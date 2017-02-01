₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,403 members, 3,356,694 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 09:47 AM

Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) (7598 Views)

Fans Slam Veronicah Sande For Her Dressing (Photos) / Tiwa Savage Pictured With Odunlade Adekola / Tiwa Savage Pictured Working In The Studio With Don Jazzy. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by alfa2016: 10:56pm On Feb 09
Singer Tiwa Savage is going places with Roc Nation.

The mother of one who is currently in LA to perform at some pre Grammy events is pictured renown DJ and King of Snap Chat DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande and other celebs at DJ Khaled's album title announcement event

Photos below:


You go girl!

http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/tiwa-savage-pictured-with-dj-khaled-diddy-emele-sande-in-la-usa/

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by porchster: 11:02pm On Feb 09
Space kept for further notice
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 11:07pm On Feb 09
Ok. No probs
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by BLACKdagger: 11:09pm On Feb 09
smiley
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by DCONE1(m): 11:32pm On Feb 09
I'm happy for Her
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by brixton: 2:12am
Tiwa b like " hey egbon mi, abeg help me snap 1 pinshure quick quick"

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Chomsky1967: 3:20am
Who is her stylist for goodness sake?

5 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by martyns303(m): 4:26am
Can she keep are legs straight?

5 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 9:00am
Chomsky1967:
Who is her stylist for goodness sake?


Who is her stylist ??

What do you want her to wear ?? Agbada and baseball hat ??

Do you even know what she wore ?? It's a Gucci dress shirt

Stop crying like a rat on mensuration

ichidodo:
Always looking skanky....Jeeez.


Always looking skanky ??

I would rather have millions of naira like Tiwa Savage and look skanky than to look healthy like you and still live with my parents at the age of 55

You're a loser

Why don't you eat your Amala and Ewedu in peace and stop dancing like a drunk elephant

BrownCookie:
I love Tiwa but she should make hits already so she can be nominated for a grammy.

It is not all about wearing heavy makeups, taking pictures with world known celebrities & wearing ugly prints.

Kids
This is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs

What has she been making ?? Cold songs ??

What awards do you win for being nominated for Grammies ??

She wears heavy makeup ?? Really ??

Don't you smear your goat face with heavy makeup ?? And also you have fake hair, you don't have opinion

This just showed how kids can be brave and entertaining on the internet



15 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by BrownCookie(f): 9:00am
I love Tiwa but she should make hits already so she can be nominated for a grammy.

It is not all about wearing heavy makeups, taking pictures with world known celebrities & wearing ugly prints.

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 9:01am
Okay




next

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by teozey111(m): 9:01am
tiwa and DJ Khalid dis days......hope somebody is not bleeping somebody



meanwhile check me out for your tomorrow sure bet9ja games on (07015513938) just wasap me
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 9:01am
Nice outfit tiwa, I thought yemi was going to perform, she will definitely performthat ridiculous tumbum tumbum song

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by jamace(m): 9:01am
Plastic smiles. Hmm. lipsrsealed
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 9:01am
Na foreign flavours she dey soak now

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by GreenMavro: 9:01am
wink

And here is Tbillz below...forcasting bets for this weekend games.

He even place bet say DJ Khaled go lash Tiwa Salvage cheesy The odd low sha angry angry

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by austine4real(m): 9:02am
OK
next pls
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by udemejack(m): 9:02am
na Kwashiokor make her leg bend like that? girls of nowadays tho

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by ElectronicsGuy(m): 9:03am
B
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Haute: 9:03am
I like this.
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 9:03am
booked
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Aburi001: 9:03am
Tiwa is fast becoming another "Minister of Tourism" grin

Why standing on her toes (3rd pics)

Abi she wan tall by force ni?

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Mowoe(m): 9:04am
martyns303:
Can she keep are legs straight?

Yes she can!
When you stop swallowing paracetamol for her headache.

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Arewa12: 9:04am
Dis DJ Khalid outfit.....
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:04am
seen, next?
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:04am
[b]SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE >>[b]

thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-tiwa-savage-pictured-with-dj-kaled-p-diddy.html
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by ichidodo(m): 9:04am
Always looking skanky....Jeeez.

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 9:05am
Good for her

But we are also going places too. Like I've been to the restroom, the kitchen, the major road, the bus terminus, and now I'm heading to the heart of my city in grand public style. Ain't I going places??

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:05am
V
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 9:05am
..
Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 9:05am
Chomsky1967:
Who is her stylist for goodness sake?
abeg she looks good. Talk another thing.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Whatz Up With Mirian Anazodo? / Ladies Check Him Out!!is He Cute Or Nat??? / Biki Photo! Tuface Kinsmen Warn Annie Idibia

Viewing this topic: dguizman, sirssb(m), sherifhflo, stanisbaratheon, fighal(m), spotauto, jhurney(m), ifewise(m), princeade86(f), Lanrebabs01, Osmondinho(m), libertyfather(m), ollaxworld(m), Olufemi007, micheal77766, LLSAINT(m), Kassidy4luv(m), dominique(f), davidafia9(m), bigtboi(m), ahizih(m), Christafarian(m), XtraTochi, rusher14, lilslim(m), Nuheights(m), alignacademy(m), Rayhandrinni(m), nadabo70(m), WORLDPEACE(m), areteox(m), mikebank, kingsilly(m), iVentHub(f), tomaudu(m), Trone, Sincerelyme(f), Wizzz, Femiswagg(m), Izugab(m), Azeez532(m), kaleidoscope, Chynx(m), Questionsnija, legendte(m), wink2mos, ochoa(m), itzCnote(m), kmitty, friedakara, tipdrips, ife01(m), Cambells, henergygirl(f), kayDooo(m), Isiokpukpu(m), Skullano(m), Wroxxane, daviesola, maj007(m), FixNaija, KimBerlyie, Prettyhurts(f), Sydney17(m), pincil(m), dopeboi142(m), egbusi1(m), MrFunk(m), aiikman(m) and 127 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.