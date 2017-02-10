₦airaland Forum

Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by JamieNaij: 2:10pm
Juju icon, Evang. (Chief) Ebenezer Obey has given out one of his grand daughters in marriage.

The ceremony took place on Saturday and was graced by family members, friends and well wishers of the couple

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/evang-ebenezer-obey-gives-out-grand.html

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 2:19pm
Cojugal Bliss...

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:54pm
shocked

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by abuaoyen(f): 6:16pm
Good for her. Congrats
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:17pm
Grand Daughter? shocked shocked


Happy married life

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Joeautoz: 6:17pm
k
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 6:17pm
She resemble Toke makinwa

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by slurryeye: 6:17pm
Respect! Ebenezer Obey

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 6:18pm
M
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 6:18pm
The Babe set with correct height!


Not the short dwarfs littering the universe

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 6:19pm
POC "Evangelist Ebenezer Obey"

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Abeyjide: 6:20pm
congrats to the new couple

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by ProfEinstein: 6:23pm
Am I the only person who doesn't like the idea of a court marriage undecided

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Chinagurum1995(m): 6:23pm
Wow Congrats too them for their Marriage may Almighty God bless their marriage in Jesus name, Amen.

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 6:26pm
nice smiley

congrats to the new couple kiss

May they also live to give out their grandchildren in marriage

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by eniade07: 6:26pm
Ikoyi Registry again!!!!!.... Na wa o.
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by ednut1(m): 6:27pm
bloggers sha. hw can u say he gv out his granddaughter na. she no gt papa ni

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 6:28pm
.
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 6:28pm
Black on brown? lipsrsealed undecided grin grin grin

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by stukinherdr1222: 6:29pm
congrats bro
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by OoduaVanguard: 6:30pm
eniade07:
Ikoyi Registry again!!!!!.... Na wa o.

That is because Ikoyi Registry is like ...the most recognized/'legitimate' registry especially amongst foreign embassies. undecided

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 6:30pm
shamecurls:
The Babe set with correct height!


Not the short dwarfs littering the universe




Seems u like tall ladies
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Mbediogu(m): 6:30pm
Many BOARD MEMBERS would be in attendance. Board members, Board members, . . . Hmm. I remember the good old days. Cheer to Chief Commander.

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 6:31pm
Intereformance. band. Obey 70s. God bless u baby and the couple.,

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 6:32pm
Bisjosh:



Seems u like tall ladies



Am a freak!

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by MuyiRano(m): 6:39pm
Congrats to them.
I just love listening to this man's evergreen songs
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Meanwhile

Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Ontarget: 6:52pm
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by euchariadavid(f): 6:57pm
Lovely couple.Congrats!
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 6:57pm
congrats
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by jayAjoku(m): 7:04pm
the girl fine sha . nice shape
Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by noziz(m): 7:06pm
the guy na after 4 oooooooo cool

