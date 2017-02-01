₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Islie: 4:33pm
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/court-sentences-randy-soldier-death-hanging/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by spafu(m): 4:35pm
Hmmm!
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Jibril659: 4:37pm
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by gedidiah: 4:43pm
Same to rapist.
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by respect80(m): 4:44pm
Nawaoo
See life
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Nogodye(m): 4:46pm
Good for him
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by DTOBS(m): 4:46pm
All this soldiers should be banned to the bush...
Nice judgment, let him pay the supreme price too.
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by K9Uneet(m): 4:56pm
This is wickedness. Why kill her after raping her?
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by shortgun(m): 5:01pm
Nice one
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by hisgrace090: 6:14pm
Good example.
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Jeffrey12(m): 9:48pm
Good for em'
some of those foolish soldiers be using their uniforms to oppress civilians..
na konji kill am so.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by josephine123: 9:49pm
good for him
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:49pm
nice
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by olaolulazio(m): 9:49pm
Oge Etudo, minus one flat headed member.
R.I.P in advance.
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by kindnyce(m): 9:50pm
YES..
SANITY IS. GRADUALLY RETURNING TO OUR VARIOUS INSTITUTION..
HOPE THE TREND WILL BE SUSTAINED
8 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by BrownCookie(f): 9:50pm
Good.
Very good.
Nigerian soilders have been to chewing more than they can eat
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by hobermener: 9:50pm
R
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:51pm
Ok
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Life4Varnity: 9:51pm
RAPIST
HERDSMEN
BOKO HARAM
KILL DEM ALLL
KILL DEM ALLL
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by EWAagoyin(m): 9:52pm
Flatron
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by theway83: 9:52pm
oga oooooo
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Mrsugoefe: 9:53pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Vickiweezy(m): 9:53pm
by
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by sweerychick(f): 9:53pm
Beast
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Einl(m): 9:54pm
" The terms are to run concurrently”, Justice Adepoju held."
That part made me laugh.
Will he he cutting grass while they tie a rope round his neck?
Or he will be swinging from the gallows while he is breaking stones?
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by hammerF: 9:54pm
olaolulazio:He is actually ur Edo Brother.
Ur hatred is real though, but pls tell ur bros to stop coming to marry from people they hate.
Bloody Afonja will not marry their Afonja women, they call us flattie but marry that same flattie they hate.
7 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by RockHard: 9:54pm
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Vickiweezy(m): 9:54pm
Soldier again??
What is happening in this country?
Those who are meant to protect us are the ones oppresing us.
Today na Soldier beats up crippled, tomorrow na Police threatens to shoot someone or arrests goats and sheep wey dey on their own.
What happened to Good news in Nigeria? Must every news be a bad one?
Baba God save us.
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Austinoiz(m): 9:54pm
Bush tins dey sweet am, now na hot konj* em go dey collect an*lly from fellow prisoners
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by nNEOo(m): 9:54pm
All our politicians death by hanging
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by Harinholar(f): 9:56pm
Nice move.....Most of them don't have human fellings...
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman by obajoey(m): 9:56pm
getting there
