₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,241 members, 3,356,248 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 12:16 AM

Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) (8606 Views)

Lady sets pregnant woman ablaze because her husband didn't marry her (Pic) / Man Bites Prostitute's Breast Over Pay In Ibadan / Man Bites Off Son’s Ear For Defending Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by dre11(m): 7:54pm On Feb 09
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A woman, Mrs Esther Edobo, has lost her finger after she disgracefully beat up a male co-tenant, Tobias Mombo during a fight in their house in Lagos.

A rather helpless Mombo was forced to grab Mrs Edobo’s hand and bite off one of her fingers in self defence. The victim was bleeding profusely and was taken and admitted in a hospital where she is currently being treated.

The incident happened at 9 Kasumi Ogunmakinde street, Afolabi area of Akesan in the outskirts of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Mrs Edobo and Mombo had disagreement which resulted in both fighting publicly in their house.

During the scuffle, Edodo reportedly carried Mombo up and threw him on the ground and was punching him heavily.

An embattled Mombo, who was grasping for breath, grabbed her hand and bite off her finger before the bout could be called off.

The matter was reported to the police at Igando division where Mombo was arrested and later detained.

During interrogation, Mombo told the Police that Mrs Edobo over-powered and humiliated him by throwing him on the ground and still attacking him while he was on the ground.

He told the police that when he did not know how to safe himself he had to bite off Mrs Edobo’s finger in self defence to gain his freedom which worked out.

Mombo was later charged before the Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ejigbo for forcefully removing Edobo’s finger with his teeth. He pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 27 February 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/man-bites-off-female-co-tenants-finger-lafter-several-beating/

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by 14teenK(m): 7:59pm On Feb 09
Abeg Na the victim be that..... grin grin Fake s*it &gt;sad

1 Like

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Nickymezor(f): 8:02pm On Feb 09
Nawa, nt again undecided

1 Like

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by josephine123: 10:23pm On Feb 09
.
.
STILL CANT BELIEVE THIS HOT BEATING ...

WATCH: Two Village Women Combined To Beat A Man

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Tazmode(m): 10:23pm On Feb 09
He didn't fight fairly. Why him no run or shout for help at least? No be all men get power, now see wetin finally happen. The woman wey beat am dey relax for hospital why him go dey tink of how much to drop to settle greedy police

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by mechanics(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
Nawa o, see what the man has put himself into?
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by skotch(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
Fair enough.
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by oatzeal(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
jeez
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Toosure70: 10:25pm On Feb 09
yeye man
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by HumanistMike: 10:27pm On Feb 09
Since he did it in self defence, he should not have been detained in the first place not to mention facing charges.

Let's see it this way, if a man had been beating a woman and she proceeds to bite off his finger to regain her freedom, will she be arrested and imprisoned?

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by OlujobaSamuel: 10:28pm On Feb 09
laff is killing me here aswear
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by horllar007(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
FEMALE BASH ALI OF NIGERIA
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Caustics: 10:29pm On Feb 09
angry so that is the picture of the woman. Do you think we are fools? angry

2 Likes

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by dyabman(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
@OP
dre11:






http://pmexpressng.com/man-bites-off-female-co-tenants-finger-lafter-several-beating/


dre11:






http://pmexpressng.com/man-bites-off-female-co-tenants-finger-lafter-several-beating/


1 Like

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by jnrbayano(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
Igando and its police.

Perfect for rascals
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by sod09(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
grin grin

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Richy4(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
What has women been eating this days...I mean since this week on front page, is either one amazon or the other beating down the male counterpart...
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Mizk(f): 10:32pm On Feb 09
grinnext time the sissy won't even think about beating a woman, shame won't let him brag anymore, yeye man
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by dsocioemmy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
50-50
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by nabegibeg: 10:35pm On Feb 09
pm with their fake news and stories
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by NoBetterNigeria: 10:36pm On Feb 09
Thank your star she didn't grab your scrotum... cheesy
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by maxiuc(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
That igando court always with case
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by SycophanticGoat: 10:40pm On Feb 09
So a man that defends himself is arrested and charged to court? What kind of country is this they call Nigeria? I am not understanding...

3 Likes

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Mrabrakata: 10:42pm On Feb 09
Bad
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by venai(m): 10:43pm On Feb 09
brave woman! Man beatter!
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by marshalcarter: 10:44pm On Feb 09
recession don make ppl dey see ppl as fowl oo







gudnyt nlanders
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by shumuel(m): 10:45pm On Feb 09
Its official, Vampires are now in Nigeria and the kick-off was in Lagos, now keep your fingers save as that is their main target grin
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by correctguy101(m): 10:49pm On Feb 09
Tazmode:
He didn't fight fairly. Why him no run or shout for help at least? No be all men get power, now see wetin finally happen. T[b]he woman wey beat am dey relax for hospita[/b]l why him go dey tink of how much to drop to settle greedy police

Abeg come soi go bite ya hand so u too go relax small 4 hospital grin grin
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by prettyboi1989(m): 11:05pm On Feb 09
how will a guy get beat up by a lady? its shocking
Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by makdcash(m): 11:47pm On Feb 09
Mrs EDOBO cheesy cheesy grin I no talk anything no O.

Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by MuyiRano(m): 12:03am
j

(0) (1) (Reply)

This is Barbaric! 11 Year Old Set Ablaze in Lagos. God Have Mercy on Us. / Soldiers In Abia Seize 50,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil / Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released

Viewing this topic: obum042, monechuks, greatdeal1408(m), stexsy(m), MuyiRano(m), esqtony, infogenius(m), frankie99, Juggernauts, aminuseki, wheezyprincy(m), ojmaroni247(m) and 37 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.