|Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 2:06pm
A Facebook user shared this photos of the Nigerian army meeting with the cripple who was assaulted by the men of Nigerian army in Onitsha for wearing military camouflage, his comment below.
NIGERIA ARMY VERSUS PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED (CRIPPLE), CHIJIOKE RAPHAEL URAKU
HAPPENING NOW AT 302 ARTILLERY REGIMENT/14 FIELD ENGINEER REGIMENT, ONITSHA: PHOTO CAPTION: THE NEW 302 COMMANDER, COL. IDONGESIT UKO AKPAN AND THE DEPUTY DIRECTOR PUBLIC RELATIONS (82 DIV), COL. SAGIR MUSA WITH THE ASSAULTED CRIPPLE, MR. CHIJIOKE RAPHAEL URAKU A NATIVE OF IKWO EBONYI STATE SHORTLY AFTER THE WORLD PRESS CONFERENCE. ABUCHI ONWUMELU OF FIDES NEWSPAPER, WHO COVERS THE EVENT, REPORTS THAT THE SOLDIERS WHO CARRIED OUT THE DASTARDLY ACT HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND SUBJECTED TO SEVERE PUNISHMENT. CASH AND GIFT ITEM WERE PRESENTED TO THE VICTIM. ADDRESSING NEWSMEN ....... DETAILS LOADING
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Swahili0(f): 2:08pm
is ok
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Erngie(f): 2:08pm
the guy no gree commot the camo LOL
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 2:08pm
Source: http://www.thenationslight.com/2017/02/photos-nigerian-army-met-cripple.html?m=1
lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by odiereke(m): 2:09pm
Goodluck to him.
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Erngie(f): 2:09pm
All the way from swahili you com chance me Lol
Swahili0:
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Lajet: 2:11pm
The guy have mind he have refuse to remove the army uniform
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by EternalTruths: 2:11pm
Demote those soldiers by 3 ranks
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Lucy001(f): 2:15pm
lolzzzz
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by owobokiri(m): 2:20pm
EternalTruths:
Those korofo? demoted by 3 ranks? na inside latrine you go demote them enter nah..
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by beejay247: 2:36pm
Hmm.. The power in social media
Those soldiers might not really be punished, but at least, it will serve as detterent to others...
Don't be caught in the act
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 2:39pm
see dem faking dat smile and good gestures...... power of social media
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by somez(m): 2:39pm
Thank God for the gift of social media.
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by marshalcarter: 2:40pm
him own don beta
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 2:42pm
the guy is addicted to the camo and ready to die with it.
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by TheNonce: 2:48pm
Those useless soldiers should be sacked sharply!
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Sunnymatey(m): 2:52pm
Reason why APC are scared of the social media cus their secret ll be blown open via the social media. If only the sodier guys knew it ll get to this point. . . .
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Austin4lif: 2:54pm
The man is really sturborn.
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by horlah005(m): 2:55pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by 989900: 3:26pm
Social media = power to the people.
Kudos to NA, you are back in my good book.
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Judah95(m): 3:29pm
Get seriously beaten by Soldier Miscreant and you are on your way to FAME, CELEBRITY STATUS and GLORY - How ridiculous is that?
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 3:29pm
Ok ooo
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by pennywys: 3:30pm
Na so him luck wan tak locate am
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by teebillz: 3:31pm
I like to way he still wore his camouflage all the way to the military barracks. It shows those cowards that they are the losers.
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by grandstar(m): 3:31pm
Congrats
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by benzics(m): 3:31pm
To actually think some r.etards supported the assault of this young man, is really disturbing, and shows how backwards people can be these days..
NO ONE, I repeat no one, disabled or not should be punished for wearing the military camo.. What's so special about the camo? Absolutely nothing! Wearing it only shows your love for the military, the useless military should be happy the citizens support them..
Did we force any of these idiots into the military? Why are they taking their anger out on innocent civilians as if we owe them sh-t?? I still remember a time I witnessed the beating of three military men by angry mobs, I was so happy, let them see and feel how it is to be beaten...
Wearing the camo is not wrong! The military need to be really re-oriented!
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by BrutalJab: 3:31pm
Useless Animals called Nigerian Army.
May BH finish all of you animals
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by GiftedJosh: 3:31pm
How to become a celebrity go and be flogged
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by Radiohead6(m): 3:31pm
The kind of news that makes me happy
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 3:32pm
olodo army
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 3:32pm
Erngie:It's in him, Gallant spirit
|Re: Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) by cartimor: 3:32pm
public relations
