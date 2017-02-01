₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by noetic5: 7:28am
Mavin star ,Dija attended a birthday party with her hubby and their adorable son.
See the lovely photos below
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by noetic5: 7:29am
see more photos of them
See Dija cooking. wife material indeed
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by dingbang(m): 7:35am
Fine girl
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by missnawty(f): 7:37am
dingbang:Cutehector ??
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by sleek440(m): 7:38am
two of una get mental problem
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by dingbang(m): 7:39am
missnawty:yep
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by Meeloreh(f): 7:40am
Lovely family
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by subtlemee(f): 7:46am
Beautiful..i see pictures like this and get motivated
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by dingbang(m): 7:48am
subtlemee:lol don't think it comes on a platter of gold.. It takes a lot of virtues and character for a family to be united
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by deadZONE: 8:09am
See how the boys eyes looks
Like he doesn't see breast milk
To drink.
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by HateU2(f): 8:24am
missnawty:yes, he's the one nah. Morning sugar pie
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by ennysuccess(m): 8:37am
I love dija
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by missnawty(f): 8:43am
HateU2:oh! Cutehector of that year? Lol our runaway frnd..smh
Morning my love. Work?
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by missnawty(f): 8:52am
dingbang:hector hector so u got 20k too
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by HateU2(f): 9:07am
missnawty:yes nah. Hes now dingbang or so. I guess that cutehector is in permanent prison .
Not yet jare. Afternoon shift. 3pm
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by dingbang(m): 9:48am
missnawty:why I no go get 20k... Me of all people .. If I no get, nobody go get
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by dingbang(m): 9:49am
HateU2:shatap.. I wasn't banned. I just decided to stop using... I want to even dash d account sef
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by ifyalways(f): 9:52am
Is she still a musician sef?
Lovely family. The son is so cute.
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by missnawty(f): 10:34am
dingbang:baba ayeeeee
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by missnawty(f): 10:36am
HateU2:guess Wat??
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by HateU2(f): 10:38am
dingbang:shatapa! Meshuonu
Who your account EPP
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by nikkypearl(f): 10:38am
deadZONE:deadZone
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by HateU2(f): 10:39am
missnawty:iya oooo
I yam listening
Getting married
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by Inani(m): 10:52am
Dja love,cute family
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by angelTI(f): 10:55am
The boy is lovely but as I asked the other time, is he Chinkko cos his features are confusing
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by dingbang(m): 11:09am
HateU2:well I have shagged a lot of small girls like u at d mention of iamcutehector
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by Lanre90(m): 11:17am
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by Abudu2000(m): 11:17am
Honestly,how do guys keep up with skinny ladies?
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:18am
No divorce please
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by unclezuma: 11:19am
|Re: Family Photo Of Dija With Her Husband And Son by SexyNairalander: 11:19am
booked
