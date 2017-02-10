₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,877 members, 3,358,004 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 01:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) (23901 Views)
From Denrele To Bobrisky And Now A New Guy Has Emerged..his Name Is Bayo / Laura Ikeji Attends An Event In Bra (Photos) / Efia Odo: I Don’t Wear Bra Because My Boobs Are Small (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by contactmorak: 7:00pm On Feb 10
A young Ghanaian lady, Vickie Ama (@vickie__ama), recently wished Nigerian UK based comedian and singer, Tunde Ednut a happy birthday.
However, she did not only wish him a happy birthday, the dark-skinned lady who is more popular on IG for her huge boobs and her obvious dislike for bra which is apparent in most of her pictures on the social platform where her huge Tips can be boldly seen through the dresses, also called Tunde Ednut Bobrisky' bae.
Tunde quickly shut her down, by asking "Who is bae?"
Now, for those of you who don't know, Bobrisky is the controversial Nigerian cross dresser who always shares photo hints of an abroad based man as his "bae" (lover). That led to a massive online speculation as to whom the mystery "bae" could be.
Towards the end of 2016, there was an epic online war between Tunde and and the so called Bobrisky. Tunde didnot hide his hatred for him as he blasted him endlessly, and now imagine this lady calling him 'Bobrisky' bae?
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/between-busty-ghana-fan-who-doesnt-wear.html
1 Like
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by contactmorak: 7:00pm On Feb 10
SEE MORE BRALESS PHOTOS OF THE LADY HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/between-busty-ghana-fan-who-doesnt-wear.html
SEE MORE BRALESS PHOTOS OF THE LADY HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/between-busty-ghana-fan-who-doesnt-wear.html
2 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:31pm On Feb 10
Kai! The last pics wanna make me...
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Epositive(m): 7:39pm On Feb 10
;Dah swear,,, she is the grower of mustard seed
#positivevibes
2 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by yarimo(m): 7:52pm On Feb 10
those BOOBS must be very soft, chai see Tip . Meanwhile acting chairman Vaseline crew SAMBISA FOREST branch is here. Thank you
28 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:50pm On Feb 10
Make the girl mind her braless something na. Lol !
http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:50pm On Feb 10
chaiiii see bobiiii abeq someone shud epp me with dat Mr Ibu pishure
.
.
.
.
.Lawd I no wan grab vaseline tonight but this pishure is outter the world
1 Like
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by mcfynest(m): 10:51pm On Feb 10
Weldone
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:51pm On Feb 10
Please how do i get to North Legon from Portharcourt Chai!! Just kill me!!!! Kill me ooo!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by josephine123: 10:51pm On Feb 10
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by PublicAssurance: 10:51pm On Feb 10
You mean "between 2 IDIOTS?
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:52pm On Feb 10
Fura du nunu........ Her kids won't go hungry lai lai. Milk industry
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 10:52pm On Feb 10
Now I know what Karashika looks like!
1 Like
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by naijablood: 10:52pm On Feb 10
K
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 10:52pm On Feb 10
hit like if u dont find those boobies attractive
10 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by efilefun(m): 10:53pm On Feb 10
If na random person call am bob risky bae he for don burry the person with insults, but as e see "boooby risky" hin brain reformat
13 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:54pm On Feb 10
Choi!!! This boobsi go don attract money die.magnetic boobsi
1 Like
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Cornerstone2020: 10:54pm On Feb 10
o boy see boobs .
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Pelaiye2703(m): 10:54pm On Feb 10
I love chubby ladies....#Teamchubby
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Goahead(m): 10:55pm On Feb 10
Even the biggest watermelon in the market is still a learner
7 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Bekimbo(m): 10:55pm On Feb 10
Someone,somewhere is sick and tired of sucking those boobs
12 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Orikinla1: 10:55pm On Feb 10
This girl should stop embarrassing herself.
Oversized boobs are sometimes caused by frequent abortions.
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 10:55pm On Feb 10
Later now, she will start running from one church prog to the other looking for husband.
Girls listen, if you present yourselves Like olosho, you will only attract guys that will chop and clean mouth then tell you bye bye.
Dress sexy and attract guys that only want sex; later you'll say all men are the same.
The thunder that will fire you is in a closed door meeting with Trump
6 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by swtman: 10:55pm On Feb 10
Warris this menh poo
2 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by menwongo(m): 10:56pm On Feb 10
Some Brest Na apple Brest, some Brest Na bottle Brest.
My brother which one you choose oooooo; apple Brest Na standing fan,
bottle Brest Na pillow
The two no the do the work!!!
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by SWORD419: 10:56pm On Feb 10
if i be her husband i'll make a yoghurt company, cuz the milk that boobs go produce no get part2
2 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by joowealth(m): 10:56pm On Feb 10
Omo this one na gobe o o o o
1 Like
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Itannooluwa(f): 10:56pm On Feb 10
Abeg no b say dz babe hate bra, her size no jst dey market..... haba
#milkfactory
4 Likes
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by morereb10: 10:56pm On Feb 10
God
Have mercy on ur childresnsess ooooo
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by Derawiz(m): 10:56pm On Feb 10
Meaningless posts making Fp..
mtcheew, I am just rummaging through my wardrobe and I just realized that I don't have any shoe again. Hope this makes fp
|Re: Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) by happney65: 10:57pm On Feb 10
So Tunde Ednut is now Known as a Comedian and not a Musician?Isoriat..
BBA Star Tayo Faniran Arrives Lagos, receives warm welcome at airport / Another Nollywood Veteran Actor David Ihezie Dies In Enugu / ~Super Diva Omotola Jolade Ekeinde At The Grammys 2011~
Viewing this topic: slimikenna(m), wuwu2, yuzafsif, effective1, annnu, hayotundeh, press005, tatolevels, inyeneabas, phelmzzy(m), Testerfuze(m), Boyooosa, nice2000, benukah(m), Nizguy(m), scofield(m), lepasharon(f), Kaypure(m), harlems02, Rencent(m), elpiro, akigbemaru, Fweshspice(m), PBundles(m), simplemach(m), Jadoskii(m), dguvnur(m), lilcutie8916(m), odiboo(m), igbinigiejeff(m), Charleynmuo, yertyr(m), unikprince(m), Julietjohn(f), kacglobal, karfe(m), PETUK(m), Vickiweezy(m), Somex10202(m), MrRationaL(m), eedreez505(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10