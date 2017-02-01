₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,389 members, 3,359,392 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) (12962 Views)
Girl Caught Stealing Clothes In A Boutique, Hides Them In Her Panties (Photos) / Lady Stole Clothes From A Boutique In Lagos. CCTV Captures Her. Pics/Video / Man Assisted By A Lady Steals Her ATM & Cash (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by noetic5: 2:12pm
Boutique owner launches hunt for a customer that stole N100k cash and an iPhone from her shop at Surulere, Lagos. The boutique goes with the IG handle, @poshrawyaltyboutique. See what they posted below
See image scenes from the CCTV camera, below
watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHj8Od1xBfU
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/boutique-owner-launches-hunt-for.html
2 Shares
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by noetic5: 2:12pm
see her running away after stealing
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by noetic5: 2:34pm
see a clear closup picture of the thief
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/boutique-owner-launches-hunt-for.html
pls help find the thief
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by oshibote1: 6:51pm
Fork
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by HARDDON: 6:51pm
what a woman!
what a heart!
on dah spot thinking!
what evuls stealing from your fellow woman!
for one so fair, fine n fat, you wouldnt think she can pull such stunt!!
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by lilmax(m): 6:51pm
another seun
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by Ifexxy(m): 6:51pm
SEE HER FACE WITHOUT BLUR AND THE UN-EDITED VIDEO HERE >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/well-dressed-lady-caught-on-cctv.html
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 6:51pm
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by adonbilivit: 6:52pm
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by Chidexter(m): 6:52pm
Stupid woman, see as she fat like Ghana buns.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by powerfulsettings: 6:52pm
[b.]2 weeks old Dell icore3 for sale
Specifications
320 hard drive
4 gig ram
Processors 2.1GHz
4 USB serial port
Activated window 7
Back up 3hrs
Original follow come charger
price 68k
Not negotiable
Location abeokuta
Pls only serious buyer within the location is considered
WhatsApp and contact O7O 33266193[/b]
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by Einl(m): 6:52pm
Poverty mentality. If they ask her what her ideal man is she will say tall, rich and handsome whereas she is just a common thief. Monkey.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by saaedlee: 6:52pm
Why blurr out the face, if you want to expose her?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by segzyogondus(m): 6:53pm
See hustle oooo
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by taymeesan(m): 6:53pm
Smooth criminal
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by piax(m): 6:53pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by remmyton(f): 6:53pm
Why blur her face? You don't want to catch her?
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by JuneOctober(f): 6:53pm
Sharp thief.
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 6:53pm
Oh my word!!! With her fresh body and responsible looking face
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by greglee(m): 6:53pm
Why didn't the shop owner run after her? I guess they were busy taking pics.
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by contactmorak: 6:53pm
wow
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by obitee69(m): 6:53pm
See yansh
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by adeniyi3971(m): 6:54pm
in this freaking recession! waawu
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by Chidexter(m): 6:54pm
HARDDON:
My bro Na their type they pull am on a daily basis
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by nairalandfreak: 6:54pm
Women na wa o
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by euchariadavid(f): 6:54pm
Big Babes thief
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by Jalubarika(m): 6:54pm
1
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by Kadejo: 6:54pm
This is serious
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by tydi(m): 6:55pm
send her behind BARS,
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by spafu(m): 6:55pm
See what the Dullard of Daura has made young get adopt now.
|Re: Lady Steals N100k & An iPhone From A Boutique (Video) by kristonium(m): 6:55pm
First class criminal!
Man Arrested For Beheading His Father / Lust-induced Suicide / Baby Stolen From Imo State Maternity Ward After Birth
Viewing this topic: Tope2580(m), numerouno01(m), handofGod1(m), skyisthelimit(m), doskie(m), Emeritusseun(m), Sent4rina, jennybright(f), fexti, mclechelle, Vickings(m), Makana14, Ene33(m), OctobersVeryOwn, lofty900(m), Abusadiqworld, john4reala(m), kekedre(m), vroom(m), dustmalik, odeexpress(m), bendike, Ejemehn(m), feckylicious, obongtunji, zobel(m), samdavjustin(m), Calito1(m), Agu87(m), hexy1, sammoR, coalcoal1(m), Mitchely, Emmanuel950(m), princeadams11, sEGXY2(m), richerworld, melotech(m), DCMIX(m), S0l0n(m), ib22003(m), oladotman, nocosomia, prettyzee11, nwabobo, jamjos(m), omode2(m), Omoboy(m), ajibolabd, KenModi(m), hardheart(f), mzfavor1, tolex29(f), erico2k2(m), Ekiseme(m), mskata(m), Pranaya(f), Idolys(m), Kapasky80, dharmieex, OTEGA1, mikkyjagga1(m), wink2015, Lyricsblog, harpahrah(m), RighteousI, lefulefu(m), Uglykelvin(m), CFCman, CrazyScientist, atikughambazai(m), brixton, cruxmeggido(m), fransixe(m), Quam7even(m), adegoody(m), onwuakpachris(m), Obaiyski(m), BCISLTD, dapsoneh, joskad2002(m), chidebe and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16