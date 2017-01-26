₦airaland Forum

This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:16pm
Even the babies are feeling the heat of the recession which is taking its toll on Nigerians.
#istandwithnigeria

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by success1smyn: 8:17pm
lol

2 Likes

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Spicylate(f): 8:19pm
grin
Na real wa ooo lol

2 Likes

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:21pm
NOTED.
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:24pm
Spicylate:
grin
Na real wa ooo lol
Lols seems the recession hasn't reached your side.. See as you fine like 50 people chaii..

1 Like

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Spicylate(f): 8:26pm
SaintAlbert53:

Lols seems the recession hasn't reached your side.. See as you fine like 50 people chaii..
ah! Thank you ooo
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Onukube1(f): 8:30pm
Lmao
Lalasticlala come and see oooo
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Onukube1(f): 8:31pm
SaintAlbert53:

Lols seems the recession hasn't reached your side.. See as you fine like 50 people chaii..
Lol you funny dude.. grin
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:41pm
Spicylate:
ah! Thank you ooo
Welcome dear.. Can i send you a mail if you don't mind?
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by SaintAlbert53: 8:48pm
Onukube1:
Lmao

Lalasticlala come and see oooo
Onukube1:

Lol you funny dude.. grin
Perhaps you enjoying laughing,please reserve some till when you see i and Spicylate pre-wedding pictures trending
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 9:04pm
This country's got a long way to go!

1 Like

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Martin124(m): 9:25pm
Sandydayziz:
This country's got a long way to go!
dem say na we be leader's of 2marow!!!
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 9:35pm
Martin124:
dem say na we be leader's of 2marow!!!

Na so dem talk... Buh dem just dey wash our brain!
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Martin124(m): 9:39pm
Sandydayziz:


Na so dem talk... Buh dem just dey wash our brain!
jus tire for dem oooo!!!!dem nor know say our head don strong!!!
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by josephine123: 10:38pm
lol
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by vicuto: 10:38pm
shocked

3 Likes

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by olusledge: 10:39pm
E don reach pampers
But condom never cost o

1 Like

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by naijabadoo(m): 10:39pm
fdfgg
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:40pm
Funny
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Bekimbo(m): 10:40pm
Nothing person no go see for this Zoo called nigeria,I stand with Nigeria!!! What figure of speach is this

1 Like

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by lanre377: 10:40pm
Na to go back to nappy remain so
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 10:41pm
cheesy I hv more dan enough

3 Likes

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by amokeme(f): 10:41pm
Awwwwww cute baby...

1 Like

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:41pm
Ok
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by nerodenero: 10:41pm
As it was in 1983, same in 2017 and God forbid another 2years of torture. Mbanu!!!

2 Likes

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Mikylopez(f): 10:42pm
really dz recession isn't funny anymore i never imagined i could ever be calculative when spending... lolz every thing is now double d old price. na wa na real wa

2 Likes

Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by Hiploko(m): 10:44pm
sarki ,dropshit,madridguy,coolfreeday,vedaxcool and other religious supporters will come and tell us how it is economical to use leather,nylon or grass to replace pampers as pampers isnt grow naija.

lol
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by osile2012: 10:44pm
heyaaaaa, poor baby.
Re: This Little Baby Girl Stands With Nigeria (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:45pm
Law of gravity not possible in Nigeria, wat goes up................ Buhari shld Kuku kill Nigeria

