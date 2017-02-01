₦airaland Forum

Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Islie: 4:33pm
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – An Abuja High Court has okayed a soldier, Lance Corporal Oge Etudo to die by hanging after he was found guilty of rape and culpable homicide.

The 30 years old convicted soldier was said to have on March 27, 2014, at Dei-Dei suburb of the FCT, abducted, stabbed and raped a married woman identified as Binta Usman Kadede to death inside the bush.

The randy soldier was previously attached to a battalion of the Nigerian Army at Lungi Barracks in Abuja.

The convict was found to have acted in breach of sections 220 and 221 of the Penal Code law.

Trial Justice A.S. Adepoju who declined plea of allocutus by the defence lawyer, stressed that pictorial evidence adduced before the court showed that the defendant gruesomely murdered his victim.

“I will not also show mercy to him”, the Judge who was almost moved to tears declared.

Consequently, the court convicted the defendant on a two-count criminal charge that was entered against him by FCT commissioner of police.

The charges read: “That you L/Cpl Oge Etudo “M” 27 years of Nigerian Army, Lungi Barracks Abuja on or about March 27, 2014, at about 1600hrs at Dei-Dei, near Conoil filling station, Abuja within the Abuja judicial division did committed culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of one Binta Usman Kadede “f” of Dei-Dei village Abuja by stabbing her on the neck and body with knife which resulted to her death when you know that death will be the probable consequences of your act. You thereby committed an offence contrary to section 220 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 221 of the Penal Code.

“That you L/Cpl Oge Etudo “M” 27 years of Nigerian Army, Lungi Barracks Abuja on or about March 27, 2014, at about 1600hrs at Dei-Dei, near Conoil filling station, Abuja within the Abuja judicial division did rape one Binta Usman Kadade “f” of Dei-Dei village by forcefully having sexual intercourse with her against her wish and thereafter stabbed her neck and body with knife to death you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 282 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 283 of the Penal Code”.

The defendant had earlier pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He equally entered a no-case-submission after the prosecution closed its case after it called four witnesses and tendered 21 exhibits.

Following the dismissal of his no-case-submission, the accused soldier decided to testify for himself, maintaining that he was innocent of the charge.

While denying knowledge of the crime, the defendant who was earlier dismissed from the Army, told the court that although he was at Dei-Dei on the date of the incident, he said he was only there to see a friend called Igwe to discuss his wedding plans with him.

“I was a guard commander in my Commander Tango’s house. I took a break by 10 am after submitting my arms and ammunition to my junior, I left to Dei-Dei to see my friend called Igwe at Dei-Dei to discuss about my planned white weeding.

“I stopped at Dei-Dei to urinate, in the process I was attacked by some hoodlums who inflicted injuries in me. I ran to the Conoil filling station”, he added.

He told the court that at the time he was attacked, he was in his military uniform and was carrying a cash of N55, 000 on him.

“On reaching the Conoil, I shouted thief! thief! and fainted due to loss of blood.

“I did not know what happened after regaining consciousness, I found myself in the hospital Unclad.”

Nevertheless, one of the prosecution witnesses, Usman Ishaq, a security guard at a block industry in Dei- Dei, told the court that he saw the defendant force the deceased into the bush.

“He was a passenger on a motorbike,(okada) when he came towards the deceased side, he told the Okada rider to stop. He dropped from the motorcycle and asked him to go. And he forced the deceased – a milk seller, into the bush.

“When I got to the point where they entered the bush, I met the accused person on top of the deceased with knife. He was stabbing her on the neck and on the abdomen”.

The witness said he mobilized people who got him arrested after attempting to escape.
Husband of the deceased, Usman Adamu, also testified as PW2.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Simon Lough, further tendered a medical report signed by a Chief Consultant Pathologist, Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja, Dr. A.U. Mukthar.

The report which was admitted in evidence by the court reads: ” The body of a middle aged female with obvious sharp metal object injuries to the neck anterior abdominal wall around the umbilicus and around the Vulva areas. The neck injuries revealed sharp mental lacerations on the back of the neck with cervical fractures and severe haemorrhage.”

