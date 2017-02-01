₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Cambells: 8:22pm
Kokun who promised to give N20,000 to anyone that locates the Crippled man who was brutalized by Soldiers in Onitsha has finally found him and promised to assist him financially.
The philanthropist shared the man's photo on his Instagram page today.
He wrote "Thank God a volunteer of Kokunfoundation was able to locate the crippled man that was molested by the Military men in Onitsha, Anambra State. We are going a step further to meet him and do the necessary things to support him via accommodation and other financial assistance. This is a democratic era and we say No to era of military dictatorship. Our job is to eradicate hunger and hardship in this country. More updates will be communicated on this platform".
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Cambells: 8:23pm
From Kokun's instagram page
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by nunamyeong(m): 8:23pm
hnnnnn
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Cambells: 8:24pm
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by KenJak(m): 8:34pm
I wonder why people will be punishing themselves unnecessarily... of the thousands of clothes on earth, why not just leave the army uniform, after all you would have heard of how soldiers deal with those wearing it.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by adesammy1(m): 8:37pm
Who knows maybe he was a former military man sef and na him only property be that when he left the army. Just thinking oooops. He could be a victim of insurgency.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by zuby4real10(m): 8:43pm
So he is still wearing the camouflage after all the beating he chop.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 8:48pm
d guy above me thou...he tok am as he see am
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by darkenkach(m): 8:54pm
And the cripple is still on army camouflage
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by ajigiteri(m): 8:54pm
Dem no beat am wella
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by LilSmith55(m): 9:02pm
no be the same Camouflage wey dem beat am on top b dat..?
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:42pm
Honestly I wept after watching that video. The beating was just too much
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by ajanma2(m): 9:43pm
what they did was bad, please fellow civilian let's leave their uniform for them. human right activist will only cry, but what has happen has happen. the military wear is not d only clothing in the market. a word is enough for the wise
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by helphelp: 9:43pm
Ehya
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by ikotunboy: 9:43pm
Kokun my man
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by LIBSocials: 9:43pm
For some lashes that have subsided, the guy's story has changed forever.
For those who missed the video, you can WATCH IT HERE
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by BabaCommander: 9:44pm
The bro face, though. Dude looking like a hard guy...
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by slurryeye: 9:44pm
I saw that thread yesterday
I really pitied this guy
After realizing that he was beaten by Military Police aka Agama, I pitied the guy more.
Abeg somebody should carry this guy to lab and study his bone. Agama beat am and he still fit pose for picture the next day. Men this guy bone is made up of concrete
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by emekatimsu(m): 9:44pm
His story is about to change
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by momodub: 9:44pm
Send me his account no make I epp am small he must be a Rastafarian
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by bigerboy200: 9:44pm
God bless the volunteers
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by princeonx: 9:44pm
And e still wear the camo?
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by HazzanTazzan(m): 9:44pm
He's a homeless man for goodness sake... Pple asking why he's still in the camou are daft u
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by MozB(m): 9:44pm
so upon all the cloths were de market, na army camouflage sweet am to buy wear. That beating serves him right. Thats a lesson to the rest.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by dipopooo(m): 9:44pm
Dis guy na ganger man
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Tazmode(m): 9:45pm
Some Naija soldiers are all about might, brute force and unrefined gragra.
The real fight is out there, against the murderous terrorists not with physically challenged people
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:45pm
The people that supposed to protect and care about us are the ones killing us
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Lamzee(m): 9:45pm
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by afamaustin(m): 9:46pm
and 2face bleeped up
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by orjikuramo(m): 9:46pm
Is this not the kokun foundation someone reported as scamming these less privileged, hmmmmm, anyway I will keep monitoring.
N to the disabled man (thinking it sounds more courteous than crippled), y have u not taken the camp off abi kokun people advised u wear it to take that shot? Anyway, just be careful as your face is too strong n one might think helping u is just a licence to free Igbo (blazer, ciger, smoke e.t.c)
Sorry about the beating anyway but I repeat, your face too strong
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by Lukenitheooo6: 9:46pm
for in mind he felt his cripple dey will leave him
forgetting army men see am first think say in leg good
vex beat am check if in go run
army men no dey smile give any person way wear camouflage if you no be army at all
|Re: Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) by frenchwine(m): 9:46pm
For the love of Christ, all you folks above me still going hard on the crippled as to why he is still wearing the camo are just typifying the average Nigerian.
Daft, dunce, dense and downright idiotic.
How would you after watching the video still have it in you to turn a blind eye to the overbearing military aggression on helpless civilians and instead of criticising the military still criticise the victim.
What's so special about the military camo, isn't it the same camo that other citizens who call themselves celebrities flaunt in their videos and the military turn a blind eye. Isn't it the same camo of other better respected militaries which we go out of the country and feel proud to wear? What da fuq?
