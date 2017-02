Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) (12962 Views)

See image scenes from the CCTV camera, below



watch video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHj8Od1xBfU



Boutique owner launches hunt for a customer that stole N100k cash and an iPhone from her shop at Surulere, Lagos. The boutique goes with the IG handle, @poshrawyaltyboutique.

see her running away after stealing

see a clear closup picture of the thief



pls help find the thief

what a woman!



what a heart!

on dah spot thinking!



what evuls stealing from your fellow woman!



for one so fair, fine n fat, you wouldnt think she can pull such stunt!! 2 Likes

SEE HER FACE WITHOUT BLUR AND THE UN-EDITED VIDEO HERE >>



http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/well-dressed-lady-caught-on-cctv.html

Stupid woman, see as she fat like Ghana buns. 4 Likes

Poverty mentality. If they ask her what her ideal man is she will say tall, rich and handsome whereas she is just a common thief. Monkey. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Why blurr out the face, if you want to expose her? 20 Likes 1 Share

Why blur her face? You don't want to catch her? 6 Likes

Oh my word!!! With her fresh body and responsible looking face

Why didn't the shop owner run after her? I guess they were busy taking pics.

See yansh 3 Likes

in this freaking recession! waawu

Big Babes thief

This is serious

send her behind BARS,

See what the Dullard of Daura has made young get adopt now.