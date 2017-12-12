Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? (977 Views)

Guys, take a look at this report sent in by one of my clients early one morning:



These are the top 3 earning countries early that day:



United States

80 Page views

197 Impressions

3 Clicks

$13.50 Estimated Earnings, hence CPC = $4.47



Nigeria

2,435 Page views

8,229 Impressions

63 Clicks

$2.61 Estimated earnings, hence CPC = $0.04



Kenya

12 Page views

44 Impressions

1 Click

$0.13 Estimated earnings, hence CPC = $0.13



From the above, you can see that the CPC on Nigeria originated clicks is sooo ridiculous.



What can webmasters say about this?



cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun

Everything is just working agaist niegria since buhari came in. Sorry 1 Like

Olorun maje ka shashedanu! God don't let our efforts be in vanity! Amin.





90% of them do that.



It's why some bloggers don't like Nigerian traffic on Thier blogs....Our adverts no dey pay better money lol. Nigerian advertisers set Thier ppc to $0.01 thats why90% of them do that.It's why some bloggers don't like Nigerian traffic on Thier blogs....Our adverts no dey pay better money lol. 1 Like

Maybe one can use the block ads feature to block them or rather opt of US traffic only?

am an advertiser and i wont pay poo for stupid traffic



whats 1000 clicks withoutva single call do,thats why most advertisers prefer search than display which is were adsense falls

barapistis:

am an advertiser and i wont pay poo for stupid traffic



whats 1000 clicks withoutva single call do,thats why most advertisers prefer search than display which is were adsense falls

Are you saying Nigerian traffic is stupid traffic? Not interest based? Are you saying Nigerian traffic is stupid traffic? Not interest based?

afternysc:





Are you saying Nigerian traffic is stupid traffic? Not interest based? Most Nigerian traffics are hungery guys that hardly convert for advertisers' CTA. Most Nigerian traffics are hungery guys that hardly convert for advertisers' CTA.

OK 1 Like

Q

Nigeria traffic is somehow worthless cos it is mostly clicks with no single action...

Simple, I block Nigerian advertisers



Lalasticlala need to see it! bright007 this your signature weaken meLalasticlala need to see it!

Una dey buy anything ?

Its a fact Nigeria CPC is low....been experiencing that for a while now and I just can't figure out why. Though CPC is not only affected by location. Keyword and other factors are also into play. You can checkout my page www.fabinfos.com and support a lad.

WAECFlyer:

Simple, I block Nigerian advertisers

How do I do this? I have really suffered from this ridiculously low Nigerian CPC, and I need to know how to get more value for my time and money (from Adsense) before investing in traffic generation for this relatively young website. Any ideas bro? See my Adsense stats for the last 30 days. How do I do this? I have really suffered from this ridiculously low Nigerian CPC, and I need to know how to get more value for my time and money (from Adsense) before investing in traffic generation for this relatively young website. Any ideas bro? See my Adsense stats for the last 30 days.

bad luck stuff. Nigeria is a bondage. working like an elephant n reaping like an ant.

peteregwu:

Everything is just working agaist nigeria since buhari came in. Sorry What has buhari got to do with this.. smh What has buhari got to do with this.. smh

Nigeria CPC is low but not what you posted. ..It depends on your niche. I have gotten between $0.20-$0.99 from Nigeria as CPC.



Another factor is your audience device. Mobile users send you low CPC. Clicks from desktop have much higher CPC.

That Adsense is crazy

rekeson:

Nigeria traffic is somehow worthless cos it is mostly clicks with no single action...

True talk...

Not even viewing...

We just scan through and move on, clicking upandan anyhow....



I'm guilty of this, I don't like reading online, if it's not a book I can flip the pages, forget it.

I'm too old school for that, and I don't want to spoil my eyes with those yeye rays.

I most times print any PDF I download, I have a personal printer for that. Even some threads on tutorial on nairaland, I'll copy and paste in my Ms word and print it out.

Online matter is just for interaction that's how I see it



I just enjoy flipping the sheets.



Morning bro True talk...Not even viewing...We just scan through and move on, clicking upandan anyhow....I'm guilty of this, I don't like reading online, if it's not a book I can flip the pages, forget it.I'm too old school for that, and I don't want to spoil my eyes with those yeye rays.I most times print any PDF I download, I have a personal printer for that. Even some threads on tutorial on nairaland, I'll copy and paste in my Ms word and print it out.Online matter is just for interaction that's how I see itI just enjoy flipping the sheets.Morning bro

rekeson:

Nigeria traffic is somehow worthless cos it is mostly clicks with no single action... Thats true tho Nigerians will log on to a website, see a catchy advert and wont even bother to click and see what it is Thats true tho Nigerians will log on to a website, see a catchy advert and wont even bother to click and see what it is

yeah even my youtube channel...is getting more view these days from USA n moire subscribers..n infact a video gave me 35usd within a week..dont know how it happened...wow am happy..abeg i no need content for nigerians pls...lol..nigerian views r poor

peteregwu:

Everything is just working agaist niegria since buhari came in. Sorry Nothing is working against Nigeria but Nigerians.



It's Nigerian advertisers that set extremely low cpc





I've for once had a cpc of about 0.16 or so from a single Nigerian, that's just only ocne for my many years if blogging. I've also had a cpc of less than 0.01 yes, less than that. Nothing is working against Nigeria but Nigerians.It's Nigerian advertisers that set extremely low cpcI've for once had a cpc of about 0.16 or so from a single Nigerian, that's just only ocne for my many years if blogging. I've also had a cpc of less than 0.01 yes, less than that.

