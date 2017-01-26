₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:16pm
Even the babies are feeling the heat of the recession which is taking its toll on Nigerians.
#istandwithnigeria
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by success1smyn: 8:17pm
lol
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Spicylate(f): 8:19pm
Na real wa ooo lol
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:21pm
NOTED.
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:24pm
Spicylate:Lols seems the recession hasn't reached your side.. See as you fine like 50 people chaii..
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Spicylate(f): 8:26pm
SaintAlbert53:ah! Thank you ooo
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Onukube1(f): 8:30pm
Lmao
Lalasticlala come and see oooo
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Onukube1(f): 8:31pm
SaintAlbert53:Lol you funny dude..
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:41pm
Spicylate:Welcome dear.. Can i send you a mail if you don't mind?
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:48pm
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 9:04pm
This country's got a long way to go!
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Martin124(m): 9:25pm
Sandydayziz:dem say na we be leader's of 2marow!!!
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 9:35pm
Martin124:
Na so dem talk... Buh dem just dey wash our brain!
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Martin124(m): 9:39pm
Sandydayziz:jus tire for dem oooo!!!!dem nor know say our head don strong!!!
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by josephine123: 10:38pm
lol
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by vicuto: 10:38pm
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by olusledge: 10:39pm
E don reach pampers
But condom never cost o
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by naijabadoo(m): 10:39pm
fdfgg
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:40pm
Funny
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Bekimbo(m): 10:40pm
Nothing person no go see for this Zoo called nigeria,I stand with Nigeria!!! What figure of speach is this
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by lanre377: 10:40pm
Na to go back to nappy remain so
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 10:41pm
I hv more dan enough
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by amokeme(f): 10:41pm
Awwwwww cute baby...
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:41pm
Ok
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by nerodenero: 10:41pm
As it was in 1983, same in 2017 and God forbid another 2years of torture. Mbanu!!!
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Mikylopez(f): 10:42pm
really dz recession isn't funny anymore i never imagined i could ever be calculative when spending... lolz every thing is now double d old price. na wa na real wa
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Hiploko(m): 10:44pm
sarki ,dropshit,madridguy,coolfreeday,vedaxcool and other religious supporters will come and tell us how it is economical to use leather,nylon or grass to replace pampers as pampers isnt grow naija.
lol
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by osile2012: 10:44pm
heyaaaaa, poor baby.
|Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:45pm
Law of gravity not possible in Nigeria, wat goes up................ Buhari shld Kuku kill Nigeria
