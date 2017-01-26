Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) (2644 Views)

Even the babies are feeling the heat of the recession which is taking its toll on Nigerians.

#istandwithnigeria

lol



Na real wa ooo lol

Spicylate:



Lols seems the recession hasn't reached your side.. See as you fine like 50 people chaii..

SaintAlbert53:



ah! Thank you ooo

Lalasticlala come and see oooo

SaintAlbert53:



Lol you funny dude..

Spicylate:

Welcome dear.. Can i send you a mail if you don't mind?

Onukube1:

Lalasticlala come and see oooo
Onukube1:



Perhaps you enjoying laughing,please reserve some till when you see i and Spicylate pre-wedding pictures trending

This country's got a long way to go! 1 Like

Sandydayziz:

dem say na we be leader's of 2marow!!!

Martin124:

dem say na we be leader's of 2marow!!!

Na so dem talk... Buh dem just dey wash our brain!

Sandydayziz:





jus tire for dem oooo!!!!dem nor know say our head don strong!!!

3 Likes

E don reach pampers

But condom never cost o 1 Like

Funny

Nothing person no go see for this Zoo called nigeria,I stand with Nigeria!!! What figure of speach is this 1 Like

Na to go back to nappy remain so

I hv more dan enough I hv more dan enough 3 Likes

Awwwwww cute baby... 1 Like

As it was in 1983, same in 2017 and God forbid another 2years of torture. Mbanu!!! 2 Likes

really dz recession isn't funny anymore i never imagined i could ever be calculative when spending... lolz every thing is now double d old price. na wa na real wa 2 Likes

sarki ,dropshit,madridguy,coolfreeday,vedaxcool and other religious supporters will come and tell us how it is economical to use leather,nylon or grass to replace pampers as pampers isnt grow naija.



heyaaaaa, poor baby.