After evaluating the evidence and exhibits placed before her, Justice Adepoju held that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused person.

“The observation of the Doctor stating that there were injuries around the vulva area with cervical fractures and corroborated the uncontradicted evidence of the eye-witness who saw the accused person on top of the deceased with a knife and who when he saw him adjusted his repaired trouser.

“The blouse won by the deceased was ripped open around the neck and in front evidenced the use of force and struggle with the deceased by the accused.

“The court would be satisfied that there was penetration even if the hymen was not ruptured or if there was no emission of semen. The slightest penetration is sufficient to conclude that there was penetration.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has proven that the accused person penetrated the vagina of the deceased. Photographs of the deceased showed that the blouse that was worn by the deceased was ripped open around the neck and in front”.

The court held that the prosecution established the required ingredients of the case of rape under section 83 of Panel Code.

“The accused is hereby convicted of the offence of rape.

“The accused person is hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the offence of culpable homicide under section 221 of the Panel Code.

“He is to pay the supreme price for his callousness and his ungodliness.

“He has shown no mercy by slaying the victim, I have no mercy for him as well. On the charge of rape, the accused is sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour. The terms are to run concurrently”, Justice Adepoju held.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/court-sentences-randy-soldier-death-hanging/

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by spafu(m): 4:35pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Jibril659: 4:37pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by gedidiah: 4:43pm
Same to rapist.
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by respect80(m): 4:44pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Nogodye(m): 4:46pm
Good for him

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by DTOBS(m): 4:46pm
All this soldiers should be banned to the bush...


Nice judgment, let him pay the supreme price too.

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by K9Uneet(m): 4:56pm
This is wickedness. Why kill her after raping her?

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by shortgun(m): 5:01pm
Nice one

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by hisgrace090: 6:14pm
Good example.
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Jeffrey12(m): 9:48pm
Good for em'


some of those foolish soldiers be using their uniforms to oppress civilians..

na konji kill am so.

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by josephine123: 9:49pm
good for him
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:49pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by olaolulazio(m): 9:49pm
Oge Etudo, minus one flat headed member.


R.I.P in advance.
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by kindnyce(m): 9:50pm
SANITY IS. GRADUALLY RETURNING TO OUR VARIOUS INSTITUTION..
HOPE THE TREND WILL BE SUSTAINED

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by BrownCookie(f): 9:50pm
Good.

Very good.

Nigerian soilders have been to chewing more than they can eat

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by hobermener: 9:50pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:51pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Life4Varnity: 9:51pm
RAPIST

HERDSMEN

BOKO HARAM

KILL DEM ALLL

KILL DEM ALLL
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by EWAagoyin(m): 9:52pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by theway83: 9:52pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Mrsugoefe: 9:53pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Vickiweezy(m): 9:53pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by sweerychick(f): 9:53pm
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Einl(m): 9:54pm
" The terms are to run concurrently”, Justice Adepoju held."


That part made me laugh.

Will he he cutting grass while they tie a rope round his neck?

Or he will be swinging from the gallows while he is breaking stones?

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by hammerF: 9:54pm
olaolulazio:
Oge Etudo, minus one flat headed member.


R.I.P in advance.
He is actually ur Edo Brother.



Ur hatred is real though, but pls tell ur bros to stop coming to marry from people they hate.

Bloody Afonja will not marry their Afonja women, they call us flattie but marry that same flattie they hate.

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by RockHard: 9:54pm

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Vickiweezy(m): 9:54pm
Soldier again??
What is happening in this country?
Those who are meant to protect us are the ones oppresing us.
Today na Soldier beats up crippled, tomorrow na Police threatens to shoot someone or arrests goats and sheep wey dey on their own.
What happened to Good news in Nigeria? Must every news be a bad one?
Baba God save us.
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Austinoiz(m): 9:54pm
Bush tins dey sweet am, now na hot konj* em go dey collect an*lly from fellow prisoners
Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by nNEOo(m): 9:54pm
All our politicians death by hanging

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Harinholar(f): 9:56pm
Nice move.....Most of them don't have human fellings...

Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by obajoey(m): 9:56pm
getting there

