|Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by badassProdigy(m): 8:55pm On Jan 07
Another bizarre video has emerged which shows popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as Prettymikeunoclub leading his two girls in chains to a wedding ceremony #KBABS2017 today.
This time around, he lead them in with a more befitting chain or should we say pretty dog leash around their necks. Lol
Watch Video HERE: https://www.instagram.com/p/BO-FGezBm-v/
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Garshyzee(m): 8:59pm On Jan 07
Hmmmm.. And someone will say most women are not sex objects
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by MrJorge(m): 8:59pm On Jan 07
Someone needs to stop this
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by hordhunharyor(m): 9:01pm On Jan 07
As you can see,the ladies does'nt give any f*ck...
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by JideAmuGiaka: 9:05pm On Jan 07
I didn't see anything
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by talktonase(m): 9:07pm On Jan 07
Snoop dog taught him well...
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by GoldenJAT(m): 9:08pm On Jan 07
i just de get pepper body!
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by CaroLyner(f): 9:08pm On Jan 07
what manner of fvckery is this??
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Synord: 9:09pm On Jan 07
The faces of the girls resemble people from a certain part.....
But anyway !!!!
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by xendra(f): 9:10pm On Jan 07
This guy is insane, Nikki minaj only did something like the for pictures and I still think it was wrong.
what are they trying to prove really
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by BiafranBushBoy: 9:12pm On Jan 07
xendra:
That your gender has nothing to offer our gender
OTHER THAN
SEXXXXX
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:15pm On Jan 07
money miss road
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by tossie101(f): 9:18pm On Jan 07
What type of rubbish is this.?
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Oblitz(m): 9:35pm On Jan 07
why are women so subservient?
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by CplusJason(m): 9:38pm On Jan 07
I only see 2 Samsung flat screen TV.
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Oladimejjy(m): 9:56pm On Jan 07
what the fuccck is this..
I definately give a fuckkk. ...cos this beautiful nonsense.
1st person to give a fuckkk on nairaland
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by ibroh22(m): 9:57pm On Jan 07
what some girls do for money ehn! spit!
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by buygala(m): 9:57pm On Jan 07
The girls are hustling codedly and legitimately.....much better than being drug dealers, ritualists, etc
Their faces are concealed, meaning it's possible that they are the girlfriends/ wives/ sisters/ daughters of some men ranting here about how nonsensical this display is
So please be careful how you abuse them....That's their office....please let them be
And as long as Pretty Mike is paying them, he is generating employment and adding to the nation's GDP as well as reducing unemployment. ...which is more than what many of us here ranting online are doing for our dear economy
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Dreamwaker(m): 9:57pm On Jan 07
He probably giving them 500k or a mil or 100k from their looks
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by slimzypink(f): 9:57pm On Jan 07
days like this I wish I was a man, what rubbish is this? the slowpoke self what is he trying to prove?
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Yomieluv(m): 9:58pm On Jan 07
I pity these girls.
Power of money...
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:58pm On Jan 07
Girls can do anything for money
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Silentscreamer(f): 9:58pm On Jan 07
Dis is one of d reasons women r disrespected and treated as sex objects.
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by AyamConfidence(m): 9:58pm On Jan 07
What girls do for money ehn
I was supposed to care ooo but as they are willing batches (as testified by the chains) well........
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by GMBuhari: 9:58pm On Jan 07
Do some more ass kissing
.
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by prela(f): 9:58pm On Jan 07
can sombori please explain what is happening cos I am not understanding
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by Bisjosh(f): 9:59pm On Jan 07
It shall never be well with those gals
Cos of money you subject yourselves as slaves?
No shame, no dignity!!! A rich psychopath dragging you around in chains?
Afofun gbemu...awon oponu ayerada
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by gurunlocker: 9:59pm On Jan 07
Sorry, are these ones someone children? Like someone gave birth to them?
|Re: Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) by KINGwax007(m): 9:59pm On Jan 07
Women = sex objects and money slaves. Period!!
