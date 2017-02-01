₦airaland Forum

#bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by JamieNaija: 12:30pm
Soma was evicted last week leaving his love Gifty behind, she doesnt seem to miss him though, as she told big brother in a diary session.

It seems Soma has moved on too.

Its all a game though

He made a post asking his fans who they are voting for this weekend and excluded her name!


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-why-did-soma-omits-giftys-name.html

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Lastking147(m): 12:36pm
ion watch bbanaija buh i love bisola's figure 8 so na she i go pick grin grin

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by UjSizzle(f): 1:13pm
So he forgot his babe? Lol grin
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Moshkom(m): 1:23pm
#BBNaija Is OVERRRATED jhooor!!

kindly bring back

PAPA AJASCO

BINTA and Friends

SUPER STORY

DEAR MOTHER

and

GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Omudia: 1:24pm
Soma used to be my friend/neighbor and I guarantee he is a player. I wanted him to win tho.

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Idydarling(f): 1:25pm
this guy no dey smile
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:25pm
Serves that LovePeddler right.
She is a fool after makin the guys nominate soma bcoz he was addicted to him in d house

SHe later told came to the diary room to rudely tell biggy dat she dnt miss.
Even when biggy didnt ask her anythin related to that.
STUPID HOE!.. is commin home diz week
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by olaezebala: 1:25pm
name the p**n stars again pls.
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:25pm
Used to support Gifty but now i know she's bleeping fake
Abeq make dem evict her
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by iomoge2(f): 1:25pm
Oil

O ma se o
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by austinbrown: 1:25pm
Another irrelevant topic
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by RiversWatchDog(m): 1:25pm
g
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by 247NaijaGist: 1:25pm
My guy they vex cheesycheesycheesy
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by NeChErEnO1(m): 1:26pm
Wetin u wan take who I wan vote do?
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by tyson99(m): 1:26pm
i just want uriel, gifty, cocoice and tboss and etebong kemen out of that house

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by IYANGBALI: 1:26pm
Lastking147:
ion watch bbanaija buh i love bisola's figure 8 so na she i go pick grin grin
that babe teeth no be follow come o. Bisola teeth be like hoe

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by dayleke(m): 1:26pm
That name change joke funny die
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by megrimor(m): 1:27pm
BBN the legal way to have sex on live cameras
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by lordcornel(m): 1:28pm
Somadina my nigga don't worry that gifty from cucumber nation will be out on Sunday. cheesy

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by freeborn76(m): 1:28pm
k
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Yayofeski: 1:29pm
If you ask me, who will I ask
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by sipsip(m): 1:29pm
Would have love to vote but i'm wondering... Vote for... The best what exactly?? Best look? I'll vote in beauty pageant shows. Best voice? I'll vote in say Project Fame. This one, best what? Kisser? Fondler? Player? Gossip? Mehn... I'm confused. What criteria do i use to judge them? Someone please explain why I'm voting, my credit is at stake here.
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:29pm
UjSizzle:
So he forgot his babe? Lol grin

Not his babe dat biatch dnt deserve soma
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by tyson99(m): 1:29pm
Moshkom:
#BBNaija Is OVERRRATED.
kindly bring back
PAPA AJASCO BINTA and Friends SUPER STORY DEAR MOTHER
and
GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH
Go bring them back nah or are u cripple

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by gatti23(m): 1:31pm
That big lips boring calabar boy nko....he ought to be home already

Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:31pm
Omudia:
Soma used to be my friend/neighbor and I guarantee he is a player. I wanted him to win tho.

Big fat lie... u dont know who somadina is
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by UjSizzle(f): 1:32pm
BLACKdagger:


Not his babe dat biatch dnt deserve soma
When he was forming mumu-in-love he didn't know abi?
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:33pm
UjSizzle:

When he was forming mumu-in-love he didn't know abi?

If u support that w.hore it means u are birds of same feather
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Moshkom(m): 1:33pm
Overrated something!
Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by UjSizzle(f): 1:34pm
BLACKdagger:


If u support that w.hore it means u are birds of same feather
One good reason why I shouldn't ban your ass for this gross stewpidity...?

