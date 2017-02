Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Between Tunde Ednut, Bobrisky And Ghanaian Girl Who Doesn't Wear Bra (Photos) (23901 Views)

However, she did not only wish him a happy birthday, the dark-skinned lady who is more popular on IG for her huge boobs and her obvious dislike for bra which is apparent in most of her pictures on the social platform where her huge Tips can be boldly seen through the dresses, also called Tunde Ednut Bobrisky' bae.



Tunde quickly shut her down, by asking "Who is bae?"



Now, for those of you who don't know, Bobrisky is the controversial Nigerian cross dresser who always shares photo hints of an abroad based man as his "bae" (lover). That led to a massive online speculation as to whom the mystery "bae" could be.



Towards the end of 2016, there was an epic online war between Tunde and and the so called Bobrisky. Tunde didnot hide his hatred for him as he blasted him endlessly, and now imagine this lady calling him 'Bobrisky' bae?



Kai! The last pics wanna make me... 57 Likes 3 Shares





#positivevibes ;Dah swear,,, she is the grower of mustard seed#positivevibes 2 Likes

those BOOBS must be very soft, chai see Tip . Meanwhile acting chairman Vaseline crew SAMBISA FOREST branch is here. Thank you 28 Likes





.Lawd I no wan grab vaseline tonight but this pishure is outter the world chaiiii see bobiiii abeq someone shud epp me with dat Mr Ibu pishure.Lawd I no wan grab vaseline tonight but this pishure is outter the world 1 Like

Weldone 28 Likes 1 Share

Chai!! Just kill me!!!! Kill me ooo!!!! Please how do i get to North Legon from PortharcourtChai!! Just kill me!!!! Kill me ooo!!!! 3 Likes

You mean "between 2 IDIOTS?

Fura du nunu........ Her kids won't go hungry lai lai. Milk industry 8 Likes 1 Share

Now I know what Karashika looks like! 1 Like

K

hit like if u dont find those boobies attractive 10 Likes

If na random person call am bob risky bae he for don burry the person with insults, but as e see "boooby risky" hin brain reformat 13 Likes

Choi!!! This boobsi go don attract money die.magnetic boobsi 1 Like

o boy see boobs . o boy see boobs .

I love chubby ladies....#Teamchubby

Even the biggest watermelon in the market is still a learner 7 Likes

Someone,somewhere is sick and tired of sucking those boobs 12 Likes

This girl should stop embarrassing herself.

Oversized boobs are sometimes caused by frequent abortions.





Girls listen, if you present yourselves Like olosho, you will only attract guys that will chop and clean mouth then tell you bye bye.



Dress sexy and attract guys that only want sex; later you'll say all men are the same.



The thunder that will fire you is in a closed door meeting with Trump Later now, she will start running from one church prog to the other looking for husband.Girls listen, if you present yourselves Like olosho, you will only attract guys that will chop and clean mouth then tell you bye bye.Dress sexy and attract guys that only want sex; later you'll say all men are the same.The thunder that will fire you is in a closed door meeting with Trump 6 Likes

Warris this menh poo 2 Likes

Some Brest Na apple Brest, some Brest Na bottle Brest.

My brother which one you choose oooooo; apple Brest Na standing fan,

bottle Brest Na pillow

The two no the do the work!!!

if i be her husband i'll make a yoghurt company, cuz the milk that boobs go produce no get part2 2 Likes

Omo this one na gobe o o o o 1 Like

Abeg no b say dz babe hate bra, her size no jst dey market..... haba



#milkfactory 4 Likes

God





Have mercy on ur childresnsess ooooo

Meaningless posts making Fp..

mtcheew, I am just rummaging through my wardrobe and I just realized that I don't have any shoe again. Hope this makes fp