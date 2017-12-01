₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 1:36pm
FRSC officers pursue Traffic rules violator's Jeep from Sango Area through Dugbe Main road Ibadan before catching up with the female driver at Mobil Ring Road Area Ibadan.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-frsc-official-chase-down-traffic.html
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:39pm
Name's Bond.
James Oyeleye Bond.
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 1:40pm
James Bond STYLE The caption is very funny!
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Movic1(m): 1:55pm
LOL! A female driver for that matter This woman done watch Fast N Furious tire
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by videkon(m): 2:31pm
Lol! super_woman!
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by videkon(m): 2:33pm
Na this kind women the take men, one on one
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by miqos02(m): 3:03pm
Hokay
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Angelb4: 3:03pm
Her own don finish
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by lanightdavido(m): 3:04pm
After EndSars campaign,dey r next
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 3:04pm
E be like say this FRSC official get plenty save me for house
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by tobdee: 3:04pm
Hmmm
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 3:04pm
E don' red for the woman b dat
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by akins177(m): 3:04pm
who con win ?
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 3:04pm
Wehdone
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Meritbaba(m): 3:05pm
lmao.... he will show the woman pepper
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 3:05pm
Still the same Ibadan,Road safety Mad, driver Man
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 3:05pm
Last Monday a similar occurrence happened at this same spot, dey pursued the guy to iwo road b4 loosing up on him. I left the oke-bola that i was going to see the movie to the end. They couldn't catch the guy even wt 3 cars.
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by yesloaded: 3:05pm
Very Funny
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Osyxcel(m): 3:06pm
Lol. Don't tell me that officer ran from Aleshinloye to Mobil.
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Keneking: 3:06pm
Ok
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by itsandi(m): 3:06pm
SO who win?
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by oshe111(m): 3:07pm
And U were busy chasing n snapping dem COMMANDO STYLE
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Wisdom955(m): 3:07pm
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 3:07pm
No video?
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by fittty(m): 3:08pm
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 3:08pm
Where the video
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by younglleo(m): 3:08pm
i no see anywoman driving ohh.!
|Re: FRSC Official Chases Traffic Violator "James Bond" Style In Ibadan (Photos) by Ipheyemmy01(m): 3:09pm
Eleyigidigan
