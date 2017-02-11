₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,100 members, 3,358,665 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 12:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) (6146 Views)
Man Killed While Negotiating With A Commercial Sex Worker / Man Bags 4 Months Jail Term For Beating Commercial Sex Worker In Abuja / Gov Al-makura’s Aide Daughter's Head Beheaded By Suspected Ritualists (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by NewsPoacher: 7:50am
•••My husband is in jail for fifth time, she laments
http://punchng.com/commercial-sex-worker-breaks-daughters-head/
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by stainlink(m): 7:54am
Oh no
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by BigStout(m): 7:56am
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by makizee(m): 7:59am
Really, some Individuals do not deserve to get preganant or to impregnate someone, did the kids force you to have them...Irresponsible, Baba ta igbo, Iya se Asewo...i feel for the future of those unfortunate kids.
6 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Africonji: 8:05am
Ochemba, who has three children (living with their grandmother in the village) by her first husband and another three (aged seven, five and seven months old) by her current husband, explained that anger pushed her to deal the girl such a deadly blow.
Holy Mary mother of God, why give children to people like these who are certainly not fit to manage even one child, while depriving better people who can't even have one?
2 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Ioannes(m): 8:13am
What's political about this news unless somebody is trying to attract the attention of NCAN.
Anyway, the state government did well. I'm just wondering how they expect a prostitute with no legitimate means of livelihood or capital to get her acts right
I'm not sure she is psychologically capable of taking care of the kids. They should be relocated to foster homes. Or maybe raised and educated by the state government.
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by lofty900(m): 8:14am
It's frustration of life that caused this not really intentional
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by columbus007(m): 8:34am
Frustration dey dis country,so many psychological effect,even some people we see on the streets are not well,God help us
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by gqboyy(m): 9:12am
There are thousands of children suffering from alll sorts of abuse. May God save them
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by RockHard: 11:06am
What a wicked 'mother'!
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by TINALETC3(f): 11:36am
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by photoshoot(m): 11:36am
pelebe
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by unclezuma: 11:36am
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by RockHard: 11:37am
Oh no... Na dem again. Smh.
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Lanretoye(m): 11:38am
commercial sex worker,husband in jail...
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by maxiuc(m): 11:38am
Rochas ooooo come and see oooo
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:38am
Why na
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Mayor38(m): 11:38am
see watin BABA corz baa
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by twentyk(m): 11:38am
Poverty
That's all I could think of......
Come to think of it na her biological pikin she nack pako for head...Damn...
I sorry for who ever go wrong this woman...na die be DAT...
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Aksmedias(m): 11:39am
Lol
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by khristology(m): 11:40am
This one just weak me.
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by focus7: 11:41am
Chioma Ochemba the 37years old commercial sex worker, a Jew from the banking hall ejaculators and cucumberism race in the SE.
The husband another Jew is in Kiriki for fifth for criminal related offenses.
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by madamshepopo(f): 11:42am
Chioma Ochemba, na wa o. This one na mother?
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by sweerychick(f): 11:43am
I won't condemn this woman, I'll only condemn her actions, frustration is really a terrible disease, in a country like Nigeria that care less about it citizens. Poor woman I know how frustrated she is trying to fend for her kids. that is why she chose to do prostitution. So sorry for her deep inside she doesn't even like what she's doing .. I pray almighty God send helping hands and intervene on her behalf and similar individuals going through such experience. I wish I can even donate some cash to her
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by chronique(m): 11:44am
Hmm. What kind of behavior can you expect from a woman who is a sex worker and the husband, an Indian hemp seller? Apples never fall far from the tree. Only God knows what those kids would grow into, considering the kind of parents they have, the kind of parenting they are getting, and the life they are/have been exposed to. Family upbringing plays a major role in how the lives of children are shaped. Despite coming from a polygamous home, the fact that my parents both had noble,decent and respectable jobs as bankers with Nigeria's premier financial institution, helped me focus, and shapened my life in a positive direction... I think those kids should be taken away from both parents if the government really cares about their future. Nothing positive would come out of their lives if they remain around those characters they call parents.
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by solace2013: 11:48am
Chioma Ochemba? Where could that name have emanated from? Hope it's not the hottest part of hell named Biafra? Because IPOB and crimes be like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by abdulaz: 11:48am
Naija news are so depressing to the mind.
Is there hope for our future generations?
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by IYANGBALI: 11:49am
Na dem
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by IYANGBALI: 11:50am
focus7:
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by dikeigbo2(m): 11:51am
Wicked sexworker of a woman,she is venting her anger and frustration on a harmless little child....she needs cooling down behind bars to regain her senses
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by sisisioge: 11:52am
Ohlordhavemercy! She said her neighbors are bad people who couldn't look after her children while she goes for her night parole...crazee dey raze this woman bodi ! Six children in all knowing she's incapable...It is well o.
Ibadan Community Groans Under Robbers’ Siege . / Nlc &tuc / This Is Our Security
Viewing this topic: samirus, NkayTiana(f), drillskillz, Paradise163(f), WILLYBABS(m), onome442, sexyslim001(f), samharuna, Ohanaka295, Kokopos(m), Fourwinds, Jacks14, Sultanchidi(m), Xcelinteriors(f), bennywise30(m), kadree(m), HCF(m), gooddynews, Olayinka777(m), Johnsonibx(m), Opeedo(m), Bimiafashion(f), tjcoded, mahyowah(m), sankky, myvic70(m), kayprince, loko4nation, xammyx(m), chikeze(m), brownsug(f), odetola, mooretes, jeffizy(m), Imedickson(f), femliany(m), jconsulting(f), Chukwudi4naija(m), iamariwa(m), solasalako(m), sekem, Lepkacious(f), daomi(m), bass7, Britain4, JustCurious, Beckham14, aybaba1999, vannessa7(f), mrlaw93(m), baeboo, bulgaria, iboboyswag(m), sureteeboy(m), quomo, chibecan, chrisooblog, sallyopy(f), BrainCONCEPTZ(m), sweerychick(f), ProsperOnyema, dassylegend(f), olabode4dkoko(m), tpapi, spicytayomic(m), lilcute(f), Muoweta, OsuGanja(m), ZeroUnity, femtopyy(m), marshalcarter, delli(m), alkyno47, Jefhans, viktorlee(m), Nellybank(m), reubenobi(m), EROMS38(m), desquad, sotall(m), Lanre90(m), Akosxxx(m), johnwesley20000, mummychimaobi1(f), Lawbouy20(m), chidebem11(m), uche1(m), Barristertemmie(f), Intrepid01(m), Raskasal(m), michael142(m), tosin2013, mcocolok(m), solace2013, rangis, Cacawa2, jwaliu, dupzy05, anyicash(m), Lovelyboy007 and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6