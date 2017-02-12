₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by cassyrooy(m): 2:44pm
This Burnley side is looking like a side that can hold their own but sha 0:3 won't be much for them.
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Agboola321(m): 2:45pm
Any live streaming site available?
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by dotbaba86(m): 2:45pm
Chelsit not chelsit....I'm less concern....kowo pe ni temi
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by dacovajnr: 2:46pm
Nickymezor:right here .......
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by uzolexis(f): 2:48pm
12 points in the lead....catch us if you can #teamChelsea
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by yedidiah(m): 2:48pm
Moses is doing well but for the sake of Nigeria, he needs to improve his game. His take on is quite poor and his crosses are not mostly topnotch. Being that right now, only Iwobi is holding the forth for the country with Iheanacho, Ighalo, Mikel, Musa all off the rader.
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by fredoooooo: 2:49pm
mukina2:
Pele , keep hating on good thing only God knows when ya useless tell go win a good thing again in their useless life ..
Nonsense na hand you use score yesterday, that define useless. ..
BAYERN !!!!!!!
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 2:49pm
Marvel1206:Guy Hw Far Na
go and pray for deliverance
church neva close
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Emperorone(m): 2:50pm
David Luiz is playing through pains
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by fredoooooo: 2:51pm
Pedrito
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by photoshoot(m): 2:54pm
Damn!!!!!
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by cassyrooy(m): 2:54pm
Chai!
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by mukina2: 2:55pm
WHAT A gooooaaal!!!!!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
SEKEM SEKEM
BRADY
6 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Davidblen(m): 2:55pm
mehn chai
1 Like
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by fredoooooo: 2:57pm
1 all
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by senatordave1: 2:57pm
Goal by robbie brady.what a free kick.down chelsea
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by JeffreyJamez(m): 2:58pm
Nice freekick!
But we go still win
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by ukanaukana(m): 2:58pm
Burnley all the way. see free kick
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Nickymezor(f): 2:58pm
dacovajnr:Okay
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by HirstMOG(m): 2:58pm
oshe11:
We don't need to rotate this winning team, Ake and Co will play FA Cup. Once is like four matches to and they are no longer relevant, we can now use those young team. Up Blues!!!!
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by derolemode(m): 2:59pm
Goal of the weekGoal of the weekGoal of the week
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Unlimited22: 2:59pm
What a free kick. But we will still win.
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by agabaI23(m): 2:59pm
mukina2:muki mukiki
1 Like
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by mukina2: 2:59pm
fredoooooo:
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by mukina2: 3:00pm
agabaI23:YES YES how are you
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Guru9ja(m): 3:00pm
Burnley abeg, Help me destroy this chelshit...
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by nanadeeva01(f): 3:00pm
One free kick don cancel pedro goal... See pot of beans score 1-1
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by Nickymezor(f): 3:01pm
Wow, so cool.
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by agabaI23(m): 3:01pm
mukina2:Ayam fai
Hayayu three?
|Re: Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live by vinovien: 3:01pm
cassyrooy:
na 1-1 now ooh fool no de talk football on instant assumptions!!
