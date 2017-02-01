Nigerian songbird, Simi has just been unveiled at a press meeting as the brand new ambassador of telecom giant, Etisalat.This is the first major endorsement deal for the 'Jamb Question' singer.Congrats Simi

When you tell some people to sing meaningful songs so they could get good endorsements they wont listen, all they know is skiboroboskibo skoboroboskibo oshey!!!! lol and they waiting for multinational companies to come endorse them lmao 3 Likes