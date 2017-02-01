



To get there is not hard, when you get to Ife particularly Oau campus gate you can take a bus going to Ife city and highlight at a junction called Eleyele, then take a bike not more than 70naira at most to the place. It is a well known place so you don't have to worry about the bike men not being familiar with the place . And trust the people of Ife , for their hospitality and friendliness, the bike man will begin to jist you about all you need to know and would even like to show you round the town if you don't mind as in my case.



The spot the statue is constructed is believed to be where the great heroine Moremi Ajasoro lived around the 12th century. She takes a very significant place in the history of the yoruba people.

She was married to the great king of Ile Ife, at that time the people of Ife have been in a long war with masked men unknown to them from a neighbouring town of "Igbo Kingdom" and many of it's soldiers and people have been enslaved and taken captives by this people of " Igbo". In order to bring an end to the sufferings of her people, Moremi set out to be captured by the invaders when next they come fighting but not without making a great sacrifice to the spirit river Esimirin to help her reveal the secret about the invaders. She got her request but the spirit river told her she had to give back something in return which at the end of the day turned out to be her only son Oluronbi which is one of the greatest sacrifice she ever made.



While abducted as a slave, the king of the land got attracted by her beauty and got married to her. After some time she familiarised herself with the secrets of her husband army and made an escape back to Ife to reveal all she found out and this in return liberated her people finally from the abductors. The torch she holds as seen in the statue is significant of the tool the people of Ife used to burn out the masked attires the invaders camouflaged in as evil spirit.



Today Moremi Ajasoro is celebrated as a great heroine of the people of the yoruba land. She has been named after many other little statues and places in the yoruba land.



