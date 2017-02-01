₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by henryanna36: 6:02pm
Princess Adesola Ogunwusi sister to one of Nigeria’s finest and most influential Monarch Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni Of Ife celebrated her 45th birthday in grand style few days ago.
The royal daughter was host to important dignitaries at Victoria Garden City Lagos as she marked her day with a dinner.
His Royal Highness, the Ooni of Ife was ably represented by his Queen Olori Wuraola who showed much support to the celebrant Princess Adesola as she is fondly called.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-ooni-of-ifes-sister.html
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by soberdrunk(m): 6:04pm
Somebody needs to recommend a 'royal' gymn for the royal family
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:08pm
Olori has really 'chop' up o...royal baby very soon.
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by Flexherbal(m): 10:43pm
Happy birthday to her!
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by josephine123: 10:43pm
HBD ...
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by RiversWatchDog(m): 10:44pm
SEE MORE PICS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-from-princess-adesola.html
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by Tynasparks(f): 10:45pm
If i start to talk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by montezz(f): 10:45pm
soberdrunk:Wetin be ur own?
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by NextGovernor(m): 10:46pm
See how they round like bag of beans
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by Walecoker65(m): 10:46pm
soberdrunk:
Abi na
All of them just be like IYA Ofili
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by BrutalJab: 10:48pm
Bleached Afonja ladies everywhere
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by Walecoker65(m): 10:48pm
NextGovernor:werey Rey oooooo
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by PublicAssurance: 10:48pm
Lounging in Royalty......while the average Nigerian tolis but yet hungry. Congrats!.
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by maxiuc(m): 10:49pm
Afonja news
abeg make I carry my flatron head waka pass jaree
Their ONI
their ife
|Re: Photos From Princess Adesola's 45th Birthday Celebration by BEENUEL: 10:49pm
The Queen Carry....Heir loading....
King mah niccur
