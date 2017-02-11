₦airaland Forum

Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by NewsPoacher: 7:50am
•••My husband is in jail for fifth time, she laments


Neighbours of 37-year-old Chioma Ochemba, a commercial sex worker in Ayobo area of Lagos, took away her daughter, a seven-year-old girl as she threatened to kill the girl on Monday.

Ochemba, an Imo State indigene, shocked her neighbours after she smashed a wood on the girl’s head, inflicting an injury that covered the child in blood, after accusing her of losing a N100 slippers she had bought for her the previous day.

One of her neighbours, Mr. Busari Tajudeen, said he was forced to intervene when Ochemba angrily grabbed the girl by the neck and hit her with a piece of wood.

Tajudeen promptly dragged the girl away from her and took the child to the Ayobo Police Division where a policewoman rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

The girl was later treated and kept at the police station afterwards but the mother was nowhere to be found.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that Ochemba made no attempt to look for the girl but instead, dressed up that day and went to her overnight work.

The following day when the police went after the woman, she fought the police inspector who had gone to arrest her, threatening that nobody dared to take her child away from her.

Ochemba, who has three children (living with their grandmother in the village) by her first husband and another three (aged seven, five and seven months old) by her current husband, explained that anger pushed her to deal the girl such a deadly blow.

She told our correspondent who met her at the Ayobo Police Division that she was simply angry and did not know what came over her at the time.

But neighbours said she regularly beat the children brutally.

“Everybody was careful not to intervene in her matters because she is very troublesome. She beats her children brutally all the time. She even beats the six-month-old child she is nursing in a way that shock neighbours. But when she hit the seven-year-old in the head and blood gushed out, I just could not take it anymore. If anything happened, people would ask why we did nothing,” Tajudeen said.

But Ochemba explained that her anger was a result of frustration.

“I am always suffering because of these children. Their father is in jail now. This is his fifth time in the Kirikiri Prison,” she said.

Ochemba told our correspondent that before her husband went to jail, he was an Indian hemp vendor.
She said, “I have not been able to send the children to school since he went to jail eight months ago. At least he was able to send the children to school through the money he was making selling Indian hemp.

“I was angry when I beat my daughter because it is because of the children I am suffering so much. It was after I broke her head that I realised I was too harsh. I did not intend to beat them.”

Ochemba’s neighbours said anytime she went off to work overnight, she locked the children up in her room all by themselves.

“My neighbours are bad people. None of them can look after my children while I go to work, that is why I lock them in the house,” she said.

On Wednesday, officials of the Jeshabel Touch-A-Heart Foundation, along with the police, took Ochemba and her children to the children’s department of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation of the Lagos State Government.

The children were promptly taken away from her temporarily as she wept and pleaded.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that the children have now been sheltered at one of the ministry’s children’s homes in the state pending a decision on what should be done to their mother.

Founder and coordinator of the Jeshabel Touch-a-Heart Foundation, Mrs. Favour Benson, said the state government had decided not to charge Ochemba to court.

“Right now, the welfare of the children is what the officials are still focusing on. This is where The Lagos State Government should be applauded. The children have been put in the home where they would also be enrolled in a proper school. Their mother has been instructed to put her life in order,” Benson said.


http://punchng.com/commercial-sex-worker-breaks-daughters-head/

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by stainlink(m): 7:54am
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by BigStout(m): 7:56am
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by makizee(m): 7:59am
Really, some Individuals do not deserve to get preganant or to impregnate someone, did the kids force you to have them...Irresponsible, Baba ta igbo, Iya se Asewo...i feel for the future of those unfortunate kids.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Africonji: 8:05am
Ochemba, who has three children (living with their grandmother in the village) by her first husband and another three (aged seven, five and seven months old) by her current husband, explained that anger pushed her to deal the girl such a deadly blow.

cry Holy Mary mother of God, why give children to people like these who are certainly not fit to manage even one child, while depriving better people who can't even have one? embarassed embarassed

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Ioannes(m): 8:13am
What's political about this news unless somebody is trying to attract the attention of NCAN.

