so
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:55pm
and who said money is not good. he's living large
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Iluibadan: 5:57pm
Which hard work?
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Young03: 5:59pm
ego dinma
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by sonofLuci(m): 6:01pm
azimibraun:
Leaders of tomorrow they call themselves yet a post like this is brought up to NL. A pltform that should be a boiling ground for debates and discussions on the past present and the future of Nigeria in particular n the world in general.

Does Nairaland look like a political forum or a platform meant for discussion of politics or well being of a country only to you? You can go and open your own forum mr man.

This is not a debate ground.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by yarimo(m): 6:01pm
Mtcheeew And this is political news abi? Nonsense undecided

1 Like

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by TheNonce: 6:21pm
Probably chilling and drinking with the missing funds that have disappeared from one dilapidated local governments coffers in delta state!

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by ufuosman: 6:27pm
Am grateful to God, cos He don already pick my call.
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by doctokwus: 6:32pm
This guy's full time job description seems to be "warri billionaire".Never heard any other job ascribed to him.
APC's version of Tompolo.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Billyonaire: 6:46pm
Cheap setting.
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by zendy: 6:46pm
It will be interesting to see what his mansion looks like from the outside
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by ceeethru: 7:27pm
Old glory, next topic pls!
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by megrimor(m): 7:27pm
Anybody that said I won't make money will go with the president

2 Likes

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Urukpe: 7:28pm
doctokwus:
This guy's full time job description seems to be "warri billionaire".Never heard any other job ascribed to him.
APC's version of Tompolo.

You just nailed it

2 Likes

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by karlriz(m): 7:28pm
someone chilled in "his own house" and it's on front-page??..Really??...Not hating, but seriously dis is one of d worst front-page news I've seen here. Perhaps you can do us the favour of letting us know when he scratch his ballz too.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by figure007: 7:28pm
So you guys don't have a better news again than to cause intimidation for yourself ?.... What have we got to do with his chilling? Pls lets read better news now
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by showreals(m): 7:28pm
issorait
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:28pm
Owo ni koko
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by LastSurvivor11: 7:29pm
E no go better for poverty I swear!!

1 Like

Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Pearly255(f): 7:30pm
Warri billionaire chills in his mansion.. Is he gonna chill in my one room apartment before. Abeg make I come and go Jare.
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by realbitez(m): 7:30pm
How is this news ,smh
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by maltina(m): 7:30pm
Billyonaire:
Cheap setting.
EP alert... abeg show us your own.
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Olasco93: 7:30pm
When you're rich and famous like us, anything you do will turn news.
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Tazmode(m): 7:31pm
Hmm
Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by AngelicBeing: 7:31pm
wink cool

