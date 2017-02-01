₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,403 members, 3,356,694 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 09:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) (7598 Views)
Fans Slam Veronicah Sande For Her Dressing (Photos) / Tiwa Savage Pictured With Odunlade Adekola / Tiwa Savage Pictured Working In The Studio With Don Jazzy. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by alfa2016: 10:56pm On Feb 09
Singer Tiwa Savage is going places with Roc Nation.
The mother of one who is currently in LA to perform at some pre Grammy events is pictured renown DJ and King of Snap Chat DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande and other celebs at DJ Khaled's album title announcement event
Photos below:
You go girl!
http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/tiwa-savage-pictured-with-dj-khaled-diddy-emele-sande-in-la-usa/
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by porchster: 11:02pm On Feb 09
Space kept for further notice
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 11:07pm On Feb 09
Ok. No probs
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by BLACKdagger: 11:09pm On Feb 09
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by DCONE1(m): 11:32pm On Feb 09
I'm happy for Her
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by brixton: 2:12am
Tiwa b like " hey egbon mi, abeg help me snap 1 pinshure quick quick"
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Chomsky1967: 3:20am
Who is her stylist for goodness sake?
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by martyns303(m): 4:26am
Can she keep are legs straight?
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 9:00am
Chomsky1967:
Who is her stylist ??
What do you want her to wear ?? Agbada and baseball hat ??
Do you even know what she wore ?? It's a Gucci dress shirt
Stop crying like a rat on mensuration
ichidodo:
Always looking skanky ??
I would rather have millions of naira like Tiwa Savage and look skanky than to look healthy like you and still live with my parents at the age of 55
You're a loser
Why don't you eat your Amala and Ewedu in peace and stop dancing like a drunk elephant
BrownCookie:
Kids
This is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs
What has she been making ?? Cold songs ??
What awards do you win for being nominated for Grammies ??
She wears heavy makeup ?? Really ??
Don't you smear your goat face with heavy makeup ?? And also you have fake hair, you don't have opinion
This just showed how kids can be brave and entertaining on the internet
15 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by BrownCookie(f): 9:00am
I love Tiwa but she should make hits already so she can be nominated for a grammy.
It is not all about wearing heavy makeups, taking pictures with world known celebrities & wearing ugly prints.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 9:01am
Okay
next
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by teozey111(m): 9:01am
tiwa and DJ Khalid dis days......hope somebody is not bleeping somebody
meanwhile check me out for your tomorrow sure bet9ja games on (07015513938) just wasap me
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 9:01am
Nice outfit tiwa, I thought yemi was going to perform, she will definitely performthat ridiculous tumbum tumbum song
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by jamace(m): 9:01am
Plastic smiles. Hmm.
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 9:01am
Na foreign flavours she dey soak now
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by GreenMavro: 9:01am
And here is Tbillz below...forcasting bets for this weekend games.
He even place bet say DJ Khaled go lash Tiwa Salvage The odd low sha
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by austine4real(m): 9:02am
OK
next pls
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by udemejack(m): 9:02am
na Kwashiokor make her leg bend like that? girls of nowadays tho
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by ElectronicsGuy(m): 9:03am
B
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Haute: 9:03am
I like this.
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 9:03am
booked
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Aburi001: 9:03am
Tiwa is fast becoming another "Minister of Tourism"
Why standing on her toes (3rd pics)
Abi she wan tall by force ni?
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Mowoe(m): 9:04am
martyns303:
Yes she can!
When you stop swallowing paracetamol for her headache.
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Arewa12: 9:04am
Dis DJ Khalid outfit.....
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:04am
seen, next?
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:04am
[b]SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE >>[b]
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-tiwa-savage-pictured-with-dj-kaled-p-diddy.html
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by ichidodo(m): 9:04am
Always looking skanky....Jeeez.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 9:05am
Good for her
But we are also going places too. Like I've been to the restroom, the kitchen, the major road, the bus terminus, and now I'm heading to the heart of my city in grand public style. Ain't I going places??
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:05am
V
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 9:05am
..
|Re: Tiwa Savage With DJ Khaled, Diddy, Emele Sande In Los Angeles (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 9:05am
Chomsky1967:abeg she looks good. Talk another thing.
Whatz Up With Mirian Anazodo? / Ladies Check Him Out!!is He Cute Or Nat??? / Biki Photo! Tuface Kinsmen Warn Annie Idibia
Viewing this topic: dguizman, sirssb(m), sherifhflo, stanisbaratheon, fighal(m), spotauto, jhurney(m), ifewise(m), princeade86(f), Lanrebabs01, Osmondinho(m), libertyfather(m), ollaxworld(m), Olufemi007, micheal77766, LLSAINT(m), Kassidy4luv(m), dominique(f), davidafia9(m), bigtboi(m), ahizih(m), Christafarian(m), XtraTochi, rusher14, lilslim(m), Nuheights(m), alignacademy(m), Rayhandrinni(m), nadabo70(m), WORLDPEACE(m), areteox(m), mikebank, kingsilly(m), iVentHub(f), tomaudu(m), Trone, Sincerelyme(f), Wizzz, Femiswagg(m), Izugab(m), Azeez532(m), kaleidoscope, Chynx(m), Questionsnija, legendte(m), wink2mos, ochoa(m), itzCnote(m), kmitty, friedakara, tipdrips, ife01(m), Cambells, henergygirl(f), kayDooo(m), Isiokpukpu(m), Skullano(m), Wroxxane, daviesola, maj007(m), FixNaija, KimBerlyie, Prettyhurts(f), Sydney17(m), pincil(m), dopeboi142(m), egbusi1(m), MrFunk(m), aiikman(m) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7