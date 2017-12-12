₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by afternysc(f): 10:24pm On Feb 10
Guys, take a look at this report sent in by one of my clients early one morning:
These are the top 3 earning countries early that day:
United States
80 Page views
197 Impressions
3 Clicks
$13.50 Estimated Earnings, hence CPC = $4.47
Nigeria
2,435 Page views
8,229 Impressions
63 Clicks
$2.61 Estimated earnings, hence CPC = $0.04
Kenya
12 Page views
44 Impressions
1 Click
$0.13 Estimated earnings, hence CPC = $0.13
From the above, you can see that the CPC on Nigeria originated clicks is sooo ridiculous.
What can webmasters say about this?
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by peteregwu(m): 10:27pm On Feb 10
Everything is just working agaist niegria since buhari came in. Sorry
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by afternysc(f): 10:31pm On Feb 10
Nigeria
2,435 Page views
8,229 Impressions
63 Clicks
$2.61 Estimated earnings, hence CPC = $0.04
Olorun maje ka shashedanu! God don't let our efforts be in vanity! Amin.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:49pm On Feb 10
Nigerian advertisers set Thier ppc to $0.01 thats why
90% of them do that.
It's why some bloggers don't like Nigerian traffic on Thier blogs....Our adverts no dey pay better money lol.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by afternysc(f): 7:53am On Feb 11
Maybe one can use the block ads feature to block them or rather opt of US traffic only?
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by barapistis(m): 7:56am On Feb 11
am an advertiser and i wont pay poo for stupid traffic
whats 1000 clicks withoutva single call do,thats why most advertisers prefer search than display which is were adsense falls
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by afternysc(f): 8:02am On Feb 11
barapistis:
Are you saying Nigerian traffic is stupid traffic? Not interest based?
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by Luiz1: 3:15am
afternysc:Most Nigerian traffics are hungery guys that hardly convert for advertisers' CTA.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:07am
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by bright007(f): 7:07am
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by wildcatter23(m): 7:09am
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by rekeson: 7:11am
Nigeria traffic is somehow worthless cos it is mostly clicks with no single action...
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by WAECFlyer: 7:11am
Simple, I block Nigerian advertisers
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by TalkTalkTwins(m): 7:14am
bright007 this your signature weaken me
Disclaimer: I am not responsible for anything that I post or upload on Nairaland.
Lalasticlala need to see it!
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by loadedvibes: 7:15am
Una dey buy anything ?
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by thereturnoflucy(f): 7:18am
Its a fact Nigeria CPC is low....been experiencing that for a while now and I just can't figure out why. Though CPC is not only affected by location. Keyword and other factors are also into play. You can checkout my page www.fabinfos.com and support a lad.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by Silvermoney: 7:19am
WAECFlyer:
How do I do this? I have really suffered from this ridiculously low Nigerian CPC, and I need to know how to get more value for my time and money (from Adsense) before investing in traffic generation for this relatively young website. Any ideas bro? See my Adsense stats for the last 30 days.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by limitless777(m): 7:21am
bad luck stuff. Nigeria is a bondage. working like an elephant n reaping like an ant.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by Luukasz(m): 7:21am
peteregwu:What has buhari got to do with this.. smh
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by mazinoweb(m): 7:21am
Nigeria CPC is low but not what you posted. ..It depends on your niche. I have gotten between $0.20-$0.99 from Nigeria as CPC.
Another factor is your audience device. Mobile users send you low CPC. Clicks from desktop have much higher CPC.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by Luukasz(m): 7:22am
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by correctguy101(m): 7:24am
rekeson:
True talk...
Not even viewing...
We just scan through and move on, clicking upandan anyhow....
I'm guilty of this, I don't like reading online, if it's not a book I can flip the pages, forget it.
I'm too old school for that, and I don't want to spoil my eyes with those yeye rays.
I most times print any PDF I download, I have a personal printer for that. Even some threads on tutorial on nairaland, I'll copy and paste in my Ms word and print it out.
Online matter is just for interaction that's how I see it
I just enjoy flipping the sheets.
Morning bro
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by Luukasz(m): 7:25am
rekeson:Thats true tho Nigerians will log on to a website, see a catchy advert and wont even bother to click and see what it is
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by Ujunwa02(f): 7:26am
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by Revolva(m): 7:30am
yeah even my youtube channel...is getting more view these days from USA n moire subscribers..n infact a video gave me 35usd within a week..dont know how it happened...wow am happy..abeg i no need content for nigerians pls...lol..nigerian views r poor
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by henryobinna(m): 7:34am
peteregwu:Nothing is working against Nigeria but Nigerians.
It's Nigerian advertisers that set extremely low cpc
I've for once had a cpc of about 0.16 or so from a single Nigerian, that's just only ocne for my many years if blogging. I've also had a cpc of less than 0.01 yes, less than that.
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:34am
|Re: Why So Low CPC For Nigeria On Adsense Reports? by abescom: 7:35am
The value of the naira to the dollar plays a part. Also, many Nigerians do not yet appreciate the power of advertising on the internet. I personally hate having Nigerians and Kenyans on my site. But in my niche, they are a devil you can't do with out.
I was had 900 pounds from 300k views from UK and USA but could only get 127 pounds from over 1.3m views from Nigeria and Kenya. It will improve with time. I think I posted the screenshot here in my other account.
The situation In fact gives me the job that bloggers are going to continue to get richer in this country as the economy improves so will advertisers be willing to spend.
