Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 01:40 PM
#bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet?
|#bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by JamieNaija: 12:30pm
Soma was evicted last week leaving his love Gifty behind, she doesnt seem to miss him though, as she told big brother in a diary session.
It seems Soma has moved on too.
Its all a game though
He made a post asking his fans who they are voting for this weekend and excluded her name!
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/bbnaija-why-did-soma-omits-giftys-name.html
lalasticlala mynd44 prof800, UjSizzle, Briareos)
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Lastking147(m): 12:36pm
ion watch bbanaija buh i love bisola's figure 8 so na she i go pick
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by UjSizzle(f): 1:13pm
So he forgot his babe? Lol
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Moshkom(m): 1:23pm
#BBNaija Is OVERRRATED jhooor!!
kindly bring back
PAPA AJASCO
BINTA and Friends
SUPER STORY
DEAR MOTHER
and
GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH
10 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Omudia: 1:24pm
Soma used to be my friend/neighbor and I guarantee he is a player. I wanted him to win tho.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Idydarling(f): 1:25pm
this guy no dey smile
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:25pm
Serves that LovePeddler right.
She is a fool after makin the guys nominate soma bcoz he was addicted to him in d house
SHe later told came to the diary room to rudely tell biggy dat she dnt miss.
Even when biggy didnt ask her anythin related to that.
STUPID HOE!.. is commin home diz week
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by olaezebala: 1:25pm
name the p**n stars again pls.
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:25pm
Used to support Gifty but now i know she's bleeping fake
Abeq make dem evict her
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by iomoge2(f): 1:25pm
Oil
O ma se o
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by austinbrown: 1:25pm
Another irrelevant topic
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by RiversWatchDog(m): 1:25pm
g
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by 247NaijaGist: 1:25pm
My guy they vex
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by NeChErEnO1(m): 1:26pm
Wetin u wan take who I wan vote do?
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by tyson99(m): 1:26pm
i just want uriel, gifty, cocoice and tboss and etebong kemen out of that house
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by IYANGBALI: 1:26pm
Lastking147:that babe teeth no be follow come o. Bisola teeth be like hoe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by dayleke(m): 1:26pm
That name change joke funny die
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by megrimor(m): 1:27pm
BBN the legal way to have sex on live cameras
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by lordcornel(m): 1:28pm
Somadina my nigga don't worry that gifty from cucumber nation will be out on Sunday.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by freeborn76(m): 1:28pm
k
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Yayofeski: 1:29pm
If you ask me, who will I ask
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by sipsip(m): 1:29pm
Would have love to vote but i'm wondering... Vote for... The best what exactly?? Best look? I'll vote in beauty pageant shows. Best voice? I'll vote in say Project Fame. This one, best what? Kisser? Fondler? Player? Gossip? Mehn... I'm confused. What criteria do i use to judge them? Someone please explain why I'm voting, my credit is at stake here.
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:29pm
UjSizzle:
Not his babe dat biatch dnt deserve soma
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by tyson99(m): 1:29pm
Moshkom:Go bring them back nah or are u cripple
3 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by gatti23(m): 1:31pm
That big lips boring calabar boy nko....he ought to be home already
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:31pm
Omudia:
Big fat lie... u dont know who somadina is
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by UjSizzle(f): 1:32pm
BLACKdagger:When he was forming mumu-in-love he didn't know abi?
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by BLACKdagger: 1:33pm
UjSizzle:
If u support that w.hore it means u are birds of same feather
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by Moshkom(m): 1:33pm
Overrated something!
|Re: #bbnaija: Why Did Soma Omits Gifty's Name In This Tweet? by UjSizzle(f): 1:34pm
BLACKdagger:One good reason why I shouldn't ban your ass for this gross stewpidity...?
