The philanthropist shared the man's photo on his Instagram page today.



He wrote "Thank God a volunteer of Kokunfoundation was able to locate the crippled man that was molested by the Military men in Onitsha, Anambra State. We are going a step further to meet him and do the necessary things to support him via accommodation and other financial assistance. This is a democratic era and we say No to era of military dictatorship. Our job is to eradicate hunger and hardship in this country. More updates will be communicated on this platform".



1 Like

I wonder why people will be punishing themselves unnecessarily... of the thousands of clothes on earth, why not just leave the army uniform, after all you would have heard of how soldiers deal with those wearing it. 15 Likes

Who knows maybe he was a former military man sef and na him only property be that when he left the army. Just thinking oooops. He could be a victim of insurgency. 8 Likes

So he is still wearing the camouflage after all the beating he chop. 6 Likes

d guy above me thou...he tok am as he see am 1 Like

And the cripple is still on army camouflage 3 Likes

Dem no beat am wella 2 Likes

no be the same Camouflage wey dem beat am on top b dat..? 3 Likes

Honestly I wept after watching that video. The beating was just too much 1 Like

what they did was bad, please fellow civilian let's leave their uniform for them. human right activist will only cry, but what has happen has happen. the military wear is not d only clothing in the market. a word is enough for the wise 6 Likes 1 Share

For some lashes that have subsided, the guy's story has changed forever.

For those who missed the video, you can WATCH IT HERE

I really pitied this guy



After realizing that he was beaten by Military Police aka Agama, I pitied the guy more.



His story is about to change

Send me his account no make I epp am small he must be a Rastafarian

God bless the volunteers

And e still wear the camo?

He's a homeless man for goodness sake... Pple asking why he's still in the camou are daft u 6 Likes 1 Share

so upon all the cloths were de market, na army camouflage sweet am to buy wear. That beating serves him right. Thats a lesson to the rest.

Dis guy na ganger man

Some Naija soldiers are all about might, brute force and unrefined gragra.



The real fight is out there, against the murderous terrorists not with physically challenged people

The people that supposed to protect and care about us are the ones killing us

and 2face bleeped up

Is this not the kokun foundation someone reported as scamming these less privileged, hmmmmm, anyway I will keep monitoring.



N to the disabled man (thinking it sounds more courteous than crippled), y have u not taken the camp off abi kokun people advised u wear it to take that shot? Anyway, just be careful as your face is too strong n one might think helping u is just a licence to free Igbo (blazer, ciger, smoke e.t.c)



Sorry about the beating anyway but I repeat, your face too strong

for in mind he felt his cripple dey will leave him



forgetting army men see am first think say in leg good



vex beat am check if in go run



army men no dey smile give any person way wear camouflage if you no be army at all