Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Bites Off Female Co-tenant’s Finger After Severe Beating By Her (pic) (8606 Views)

Lady sets pregnant woman ablaze because her husband didn't marry her (Pic) / Man Bites Prostitute's Breast Over Pay In Ibadan / Man Bites Off Son’s Ear For Defending Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A woman, Mrs Esther Edobo, has lost her finger after she disgracefully beat up a male co-tenant, Tobias Mombo during a fight in their house in Lagos.



A rather helpless Mombo was forced to grab Mrs Edobo’s hand and bite off one of her fingers in self defence. The victim was bleeding profusely and was taken and admitted in a hospital where she is currently being treated.



The incident happened at 9 Kasumi Ogunmakinde street, Afolabi area of Akesan in the outskirts of Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Mrs Edobo and Mombo had disagreement which resulted in both fighting publicly in their house.



During the scuffle, Edodo reportedly carried Mombo up and threw him on the ground and was punching him heavily.



An embattled Mombo, who was grasping for breath, grabbed her hand and bite off her finger before the bout could be called off.



The matter was reported to the police at Igando division where Mombo was arrested and later detained.



During interrogation, Mombo told the Police that Mrs Edobo over-powered and humiliated him by throwing him on the ground and still attacking him while he was on the ground.



He told the police that when he did not know how to safe himself he had to bite off Mrs Edobo’s finger in self defence to gain his freedom which worked out.



Mombo was later charged before the Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ejigbo for forcefully removing Edobo’s finger with his teeth. He pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 27 February 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/man-bites-off-female-co-tenants-finger-lafter-several-beating/

Fake s*it > Abeg Na the victim be that.....Fake s*it > 1 Like

Nawa, nt again 1 Like



.

STILL CANT BELIEVE THIS HOT BEATING ...



WATCH: Two Village Women Combined To Beat A Man





He didn't fight fairly. Why him no run or shout for help at least? No be all men get power, now see wetin finally happen. The woman wey beat am dey relax for hospital why him go dey tink of how much to drop to settle greedy police 3 Likes 1 Share

Nawa o, see what the man has put himself into?

Fair enough.

jeez

yeye man

Since he did it in self defence, he should not have been detained in the first place not to mention facing charges.



Let's see it this way, if a man had been beating a woman and she proceeds to bite off his finger to regain her freedom, will she be arrested and imprisoned? 19 Likes 1 Share

laff is killing me here aswear

FEMALE BASH ALI OF NIGERIA

so that is the picture of the woman. Do you think we are fools? so that is the picture of the woman. Do you think we are fools? 2 Likes

Igando and its police.



Perfect for rascals

What has women been eating this days...I mean since this week on front page, is either one amazon or the other beating down the male counterpart...

next time the sissy won't even think about beating a woman, shame won't let him brag anymore, yeye man

50-50

pm with their fake news and stories

Thank your star she didn't grab your scrotum...

That igando court always with case

So a man that defends himself is arrested and charged to court? What kind of country is this they call Nigeria? I am not understanding... 3 Likes

Bad

brave woman! Man beatter!

recession don make ppl dey see ppl as fowl oo















gudnyt nlanders

Its official, Vampires are now in Nigeria and the kick-off was in Lagos, now keep your fingers save as that is their main target

Tazmode:

He didn't fight fairly. Why him no run or shout for help at least? No be all men get power, now see wetin finally happen. T[b]he woman wey beat am dey relax for hospita[/b]l why him go dey tink of how much to drop to settle greedy police

Abeg come soi go bite ya hand so u too go relax small 4 hospital Abeg come soi go bite ya hand so u too go relax small 4 hospital

how will a guy get beat up by a lady? its shocking

I no talk anything no O. Mrs EDOBOI no talk anything no O.