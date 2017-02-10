Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebenezer Obey's Grand Daughter Weds (Photos) (14142 Views)

The ceremony took place on Saturday and was graced by family members, friends and well wishers of the couple



Cojugal Bliss... 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

Good for her. Congrats







Happy married life Grand Daughter?Happy married life 1 Like

She resemble Toke makinwa 5 Likes

Respect! Ebenezer Obey 5 Likes 1 Share

The Babe set with correct height!





Not the short dwarfs littering the universe 2 Likes

POC "Evangelist Ebenezer Obey" 2 Likes 1 Share

congrats to the new couple 2 Likes

Am I the only person who doesn't like the idea of a court marriage 2 Likes 3 Shares

Wow Congrats too them for their Marriage may Almighty God bless their marriage in Jesus name, Amen. 2 Likes





Ikoyi Registry again!!!!!.... Na wa o.

bloggers sha. hw can u say he gv out his granddaughter na. she no gt papa ni 2 Likes

Black on brown? 1 Like

congrats bro

Many BOARD MEMBERS would be in attendance. Board members, Board members, . . . Hmm. I remember the good old days. Cheer to Chief Commander. 3 Likes

Intereformance. band. Obey 70s. God bless u baby and the couple., 1 Like

Bisjosh:







Seems u like tall ladies





Am a freak! Am a freak! 1 Like

Congrats to them.

I just love listening to this man's evergreen songs

Meanwhile 1 Like

Lovely couple.Congrats!

congrats

the girl fine sha . nice shape