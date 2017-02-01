Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) (26072 Views)

A Facebook user shared this photos of the Nigerian army meeting with the cripple who was assaulted by the men of Nigerian army in Onitsha for wearing military camouflage, his comment below.

NIGERIA ARMY VERSUS PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED (CRIPPLE), CHIJIOKE RAPHAEL URAKU



HAPPENING NOW AT 302 ARTILLERY REGIMENT/14 FIELD ENGINEER REGIMENT, ONITSHA: PHOTO CAPTION: THE NEW 302 COMMANDER, COL. IDONGESIT UKO AKPAN AND THE DEPUTY DIRECTOR PUBLIC RELATIONS (82 DIV), COL. SAGIR MUSA WITH THE ASSAULTED CRIPPLE, MR. CHIJIOKE RAPHAEL URAKU A NATIVE OF IKWO EBONYI STATE SHORTLY AFTER THE WORLD PRESS CONFERENCE. ABUCHI ONWUMELU OF FIDES NEWSPAPER, WHO COVERS THE EVENT, REPORTS THAT THE SOLDIERS WHO CARRIED OUT THE DASTARDLY ACT HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND SUBJECTED TO SEVERE PUNISHMENT. CASH AND GIFT ITEM WERE PRESENTED TO THE VICTIM. ADDRESSING NEWSMEN ....... DETAILS LOADING 4 Likes 3 Shares

the guy no gree commot the camo LOL 150 Likes 5 Shares

Goodluck to him. 8 Likes 1 Share

Swahili0:

is ok All the way from swahili you com chance me Lol 4 Likes

The guy have mind he have refuse to remove the army uniform 57 Likes

Demote those soldiers by 3 ranks 16 Likes 1 Share

EternalTruths:

Demote those soldiers by 3 ranks

Those korofo? demoted by 3 ranks? na inside latrine you go demote them enter nah.. Those korofo? demoted by 3 ranks? na inside latrine you go demote them enter nah.. 65 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm.. The power in social media



Those soldiers might not really be punished, but at least, it will serve as detterent to others...



Don't be caught in the act 56 Likes 2 Shares

see dem faking dat smile and good gestures...... power of social media 30 Likes 1 Share

Thank God for the gift of social media. 69 Likes 6 Shares

the guy is addicted to the camo and ready to die with it. 13 Likes

Those useless soldiers should be sacked sharply! 8 Likes

Reason why APC are scared of the social media cus their secret ll be blown open via the social media. If only the sodier guys knew it ll get to this point. . . . 33 Likes 4 Shares

The man is really sturborn. 4 Likes 1 Share

Social media = power to the people.



Kudos to NA, you are back in my good book.



12 Likes

Get seriously beaten by Soldier Miscreant and you are on your way to FAME, CELEBRITY STATUS and GLORY - How ridiculous is that? 5 Likes

Na so him luck wan tak locate am 7 Likes

I like to way he still wore his camouflage all the way to the military barracks. It shows those cowards that they are the losers. 12 Likes 1 Share

To actually think some r.etards supported the assault of this young man, is really disturbing, and shows how backwards people can be these days..



NO ONE, I repeat no one, disabled or not should be punished for wearing the military camo.. What's so special about the camo? Absolutely nothing! Wearing it only shows your love for the military, the useless military should be happy the citizens support them..



Did we force any of these idiots into the military? Why are they taking their anger out on innocent civilians as if we owe them sh-t?? I still remember a time I witnessed the beating of three military men by angry mobs, I was so happy, let them see and feel how it is to be beaten...



Wearing the camo is not wrong! The military need to be really re-oriented! 36 Likes 2 Shares

Useless Animals called Nigerian Army.



May BH finish all of you animals 1 Like 1 Share

How to become a celebrity go and be flogged 2 Likes

The kind of news that makes me happy 2 Likes

olodo army 5 Likes

Erngie:

the guy no gree commot the camo LOL It's in him, Gallant spirit It's in him, Gallant spirit 1 Like