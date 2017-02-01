



According to an ireporter who sent us these images, the pictures were captured in the ever busy town of Onitsha in Anambra State, eastern Nigeria. The long braided man can be seen minding his business irrespective of the attention he is getting from passers-by and onlookers. Check out the photos below and tell us what you think.



http://360reporters.com/2017/02/photo-long-braided-man-nigerian-city/ The man braid trend is gaining serious momentum in Nigeria thanks to musicians Phyno and Tekno and a host of other entertainers/celebrities. But this young man may have taken the braided men style to a shocking new level with his very long braids almost touching his legs.According to an ireporter who sent us these images, the pictures were captured in the ever busy town of Onitsha in Anambra State, eastern Nigeria. The long braided man can be seen minding his business irrespective of the attention he is getting from passers-by and onlookers. Check out the photos below and tell us what you think.