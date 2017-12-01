₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,606 members, 3,954,264 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017 at 04:35 PM

FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) (18071 Views)

FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car / FRSC Official Got Beaten Up By Huge Man (photos) / Soldiers Pluck Out Eye Of FRSC Official Who Pleaded Mercy For Tortured Victims (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 1:36pm
FRSC officers pursue Traffic rules violator's Jeep from Sango Area through Dugbe Main road Ibadan before catching up with the female driver at Mobil Ring Road Area Ibadan.

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-frsc-official-chase-down-traffic.html

2 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:39pm
Name's Bond.
James Oyeleye Bond.

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 1:40pm
grin

James Bond STYLE The caption is very funny!

4 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Movic1(m): 1:55pm
LOL! A female driver for that matter This woman done watch Fast N Furious tire cheesy cheesy

7 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by videkon(m): 2:31pm
Lol! super_woman!
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by videkon(m): 2:33pm
Na this kind women the take men, one on one
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:03pm
Hokay
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Angelb4: 3:03pm
Her own don finish

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by lanightdavido(m): 3:04pm
After EndSars campaign,dey r next
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 3:04pm
E be like say this FRSC official get plenty save me for house shocked

10 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by tobdee: 3:04pm
Hmmm
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 3:04pm
E don' red for the woman b dat

1 Like

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by akins177(m): 3:04pm
who con win ?

4 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 3:04pm
Wehdone
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Meritbaba(m): 3:05pm
lmao.... he will show the woman pepper

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 3:05pm
Still the same Ibadan,Road safety Mad, driver Man
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 3:05pm
Last Monday a similar occurrence happened at this same spot, dey pursued the guy to iwo road b4 loosing up on him. I left the oke-bola that i was going to see the movie to the end. They couldn't catch the guy even wt 3 cars.

2 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by yesloaded: 3:05pm
Very Funny

CLICK HERE FOR LATEST JOB VACANCY
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Osyxcel(m): 3:06pm
Lol. Don't tell me that officer ran from Aleshinloye to Mobil. shocked

2 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Keneking: 3:06pm
Ok
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by itsandi(m): 3:06pm
SO who win? grin

4 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by oshe111(m): 3:07pm
And U were busy chasing n snapping dem COMMANDO STYLEgrin

5 Likes

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Wisdom955(m): 3:07pm
Hey.. Try this site. It can customize facebook font, background colour etc, like twitter. http://tweakfb.000webhostapp.com/ it's a really wonderful tool.
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 3:07pm
No video?
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by fittty(m): 3:08pm
undecided
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 3:08pm
Where the video
Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by younglleo(m): 3:08pm
i no see anywoman driving ohh.! undecided

1 Like

Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Ipheyemmy01(m): 3:09pm
Eleyigidigan

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

18-yr-old Apprentice Remanded For Raping Neighbour’s 4-yr-old Daughter / Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) / Osun Police Parade Fake Currency Syndicate (Photos)

Viewing this topic: ogemore(f), Sketch007(m), MrLyzzo(m), excelinfotech, AlvanT(m), SANYAOLA(m), Femmysneh(m), cimonizy(m), rozay12345, jpmoriarti(m), prosper606(m), Doutimi3(m), tomiwajoshua(m), davdandam(m), belloazed(m), DMathematical, afrika4real(m), carlmerz(m), BenShammer(m), Mhizrohzz(f), olaruchi, theSpark(m), Nykirjuliette(f), skydancer, 9jatatafo(m), BafanaBafana, adegunwa4real(m), nedublink(m), duduwest(m), toyota3(m), maxtum(m), TiiY, Oyecute(m), Almyteekd, fifi00719(m), Kay17, Jhosh(m), Gloria3389(f), Afroking29, blaise01(m), handebayor, mcevans1(m), idrisseks, Rapheal00(m), BrutusOj(m), Yubee40(m), biacan(f), congorasta, speak2jasmine(f), calyto, Wale03(m), MrMicholo(m), bidex(m), Onyeasi(m), ayophil25(m), queensera(f), madjune, Bold11, DandyWalker(m), honey001(m), obi1kanobi(m), belej2, guyinlexy, saint2ace(m), deyhollu, Meritocracy, samwayne154(m), Cowmilk(m), Mrteju(m), xlander(m), Xkoba, Goodpeoplegreat, abdulwadood(m), Dejavue, db15, odetola, constild, Stan642, eureka, larryb90(m), ibukun147(m), donconior, jonbat(m), aitcoded, olaNL, Atsinafepeter, muller101(m), AutoElectNG and 125 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.