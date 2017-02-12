Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal (16697 Views)

Ugochinyere said he saw him today in Aba when he came to market it. The name of the stove is NDYSON STOVE. He named it after his own name.



Source: According to Ugochinyere who shared the photos,a 16-year-old old boy from Onitsha built a stove which depends on charcoal, battery and electricity in different occasions.Ugochinyere said he saw him today in Aba when he came to market it. The name of the stove is NDYSON STOVE. He named it after his own name.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/16-yr-old-onitsha-boy-manufactures.html 3 Likes 1 Share

Great but that battery no fit cook beans o 24 Likes

it will @ d poster above.. wat e did is d ba3 will hv to pover d fan to produce d breeze dat which d charcoa burns.. if d ba3 is weak there is still fire on d coal and btw natural breeze do blow it too so it can do more than beans. 25 Likes 2 Shares

We have men of great minds in this country sha... 7 Likes

Not onitsha boy



Nigerian boy 16 Likes 2 Shares

For those who don't understand what going on there let me explain.. It's a charcoal stove that is stoked with an electric fan powered by those batteries instead of using a hand fan to Stoke .. Good thinking coming from a lad his age 31 Likes 2 Shares

Its just a blower(fan) to provide oxygen for the charcoal to cook...Battery alone can't cook anything.



But I like his sense of ingenuity and the finishing is good. 5 Likes

I'm a complete dįck head when it comes to science and technology....... anyways good thinking

No wahala. If d thing fit cook beans and corn, I go hail am

cos u like dick a lot hahaha

Jisike nwa nna 3 Likes

Wow

Creative, Nigeria is talented is different ways. Good work by the boy, I pray is product push him to the top. 3 Likes

, sarrki , omenkalives and IpobExposed haters of Biafra and Igbo arthink u guys will pretend like u don't see this one. 1 Like

cos u like dick a lot hahaha

Ds Ds is great. His future is blessed. May d Lord use Ds to launch him forth into greatness 1 Like

Not onitsha boy



are you okay

great almost like an electric powered stove.. pollution free.. environmental friendly.. larger batteries would b nice.. that will definitely save us the hassle of buying kerosene but trust Nigeria. no lite to charge the batteries.. this country sha.

What re u good at then

Intelligent

I would suggest to the lad to isolate the battery further away from the burning furnace to save the cell from explosion.

The boy deserves to be applauded. 5 Likes

I'm a complete dįck head when it comes to science and technology....... anyways good thinking

Aren't you supposed to be a babe?

Not onitsha boy



Biafran Lad



Biafran Lad Biafran Lad 10 Likes

Irrespective of how ingenious his ideas or anyone else might be, fact remains many talents are crying out for platforms to enable them to utilise their talents. How many talents and dreams like this must have been killed?

This fact is perhaps the saddest of all about the country.

Nice one

Not onitsha boy



You annoy me.