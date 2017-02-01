₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,126 members, 3,355,887 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos (7983 Views)
Sallah: Kashamu Donates Money & Food Items To People In His Mansion In Ogun / Photos From Ibrahim Babangida's 75th Birthday At His Mansion In Minna.... / Ifeanyi Uba Games Village Nnewi Ongoing Construction Work (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:40pm
Warri billionaire and business mogul; Chief Ayiri Emami, is pictured relaxing with his aides in his palatable mansion after a hard day's work. The wealthy businessman was seen in a chilling mood as he downed a bottle of wine.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/warri-billionaire-ayiri-emami-chills-in.html
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:41pm
money is good
3 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Airtimex(m): 5:47pm
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by blackylola(m): 5:52pm
How does this affect the price of kerosene in Oyingbo market
6 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by azimibraun: 5:53pm
Leaders of tomorrow they call themselves yet a post like this is brought up to NL. A pltform that should be a boiling ground for debates and discussions on the past present and the future of Nigeria in particular n the world in general.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by haymekus: 5:55pm
I must make this money.....baba God pls pick up
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by MayhorE(m): 5:55pm
so
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:55pm
and who said money is not good. he's living large
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Iluibadan: 5:57pm
Which hard work?
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Young03: 5:59pm
ego dinma
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by sonofLuci(m): 6:01pm
azimibraun:
Does Nairaland look like a political forum or a platform meant for discussion of politics or well being of a country only to you? You can go and open your own forum mr man.
This is not a debate ground.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by yarimo(m): 6:01pm
Mtcheeew And this is political news abi? Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by TheNonce: 6:21pm
Probably chilling and drinking with the missing funds that have disappeared from one dilapidated local governments coffers in delta state!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by ufuosman: 6:27pm
Am grateful to God, cos He don already pick my call.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by doctokwus: 6:32pm
This guy's full time job description seems to be "warri billionaire".Never heard any other job ascribed to him.
APC's version of Tompolo.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Billyonaire: 6:46pm
Cheap setting.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by zendy: 6:46pm
It will be interesting to see what his mansion looks like from the outside
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by ceeethru: 7:27pm
Old glory, next topic pls!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by megrimor(m): 7:27pm
Anybody that said I won't make money will go with the president
2 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Urukpe: 7:28pm
doctokwus:
You just nailed it
2 Likes
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by karlriz(m): 7:28pm
someone chilled in "his own house" and it's on front-page??..Really??...Not hating, but seriously dis is one of d worst front-page news I've seen here. Perhaps you can do us the favour of letting us know when he scratch his ballz too.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by figure007: 7:28pm
So you guys don't have a better news again than to cause intimidation for yourself ?.... What have we got to do with his chilling? Pls lets read better news now
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by showreals(m): 7:28pm
issorait
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:28pm
Owo ni koko
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by LastSurvivor11: 7:29pm
E no go better for poverty I swear!!
1 Like
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Pearly255(f): 7:30pm
Warri billionaire chills in his mansion.. Is he gonna chill in my one room apartment before. Abeg make I come and go Jare.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by realbitez(m): 7:30pm
How is this news ,smh
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by maltina(m): 7:30pm
Billyonaire:EP alert... abeg show us your own.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Olasco93: 7:30pm
When you're rich and famous like us, anything you do will turn news.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by Tazmode(m): 7:31pm
Hmm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Chills In His Mansion After The Day's Work. Photos by AngelicBeing: 7:31pm
Ict Investment In North Nigeria / Hike In Electricty Tariff Comes July 1st / Investors Needed In Xmx Me (a Mobile App)
Viewing this topic: otunbaskills(m), adgab(m), kelvine(m), AdetayoS(m), demolinka(m), biggz82, akinlekans, naijatoonz, Naazz, meezynetwork(m), olaskul(m), babkunlex(m), HardMirror(m), adexin, pasqal09, MizTyna(f), zeelo2014, andyanders, Africanspirit(m), DaSugarBoi(m), fineeyez(m), Toheeb31(m), troubledheart(f), frankolala, highchiefpee, Stanbeto, beycity(m), MrMcJay(m), obax321, dulux07(m), StPete, louistearer(m), jahlud, Schwartz, dazzy4real(m), infobizman(m), Santino1(m), warriiboguy, shanicemel(f), chiberr93(m), drchux, nazzyon(m), K1sure, untillionltd, honestpoju, 2point5, UceeTrust, Lordwolf, Zhenni, Engineermbugame(m), femtopyy(m), ahmodu4real(m), BIDOO(m), oyebanji(m), Leetunechi, afamaustin(m), gab19, dansantus1986, taurus21, MrZachs, Dosmay(m), Cambells, valemtech(m), Adeabbey95, nnatobryno(m), Krisddon, JimloveTM(m), chiMoni37(m), babalonimi, ichidodo(m), Malcolmsweet, Spito, adimbaifeanyi(m), Nomeh17, room089, Ekofisk(m), JagaLove, EFEJOKU(m), salawustyles(m), bigCassava, OnePlanet, osemoses1234(m), WaffenSS(m), Genoma(m), lankylucky(m), pricipal2003(m), Ezeonwa(m), Hormoniyi(m), commyhot, glink2015, browndegreat, diqq(m), XVIER(m), ogbujajnr, tpdgenius(m), fabulous85, joshuamoses101(m), Ramcie(f), laivwire(m), ChiefWailer, Princemezie(m), saabee, kaeycea(m), clubkonnect, Smartuche, teemonk(m), colyx1(m), HENRY940, holamiday(m), mikky2k2(m), STILESGANG, uche1(m), kushsy, Xano(m), maliksalisu, Usiosefekessy(m), smoooty11, Suxes(m), ohisola1(f), jovincyy10(m), Adonike(m), Mznaett(f), Godemcee(m), dbeetle1(m), HASSANAASIA(f), seunH, markovnikoff001(m), angelgabriel26(m), ujudiaz(f), edubaba(m), 50shot, liz4eno(f), Preciousojoka(m), maltina(m), lordjay, obalex89, ozueozue, Tominiola, Chiefobdk1, Ayodejioak(m), DanielPop(m), EloquentMedia and 271 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19