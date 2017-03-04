₦airaland Forum

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 7:50pm
edwife:


She's somewhere behaving like a ghost, only that she is a visible ghost. grin

Mukina2 even if you ignore, we will still find you and call you and your 4th grade team out. tongue

Ghostrider grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by edwife(f): 7:51pm
fredoooooo:


Ghostrider grin


gringrin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Aminat508(f): 7:51pm
At least 1 I better than 0 cry
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 7:53pm
Let them draw jor so man utd won't feel too bad about their failure to take a golden opportunity! grin grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Earth2Metahuman: 7:55pm
I smell 3-1

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by chimerase2: 7:55pm
fredoooooo:


Chin Chin MA guy suppie na shocked cheesy
ma broda I dey oh na lowkey tins grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Reference(m): 7:58pm
See as Mane take mess Monreal. The next Arsenal gaffer should put them in the out tray.
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Reference(m): 8:00pm
LesbianBoy:
Let them draw jor so man utd won't feel too bad about their failure to take a golden opportunity! grin grin

Na. Manu don get C of O outside top four town. Arsenal dey apply.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by edwife(f): 8:02pm
Coutinho! undecided

Lucas in grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by edwife(f): 8:03pm
What's wrong with coutinho? Score na... angry
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 8:06pm
chimerase2:
ma broda I dey oh na lowkey tins grin

Respect my man grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by krattoss(m): 8:06pm
Any link?

Mobdoro is fvcking up angry
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 8:08pm
edwife:
What's wrong with coutinho? Score na... angry

Coutinho na oloshi angry
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by AyamConfidence(m): 8:08pm
Whenever they dey flog assnal ehn...the thing go just dey totori me

2 Likes

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by edwife(f): 8:09pm
10 more mins to go, Liverpool be useful for once! angry
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by edwife(f): 8:10pm
fredoooooo:


Coutinho na oloshi angry

See what he did again? undecided
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by yedidiah(m): 8:11pm
Xhaka finally get his booking.
One more goal from Arsenal.
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Martin124(m): 8:14pm
Aminat508:
At least 1 I better than 0 cry
hahahahah Arsenal fans,,,gpele,,,,
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 8:17pm
edwife:
10 more mins to go, Liverpool be useful for once! angry

Amen o
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Bossontop(m): 8:17pm
Abeg ooo who dey 4th for table

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by aieromon(m): 8:18pm
Mukina2 e don happen again oh grin grin

LIV 3-1 ARS
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by edwife(f): 8:18pm
3 more .... Liverpool you can do it.

goallllllllllllllllllll
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by ghettodreamz(m): 8:19pm
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by igbsam(m): 8:19pm
Lobatan!
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Reference(m): 8:19pm
Wenger should be sacked in the morning.
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by edwife(f): 8:19pm


Wenger


12 Likes

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by yedidiah(m): 8:19pm
Coutinho hasn't been the same since his return from injury.

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by xynerise(m): 8:19pm
Goal!!! grin It is finished
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Mimi880: 8:20pm
3-1 already grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Fifthcolumnist(m): 8:20pm
At least he'll be sacked this season

1 Like

Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by Reference(m): 8:21pm
Arsenal just made a down payment for their land outside top four. They are digging their foundations tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 by aieromon(m): 8:21pm
Full time

LIV 3-1 ARS

1 Like

