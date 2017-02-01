₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by noblestan: 11:23am
The man braid trend is gaining serious momentum in Nigeria thanks to musicians Phyno and Tekno and a host of other entertainers/celebrities. But this young man may have taken the braided men style to a shocking new level with his very long braids almost touching his legs.
According to an ireporter who sent us these images, the pictures were captured in the ever busy town of Onitsha in Anambra State, eastern Nigeria. The long braided man can be seen minding his business irrespective of the attention he is getting from passers-by and onlookers. Check out the photos below and tell us what you think.
http://360reporters.com/2017/02/photo-long-braided-man-nigerian-city/
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 11:24am
Na gay he be now...
how do u expect gay to dress again....
FTC thoh!!!
1 Like
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by noblestan: 11:24am
More Photos...
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by noblestan: 11:25am
He kinda looks cute
2 Likes
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 11:27am
Him madness na fresh one
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by gedidiah: 11:27am
Wow
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by segebase(m): 11:33am
derele wannabe
3 Likes
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by RotgakSlay(m): 11:34am
naso Denrele take start
1 Like
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 11:34am
wahs dz virus? from denrele to bob risky den dayo nw dz?
5 Likes
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by giftedheart1(m): 11:39am
check that guy..he is already wearing pampers
1 Like
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Iamwrath: 11:42am
Hehehehehe
LiePob land is full of wonders
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:55am
Bust his testes immediately
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 11:58am
WTF
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:00pm
Afonja!
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 12:59pm
Mikylopez:No biggy.
You ladies wear everything we wear, even agbada and nobody is complaining so make unah free the guy
6 Likes
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:08pm
Boooo... Ni**ger you gay!
2 Likes
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by olaezebala: 1:08pm
if madness keep food on ur table,
i pray u never get well.
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by EastGold(m): 1:09pm
All these nuisance should be cleared off the street
2 Likes
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 1:09pm
Weird.
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 1:09pm
male karishika
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 1:09pm
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 1:09pm
Na like this the thing dey take start o!
1 Like
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by IamJix: 1:10pm
homooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by beautiesplace: 1:10pm
Nothing left to be Seen in this world again
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Nma27(f): 1:10pm
Really odd fellow
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by IpobExposed: 1:11pm
Who put this rubbished on front page
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 1:11pm
this man get liver o
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 1:11pm
Homo!
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by ayoolanr: 1:12pm
Hahahahaha!! That last picture, the look of disgust on the guys face as he walks on by!!!!! This one is such a Gaybriel even lucifer gave up on him!!
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by superior494(m): 1:12pm
WHO BRAID EPP??
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by famousbowale: 1:12pm
Gays Everywhere, make mugabe catch u
|Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by desquad: 1:12pm
SEUN ABEG GO AND TROUBLESHOOT YOUR ANTISPAM BOT OO, E DEY MISBEHAVE DEY BAN ME ANYHOW FOR 5SECS
