₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,389 members, 3,359,392 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) (14142 Views)
Toyin Adegbola’s Son, Adetunji Weds (Photos) / Benjamin Obaze 'Spellz' Weds (Photos) / Mr Ibu's 4-Month-Old Grand Daughter (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by JamieNaij: 2:10pm
Juju icon, Evang. (Chief) Ebenezer Obey has given out one of his grand daughters in marriage.
The ceremony took place on Saturday and was graced by family members, friends and well wishers of the couple
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/evang-ebenezer-obey-gives-out-grand.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 2:19pm
Cojugal Bliss...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:54pm
1 Like
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by abuaoyen(f): 6:16pm
Good for her. Congrats
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 6:17pm
Grand Daughter?
Happy married life
1 Like
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Joeautoz: 6:17pm
k
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 6:17pm
She resemble Toke makinwa
5 Likes
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by slurryeye: 6:17pm
Respect! Ebenezer Obey
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 6:18pm
M
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 6:18pm
The Babe set with correct height!
Not the short dwarfs littering the universe
2 Likes
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 6:19pm
POC "Evangelist Ebenezer Obey"
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Abeyjide: 6:20pm
congrats to the new couple
2 Likes
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by ProfEinstein: 6:23pm
Am I the only person who doesn't like the idea of a court marriage
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Chinagurum1995(m): 6:23pm
Wow Congrats too them for their Marriage may Almighty God bless their marriage in Jesus name, Amen.
2 Likes
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 6:26pm
nice
congrats to the new couple
May they also live to give out their grandchildren in marriage
1 Like
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by eniade07: 6:26pm
Ikoyi Registry again!!!!!.... Na wa o.
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by ednut1(m): 6:27pm
bloggers sha. hw can u say he gv out his granddaughter na. she no gt papa ni
2 Likes
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 6:28pm
.
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 6:28pm
Black on brown?
1 Like
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by stukinherdr1222: 6:29pm
congrats bro
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by OoduaVanguard: 6:30pm
eniade07:
That is because Ikoyi Registry is like ...the most recognized/'legitimate' registry especially amongst foreign embassies.
2 Likes
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Bisjosh(f): 6:30pm
shamecurls:
Seems u like tall ladies
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Mbediogu(m): 6:30pm
Many BOARD MEMBERS would be in attendance. Board members, Board members, . . . Hmm. I remember the good old days. Cheer to Chief Commander.
3 Likes
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 6:31pm
Intereformance. band. Obey 70s. God bless u baby and the couple.,
1 Like
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 6:32pm
Bisjosh:
Am a freak!
1 Like
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by MuyiRano(m): 6:39pm
Congrats to them.
I just love listening to this man's evergreen songs
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Meanwhile
1 Like
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by Ontarget: 6:52pm
I need an investor partner with at least N600,000 to join me create a wonderful and unique online startup idea. This idea has the potential to capture a worldwide audience and yield great returns.
Any interested persons should mail me: urwurdz@yahoo.com
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by euchariadavid(f): 6:57pm
Lovely couple.Congrats!
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 6:57pm
congrats
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by OlimsyO8091: 7:00pm
Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles since 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online Payment processing.
Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow
DAILY PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
WEEKLY PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
NIGHT PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
These Prices are valid if you are paying via Airtime.
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS ......
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by jayAjoku(m): 7:04pm
the girl fine sha . nice shape
|Re: Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) by noziz(m): 7:06pm
the guy na after 4 oooooooo
Check Out Rita Dominic's 'old Woman' Make Up / Nigerian Girl Living In Dubai Breaks Internet By Doing This [PICS] / This Is What Happen When White Ladies Parties With Many Black Men (photos)
Viewing this topic: anthonyezeoke(m), chaidavese, Lastbender, Utchgirl(f), Tmex(m), dont8(m), Augustas(f), halimatokunade, awesomet1(m), Wesely01(m), Atakata, princearthur(m), Barywhyte(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Swissheart(f), jbhill(m), Cassie75, gretblue, dreamwords, Zeedarh(f), woodmood, Mendo007(m), olayeancah23, joelsky(m), EmmyBiggy(m), omobash21(f), henyton, sammyscholar(m), hakinze00(m), GeeOh(f), xtratagem(m), softMarket(m), Acetyl(m), manmind, Bolustic, Soror(f), konny1(m), honeyjoyce(f), helphelp, quiverfull(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9