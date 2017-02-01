



The royal daughter was host to important dignitaries at Victoria Garden City Lagos as she marked her day with a dinner.



His Royal Highness, the Ooni of Ife was ably represented by his Queen Olori Wuraola who showed much support to the celebrant Princess Adesola as she is fondly called.





