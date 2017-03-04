Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th March 2017 (10295 Views)

edwife:





She's somewhere behaving like a ghost, only that she is a visible ghost.



Mukina2 even if you ignore, we will still find you and call you and your 4th grade team out.

fredoooooo:





Ghostrider





At least 1 I better than 0

Let them draw jor so man utd won't feel too bad about their failure to take a golden opportunity!

I smell 3-1 1 Like

fredoooooo:





Chin Chin MA guy suppie na ma broda I dey oh na lowkey tins ma broda I dey oh na lowkey tins

See as Mane take mess Monreal. The next Arsenal gaffer should put them in the out tray.

LesbianBoy:

Na. Manu don get C of O outside top four town. Arsenal dey apply.





Lucas in Coutinho!Lucas in

What's wrong with coutinho? Score na...

chimerase2:

Respect my man





Mobdoro is fvcking up Any link?

edwife:

What's wrong with coutinho? Score na...

Whenever they dey flog assnal ehn...the thing go just dey totori me 2 Likes

10 more mins to go, Liverpool be useful for once!

fredoooooo:





See what he did again? See what he did again?

Xhaka finally get his booking.

One more goal from Arsenal.

Aminat508:

At least 1 I better than 0 hahahahah Arsenal fans,,,gpele,,,, hahahahah Arsenal fans,,,gpele,,,,

edwife:

10 more mins to go, Liverpool be useful for once!

Amen o Amen o

Abeg ooo who dey 4th for table 1 Like





LIV 3-1 ARS Mukina2 e don happen again oh

3 more .... Liverpool you can do it.



goallllllllllllllllllll

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Lobatan!

Wenger should be sacked in the morning.





Wenger





Wenger 12 Likes

Coutinho hasn't been the same since his return from injury. 1 Like

It is finished Goal!!!It is finished

3-1 already

At least he'll be sacked this season 1 Like

Arsenal just made a down payment for their land outside top four. They are digging their foundations tomorrow.