Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant's Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic)
|Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by dre11(m): 7:54pm On Feb 09
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-bites-off-female-co-tenants-finger-lafter-several-beating/
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by 14teenK(m): 7:59pm On Feb 09
Abeg Na the victim be that..... Fake s*it >
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Nickymezor(f): 8:02pm On Feb 09
Nawa, nt again
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by josephine123: 10:23pm On Feb 09
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Tazmode(m): 10:23pm On Feb 09
He didn't fight fairly. Why him no run or shout for help at least? No be all men get power, now see wetin finally happen. The woman wey beat am dey relax for hospital why him go dey tink of how much to drop to settle greedy police
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by mechanics(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
Nawa o, see what the man has put himself into?
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by skotch(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
Fair enough.
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by oatzeal(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
jeez
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Toosure70: 10:25pm On Feb 09
yeye man
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by HumanistMike: 10:27pm On Feb 09
Since he did it in self defence, he should not have been detained in the first place not to mention facing charges.
Let's see it this way, if a man had been beating a woman and she proceeds to bite off his finger to regain her freedom, will she be arrested and imprisoned?
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by OlujobaSamuel: 10:28pm On Feb 09
laff is killing me here aswear
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by horllar007(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
FEMALE BASH ALI OF NIGERIA
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Caustics: 10:29pm On Feb 09
so that is the picture of the woman. Do you think we are fools?
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by dyabman(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
@OP
dre11:
dre11:
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by jnrbayano(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
Igando and its police.
Perfect for rascals
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by sod09(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Richy4(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
What has women been eating this days...I mean since this week on front page, is either one amazon or the other beating down the male counterpart...
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Mizk(f): 10:32pm On Feb 09
next time the sissy won't even think about beating a woman, shame won't let him brag anymore, yeye man
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by dsocioemmy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
50-50
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by nabegibeg: 10:35pm On Feb 09
pm with their fake news and stories
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by NoBetterNigeria: 10:36pm On Feb 09
Thank your star she didn't grab your scrotum...
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by maxiuc(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
That igando court always with case
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by SycophanticGoat: 10:40pm On Feb 09
So a man that defends himself is arrested and charged to court? What kind of country is this they call Nigeria? I am not understanding...
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by Mrabrakata: 10:42pm On Feb 09
Bad
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by venai(m): 10:43pm On Feb 09
brave woman! Man beatter!
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by marshalcarter: 10:44pm On Feb 09
recession don make ppl dey see ppl as fowl oo
gudnyt nlanders
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by shumuel(m): 10:45pm On Feb 09
Its official, Vampires are now in Nigeria and the kick-off was in Lagos, now keep your fingers save as that is their main target
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by correctguy101(m): 10:49pm On Feb 09
Tazmode:
Abeg come soi go bite ya hand so u too go relax small 4 hospital
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by prettyboi1989(m): 11:05pm On Feb 09
how will a guy get beat up by a lady? its shocking
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by makdcash(m): 11:47pm On Feb 09
Mrs EDOBO I no talk anything no O.
|Re: Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) by MuyiRano(m): 12:03am
j