Anyway, the state government did well. I'm just wondering how they expect a prostitute with no legitimate means of livelihood or capital to get her acts right undecided

I'm not sure she is psychologically capable of taking care of the kids. They should be relocated to foster homes. Or maybe raised and educated by the state government.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by lofty900(m): 8:14am
It's frustration of life that caused this not really intentional
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by columbus007(m): 8:34am
Frustration dey dis country,so many psychological effect,even some people we see on the streets are not well,God help us

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by gqboyy(m): 9:12am
There are thousands of children suffering from alll sorts of abuse. May God save them
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by RockHard: 11:06am
What a wicked 'mother'!
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by TINALETC3(f): 11:36am
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by photoshoot(m): 11:36am
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by unclezuma: 11:36am
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by RockHard: 11:37am
Oh no... Na dem again. Smh.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Lanretoye(m): 11:38am
commercial sex worker,husband in jail...
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by maxiuc(m): 11:38am
Rochas ooooo come and see oooo
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:38am
Why na shocked
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Mayor38(m): 11:38am
see watin BABA corz baa
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by twentyk(m): 11:38am
Poverty
That's all I could think of......

Come to think of it na her biological pikin she nack pako for head...Damn...
I sorry for who ever go wrong this woman...na die be DAT...

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by Aksmedias(m): 11:39am
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by khristology(m): 11:40am

This one just weak me.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by focus7: 11:41am
Chioma Ochemba the 37years old commercial sex worker, a Jew from the banking hall ejaculators and cucumberism race in the SE.

The husband another Jew is in Kiriki for fifth for criminal related offenses.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by madamshepopo(f): 11:42am
Chioma Ochemba, na wa o. This one na mother?
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by sweerychick(f): 11:43am
I won't condemn this woman, I'll only condemn her actions, frustration is really a terrible disease, in a country like Nigeria that care less about it citizens. Poor woman I know how frustrated she is trying to fend for her kids. that is why she chose to do prostitution. So sorry for her deep inside she doesn't even like what she's doing cry cry cry.. I pray almighty God send helping hands and intervene on her behalf and similar individuals going through such experience. I wish I can even donate some cash to her cry
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by chronique(m): 11:44am
Hmm. What kind of behavior can you expect from a woman who is a sex worker and the husband, an Indian hemp seller? Apples never fall far from the tree. Only God knows what those kids would grow into, considering the kind of parents they have, the kind of parenting they are getting, and the life they are/have been exposed to. Family upbringing plays a major role in how the lives of children are shaped. Despite coming from a polygamous home, the fact that my parents both had noble,decent and respectable jobs as bankers with Nigeria's premier financial institution, helped me focus, and shapened my life in a positive direction... I think those kids should be taken away from both parents if the government really cares about their future. Nothing positive would come out of their lives if they remain around those characters they call parents.
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by solace2013: 11:48am
Chioma Ochemba? Where could that name have emanated from? Hope it's not the hottest part of hell named Biafra? Because IPOB and crimes be like

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by abdulaz: 11:48am
Naija news are so depressing to the mind.

Is there hope for our future generations?
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by IYANGBALI: 11:49am
Na dem

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by IYANGBALI: 11:50am
focus7:
Chioma Ochemba the 37years old commercial sex worker, a Jew from the banking hall ejaculators and cucumberism race in the SE.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by dikeigbo2(m): 11:51am
Wicked sexworker of a woman,she is venting her anger and frustration on a harmless little child....she needs cooling down behind bars to regain her senses
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Breaks Daughter's Head ( Photo ) by sisisioge: 11:52am
Ohlordhavemercy! She said her neighbors are bad people who couldn't look after her children while she goes for her night parole...crazee dey raze this woman bodi ! Six children in all knowing she's incapable...It is well o.

