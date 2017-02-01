₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,677 members, 3,357,491 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 05:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] (10221 Views)
Tekno Seals N1.2Billion Sony Music Deal In Grand Style [PICS] / Falz And Simi Release More Romantic Photos, Fans Go Gaga / Fans React To Falz And Simi's New Picture. See Comments (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by TunezMediaTV: 1:46pm
Nigerian songbird, Simi has just been unveiled at a press meeting as the brand new ambassador of telecom giant, Etisalat.
This is the first major endorsement deal for the 'Jamb Question' singer.
Congrats Simi
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/singer-simi-seals-endorsement-deal-with.html
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by PMWSpirit(m): 1:47pm
.nice
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by casttlebarbz(m): 1:49pm
good for her
14 Likes
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by ToriBlue(f): 1:49pm
I'm happy for her.
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by GoggleB(m): 1:57pm
Congrats to her..
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by JhimmySpark(m): 2:12pm
Hard work pays. Good for here
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Mikylopez(f): 2:42pm
good for her
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by ernecy(m): 2:48pm
congratulations dear, well deserved
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by hucienda: 3:21pm
So na only dat song don make am get deal?
Anyways, congratulations miss.
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by dadavivo: 3:22pm
We don't know her here in the creeks
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Jomokeji(f): 3:22pm
Congrats simi
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Opistorincos(m): 3:22pm
Way to go
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by efilefun(m): 3:23pm
When you tell some people to sing meaningful songs so they could get good endorsements they wont listen, all they know is skiboroboskibo skoboroboskibo oshey!!!! lol and they waiting for multinational companies to come endorse them lmao
3 Likes
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by donvicky07(m): 3:23pm
When you and falz go marry nah ?
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Funbii(f): 3:23pm
I simply love this girl
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by holluphemydavid(m): 3:24pm
congrats to her
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by boss1310(m): 3:24pm
I dont know most of our new generation artist dem
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Shewunoshewa: 3:25pm
Owo de!
Knew her when she was 'nobody'.
Had I known
3 Likes
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by efilefun(m): 3:25pm
She's way older than falz forget her stature and all those beards falz pack put for face
donvicky07:
1 Like
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by dangote7510(m): 3:26pm
dis gal voice sweet
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by chimah3(m): 3:27pm
SEUN endorse me for nairaland nau
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by AmaechiLinus(m): 3:28pm
D jamb question singer.
Looking forward to hearing #WAEC question lol
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by OGHENE316: 3:29pm
dis dirty cha tak God dis one go mk her clean up
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by OGHENE316: 3:29pm
dis gel dirty cha tak God dis one go mk her clean up
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by matex97(m): 3:29pm
when will companies start endorsing education genius?
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Dhayor001(m): 3:29pm
One of the few that's still making meaninful songs in NIgeria.
God bless your hustle babe.
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Djosasoro: 3:31pm
hmmmm
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by siloXIX(m): 3:36pm
I need to get an etisalat SIMi sharp!!
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Moshkom(m): 3:42pm
Ire a kari oh
|Re: Simi Seals Endorsement Deal With Etisalat [PICS] by Mayor38(m): 3:47pm
noted
Yemi Blaq Is Married Finally / See What An Over Sabi Gateman Did To His Oga’s Car / Revealed! How Annie Idibia Stormed Nightclub Where 2face Idibia Was Kissing Pero
Viewing this topic: joxhibit(m), felixojochegbe, akereconfi, jiddaar, elvido(m), godfatherx, Amastermovic(m), Paretomaster(m), abbeycrane, sirpatrick(m), Upsalenaija(m), Donchucky(m), gdonj1(m), PrinceMario(m), efilefun(m), Idrismusty97(m), McPristine, sweetwuraola(f), odtahi12(m), dotuna3(m), Awoo88, Ibmojotu(m), sammyKCC, daryoor03(m), valuedammy(m), mastermose, omokoladele(m), dhesthiny1(m), OgidiOlu3(m), HazeeyzaH(f) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9