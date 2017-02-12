₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,939 members, 3,361,065 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal (16697 Views)
Made-In-Aba Stove That Obtains Its Fuel From Cassava Leaf (Photos) / JSS3 Student In Anambra Manufactures Keke / A Stove That Uses Battery Spotted In Aba today!!! See For Yourself (1) (2) (3) (4)
|16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by sixtuschimere: 9:27pm On Feb 10
According to Ugochinyere who shared the photos,a 16-year-old old boy from Onitsha built a stove which depends on charcoal, battery and electricity in different occasions.
Ugochinyere said he saw him today in Aba when he came to market it. The name of the stove is NDYSON STOVE. He named it after his own name.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/16-yr-old-onitsha-boy-manufactures.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by sixtuschimere: 9:28pm On Feb 10
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by kyrios: 9:29pm On Feb 10
Great but that battery no fit cook beans o
24 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Airborne02: 9:32pm On Feb 10
it will @ d poster above.. wat e did is d ba3 will hv to pover d fan to produce d breeze dat which d charcoa burns.. if d ba3 is weak there is still fire on d coal and btw natural breeze do blow it too so it can do more than beans.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by josephine123: 9:34pm On Feb 10
techykid
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by chriskosherbal(m): 9:34pm On Feb 10
We have men of great minds in this country sha...
7 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by sarrki(m): 9:36pm On Feb 10
Not onitsha boy
Nigerian boy
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by SalamRushdie: 9:42pm On Feb 10
For those who don't understand what going on there let me explain.. It's a charcoal stove that is stoked with an electric fan powered by those batteries instead of using a hand fan to Stoke .. Good thinking coming from a lad his age
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by feldido(m): 9:44pm On Feb 10
Its just a blower(fan) to provide oxygen for the charcoal to cook...Battery alone can't cook anything.
But I like his sense of ingenuity and the finishing is good.
5 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Mikylopez(f): 9:48pm On Feb 10
I'm a complete dįck head when it comes to science and technology....... anyways good thinking
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by demolinka(m): 9:55pm On Feb 10
No wahala. If d thing fit cook beans and corn, I go hail am
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by jakandeola(m): 10:02pm On Feb 10
Mikylopez:cos u like dick a lot hahaha
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by makdcash(m): 10:05pm On Feb 10
Jisike nwa nna
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by IpobExposed: 10:06pm On Feb 10
Wow
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by ufuosman: 10:07pm On Feb 10
Creative, Nigeria is talented is different ways. Good work by the boy, I pray is product push him to the top.
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by UcheCokoro: 10:08pm On Feb 10
, sarrki , omenkalives and IpobExposed haters of Biafra and Igbo arthink u guys will pretend like u don't see this one.
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Mikylopez(f): 10:27pm On Feb 10
jakandeola:
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Vision4God: 10:58pm On Feb 10
Ds Ds is great. His future is blessed. May d Lord use Ds to launch him forth into greatness
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Bujumbura(m): 11:09pm On Feb 10
sarrki:are you okay
6 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Osasnidas(m): 11:16pm On Feb 10
great almost like an electric powered stove.. pollution free.. environmental friendly.. larger batteries would b nice.. that will definitely save us the hassle of buying kerosene but trust Nigeria. no lite to charge the batteries.. this country sha.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Bujumbura(m): 11:17pm On Feb 10
Mikylopez:What re u good at then
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Horus(m): 11:39pm On Feb 10
Intelligent
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by goldfish80(m): 12:34am On Feb 11
I would suggest to the lad to isolate the battery further away from the burning furnace to save the cell from explosion.
The boy deserves to be applauded.
5 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by laribari(m): 6:16am On Feb 11
Mikylopez:
Aren't you supposed to be a babe?
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by iSlayer: 10:26am On Feb 11
sarrki:
Biafran Lad
10 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by micktoxin(m): 7:28pm
Irrespective of how ingenious his ideas or anyone else might be, fact remains many talents are crying out for platforms to enable them to utilise their talents. How many talents and dreams like this must have been killed?
This fact is perhaps the saddest of all about the country.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by SeniorZato(m): 7:29pm
Nice one
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by okomajid: 7:29pm
http://www.ghanakasa.com/2017/02/12/big-brother-naija-getting-crazy-case-missed-bassey-sucked-cocoices-boo-bz-truth-dare-bbn-yesterday-video/http://www.ghanakasa.com/2017/02/12/big-brother-naija-getting-crazy-case-missed-bassey-sucked-cocoices-boo-bz-truth-dare-bbn-yesterday-video/http://www.ghanakasa.com/2017/02/12/big-brother-naija-getting-crazy-case-missed-bassey-sucked-cocoices-boo-bz-truth-dare-bbn-yesterday-video/V
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Shortyy(f): 7:29pm
sarrki:You annoy me.
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Onitsha Boy Manufactures Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal by Damfostopper(m): 7:30pm
since morning... na crime news and RIP full fp.... for the first time today am reading goodnews..... is that a sign that I will cum 10 tyms tonight
6 Likes 1 Share
Electricity Supply Drops To 2,817.05MW - Federal Ministry Of Power / Some Facts You Need To Know About Wildlife! / Complete Airtel Blackberry Subscription Plans, Price And Codes
Viewing this topic: Lordsinger(m), kiddoiLL(m), Greenlandncom(m), crestedaguiyi, ch3ckm8, Pecca(m), parcifal, Pozzy(m), 2LESS(m), damola1, KingsleySanchez(m), GoodMuyis(m), chillex8, valx2, Appliedmaths(m), Unpredictableme(m), Dodo5(m), Extraordinaire(f), horlarmiidey(f), temiaseese, dramaine(m), Libber(f), galadima77(m), Aniedi30(m), kinglee007(m), timay(m), ibabz(m), joliyp(f), Ibkabasa(m), Sirakj(m), ghettowriter(m), Damzil(f), Emeonyerichard(m), ndudiogeleka, Primusinterpares(m), dotna(m), detagabriel(m), raffydon1, simplyglow, moneymind, Demmy59(m), chinoify, omololaade(f), hade(m), TITOBIGZ(m), darling4u1, Ebi4life, Joephat(m), Ray1251(m), Omoze88, princejenks(m), BodyKiss(m), Amiableada(f), olajyde3, nazablossom, bestpunterever, cayodey, myners007, yunabdul, nabegibeg, horrpeyemi, talk2archy, abbeycrane, naturalhealth7, shawwal1(m), Modesky, obagangan, Figs(m), Loveeneh(f), Babalegba(m), timmydavids(m), Temmy91(m), expee06(m), dljbd1(m), datjobhunter, doubis36, InternetBchip, nuttyhnic(m), starkid121(m), abmendozer(m), jaymantin(m), w808, r33d(m), tohmeson(f), Durhleepee(f), cosmic22(m), Nogen, EasyMind(m), emeraldo56(m), Jxtmayor(m), pweshboi(m), Alexrayz(m), damochewinner(m), hucienda, NubianX, judeprint, einsteine(m), hycebee(m), eddiegogo and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6