Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as Prettymikeunoclub leading his two girls in chains to a wedding ceremony #KBABS2017 today.



This time around, he lead them in with a more befitting chain or should we say pretty dog leash around their necks. Lol



Watch Video HERE:



Cc: lalasticlala



Hmmmm.. And someone will say most women are not sex objects 113 Likes 3 Shares

Someone needs to stop this 77 Likes 3 Shares

As you can see,the ladies does'nt give any f*ck... 54 Likes 1 Share

I didn't see anything 1 Like

Snoop dog taught him well... 3 Likes 1 Share

i just de get pepper body! 2 Likes

what manner of fvckery is this?? 26 Likes 3 Shares

The faces of the girls resemble people from a certain part.....





But anyway !!!! 13 Likes

This guy is insane, Nikki minaj only did something like the for pictures and I still think it was wrong.

what are they trying to prove really 4 Likes

That your gender has nothing to offer our gender



OTHER THAN



SEXXXXX That your gender has nothing to offer our genderOTHER THANSEXXXXX 89 Likes 4 Shares

money miss road 1 Like

What type of rubbish is this.? 3 Likes 1 Share

why are women so subservient? 1 Like

I only see 2 Samsung flat screen TV. 45 Likes 1 Share

what the fuccck is this..





I definately give a fuckkk. ...cos this beautiful nonsense.





1st person to give a fuckkk on nairaland 5 Likes

what some girls do for money ehn! spit! 2 Likes





Their faces are concealed, meaning it's possible that they are the girlfriends/ wives/ sisters/ daughters of some men ranting here about how nonsensical this display is



So please be careful how you abuse them....That's their office....please let them be



And as long as Pretty Mike is paying them, he is generating employment and adding to the nation's GDP as well as reducing unemployment. ...which is more than what many of us here ranting online are doing for our dear economy The girls are hustling codedly and legitimately.....much better than being drug dealers, ritualists, etcTheir faces are concealed, meaning it's possible that they are the girlfriends/ wives/ sisters/ daughters of some men ranting here about how nonsensical this display isSo please be careful how you abuse them....That's their office....please let them beAnd as long as Pretty Mike is paying them, he is generating employment and adding to the nation's GDP as well as reducing unemployment. ...which is more than what many of us here ranting online are doing for our dear economy 52 Likes 4 Shares

He probably giving them 500k or a mil or 100k from their looks

days like this I wish I was a man, what rubbish is this? the slowpoke self what is he trying to prove?

I pity these girls.



Power of money... 1 Like

Girls can do anything for money 6 Likes

Dis is one of d reasons women r disrespected and treated as sex objects. 10 Likes

What girls do for money ehn



I was supposed to care ooo but as they are willing batches (as testified by the chains) well........ 1 Like

Do some more ass kissing







.

can sombori please explain what is happening cos I am not understanding 1 Like





Cos of money you subject yourselves as slaves?

No shame, no dignity!!! A rich psychopath dragging you around in chains?









Afofun gbemu...awon oponu ayerada It shall never be well with those galsCos of money you subject yourselves as slaves?No shame, no dignity!!! A rich psychopath dragging you around in chains?Afofun gbemu...awon oponu ayerada 7 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry, are these ones someone children? Like someone gave birth to them?