Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by noblestan: 11:23am
The man braid trend is gaining serious momentum in Nigeria thanks to musicians Phyno and Tekno and a host of other entertainers/celebrities. But this young man may have taken the braided men style to a shocking new level with his very long braids almost touching his legs.

According to an ireporter who sent us these images, the pictures were captured in the ever busy town of Onitsha in Anambra State, eastern Nigeria. The long braided man can be seen minding his business irrespective of the attention he is getting from passers-by and onlookers. Check out the photos below and tell us what you think.

http://360reporters.com/2017/02/photo-long-braided-man-nigerian-city/

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 11:24am
Na gay he be now...
how do u expect gay to dress again....

FTC thoh!!!

1 Like

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by noblestan: 11:24am
More Photos...

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by noblestan: 11:25am
He kinda looks cute grin

2 Likes

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 11:27am
Him madness na fresh one

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by gedidiah: 11:27am
Wow
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by segebase(m): 11:33am
derele wannabe

3 Likes

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by RotgakSlay(m): 11:34am
naso Denrele take start

1 Like

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 11:34am
wahs dz virus? from denrele to bob risky den dayo nw dz?

5 Likes

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by giftedheart1(m): 11:39am
check that guy..he is already wearing pampers

1 Like

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Iamwrath: 11:42am
Hehehehehe


LiePob land is full of wonders
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:55am
Bust his testes immediately sad
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 11:58am
WTF
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:00pm
Afonja! cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 12:59pm
Mikylopez:
wahs dz virus? from denrele to bob risky den dayo nw dz?
No biggy.



You ladies wear everything we wear, even agbada and nobody is complaining so make unah free the guy

6 Likes

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:08pm
grin grin grin grin

Boooo... Ni**ger you gay!

2 Likes

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by olaezebala: 1:08pm
if madness keep food on ur table,

i pray u never get well.
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by EastGold(m): 1:09pm
All these nuisance should be cleared off the street

2 Likes

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 1:09pm
Weird.
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 1:09pm
male karishika

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 1:09pm
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 1:09pm
Na like this the thing dey take start o!

1 Like

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by IamJix: 1:10pm
homooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

2 Likes

Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by beautiesplace: 1:10pm
Nothing left to be Seen in this world again
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Nma27(f): 1:10pm
Really odd fellow
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by IpobExposed: 1:11pm
Who put this rubbished on front page
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 1:11pm
this man get liver o grin
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 1:11pm
Homo!
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by ayoolanr: 1:12pm
Hahahahaha!! That last picture, the look of disgust on the guys face as he walks on by!!!!! This one is such a Gaybriel even lucifer gave up on him!!
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by superior494(m): 1:12pm
WHO BRAID EPP??
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by famousbowale: 1:12pm
Gays Everywhere, make mugabe catch u
Re: Guy With Very Long Braids In Onitsha (Photos) by desquad: 1:12pm
SEUN ABEG GO AND TROUBLESHOOT YOUR ANTISPAM BOT OO, E DEY MISBEHAVE DEY BAN ME ANYHOW FOR 5SECS angry

